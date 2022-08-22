Harry Styles Sounds-Off on Fans Criticizing His Relationship with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles is getting candid about his life in the September issue of Rolling Stone, as he graces the first-ever global cover.

In the interview, Harry sounds-off about his fans’ reaction to girlfriend Olivia Wilde, his career, his sexuality and more.

Discussing the online haters criticizing his relationship with Wilde, he says, “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

Harry met Olivia while working on her film “Don’t Worry Darling,” and she told the magazine the team was “gobsmacked” by his performance.

Wilde said, “The camera operator followed him as he paced around the stage like a kind of wild animal. We were all gobsmacked at the monitor. I think even Harry was surprised by it. Those are the best moments for an actor — when you’re completely outside your body.”

Harry also spoke about his upcoming performance in “My Policeman.” The movie takes place in the U.K. in the 1950s, and is about an officer named Tom (Styles) who is married to a woman, but in a relationship with a man.

Styles shared, “It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal.’ I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it. It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay.’ It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

The star is also focused on his music and just launched a 15-show residency at Madison Square Garden.

Reflecting on his hit single “As It Was,” he told Rolling Stone, “‘As It Was’ is definitely the highest volume of men that I would get stopping me to say something about it. That feels like a weird comment because it’s not like men was the goal. It’s just something I noticed.”