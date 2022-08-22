ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27east.com

East Hampton Village Okays ‘Platinum Bull’ Display For Herrick Park

The East Hampton Village Board gave a hesitant thumbs-up this week for artist Enrique Cabrera to place his 16-foot-long stainless steel bull sculpture, known as “Platinum Bull,” in Herrick Park.... more. New York State and local officials and housing advocates celebrated the new affordable housing project ... by...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Steve Haweeli, 68, East End Public Relations Pioneer, Dies

Steve Haweeli of East Hampton, the founder and president of WordHampton Public Relations, died on August 23 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 68. Friends described him as a... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At least three...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Party Aims To Help Buy Sag Harbor A Proper Fireboat

When a powerboat caught fire between North Haven and Shelter Island over Memorial Day weekend, the fiberglass hull was quickly engulfed in flames and a plume of thick black smoke... more. Investigators are focusing on an outdoor grilling area as the likely source of the fire ... by Michael Wright.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Village Will Look At Cellular Antenna Regs; Springs Awaits New Towers

East Hampton Village plans to hire consultants who specialize in wireless communications policy to draft regulations for new cellular antenna sites in the village, which it has never had on... more. UPDATE: Beaches Reopened East Hampton Town beaches are open again on Thursday — which is ... 10 Aug 2022...
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of August 25

EAST HAMPTON — A G-Force e-bike was reported stolen by three people from a Three Mile Harbor Road residence. The bike was parked at the victim’s front door and was... more. SPRINGS — Two Clearwater Beach Association signs were spray-painted with the word “Crusty,” according to a report filed with Town Police by a member of the board of directors on July 20. MONTAUK — The restrooms at Gin Beach on East Lake Drive were damaged on July 23, between 10:30 a.m. and 3:20 p.m., according to a report filed with Town Police by a Town Parks Department employee. A soap dispenser was ripped off the wall and a light bulb removed from the ceiling and smashed, according to the police report. The damage was estimated to cost $300. MONTAUK — ... 18 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

LaLota Is Easy Victor In 1st Congressional District GOP Primary

Nicholas J. LaLota, a former Republican Suffolk County Board of Elections commissioner, easily fended off two challengers to win the GOP primary for the 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. LaLota... more. SAG HARBOR — A Main Street business owner contacted Sag Harbor Village Police on August 16 to report that...
SAG HARBOR, NY

