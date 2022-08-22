Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27east.com
Grieving Through Art: ‘A Father’s Kaddish’ To Screen At Jewish Center Of The Hamptons
When Steven Branfman sits down in front of an audience, he tells them that no question is too personal. For him, it is the only way forward. What comes next... more. The Springs Community Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year. According to its ... 10 Aug 2022 by Julia Heming.
27east.com
East Hampton Village Okays ‘Platinum Bull’ Display For Herrick Park
The East Hampton Village Board gave a hesitant thumbs-up this week for artist Enrique Cabrera to place his 16-foot-long stainless steel bull sculpture, known as “Platinum Bull,” in Herrick Park.... more. New York State and local officials and housing advocates celebrated the new affordable housing project ... by...
27east.com
Steve Haweeli, 68, East End Public Relations Pioneer, Dies
Steve Haweeli of East Hampton, the founder and president of WordHampton Public Relations, died on August 23 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 68. Friends described him as a... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At least three...
27east.com
Party Aims To Help Buy Sag Harbor A Proper Fireboat
When a powerboat caught fire between North Haven and Shelter Island over Memorial Day weekend, the fiberglass hull was quickly engulfed in flames and a plume of thick black smoke... more. Investigators are focusing on an outdoor grilling area as the likely source of the fire ... by Michael Wright.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27east.com
East Hampton Level Playing Field Foundation Announces First Scholarship Winners
Five East Hampton High School rising juniors and seniors have been named the first recipients of East Hampton Level Playing Field Foundation scholarships. Daniela Chavez, Judah D’Andrea, Rose Pillco, Jocelyn... more. New York State and local officials and housing advocates celebrated the new affordable housing project ... by Michael...
27east.com
Residents Offer Thoughts On Master Plan; Officials Explore Plans To Upgrade Southampton Village Hall
Southampton Village residents and other stakeholders had a chance to weigh in for the final time with their thoughts on the draft of the village’s comprehensive master plan at a... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At least...
27east.com
East Hampton Village Will Look At Cellular Antenna Regs; Springs Awaits New Towers
East Hampton Village plans to hire consultants who specialize in wireless communications policy to draft regulations for new cellular antenna sites in the village, which it has never had on... more. UPDATE: Beaches Reopened East Hampton Town beaches are open again on Thursday — which is ... 10 Aug 2022...
27east.com
New Website Launched, Summer Construction Wrapping Up In Hampton Bays School District
Hampton Bays Superintendent of Schools Lars Clemensen said the “dog days” of summer have been more like a busy dog park in Hampton Bays, as construction and renovation projects wrap... more. Steve Haweeli of East Hampton, the founder and president of WordHampton Public Relations, died on ... 26...
RELATED PEOPLE
27east.com
Springs Residents Ask For Crandall-Norfolk To Be Declared A Nature Preserve
The residents of a Springs neighborhood who banded together to mount fierce opposition last summer to a proposal by East Hampton Town officials to put a 185-foot-tall cell tower on... more. New York State and local officials and housing advocates celebrated the new affordable housing project ... by Michael Wright.
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Village Board Concerned About Impact Of Tax Abatement For Hotel
Westhampton Beach Village Board members said last week that they were shocked to learn that the developers of a 16-room luxury hotel on Beach Lane were seeking a partial tax... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At least three...
27east.com
‘Regrettable’ Contract Passage Seeks To Discredit Opponents Of Hampton Bays Overlay District
Hidden among the pages of a contract with the consulting firm hired to provide services in the furtherance of resurrecting the Hampton Bays Downtown Overlay District zoning code is startlingly... more. Santiago Monzon-Archila, 40, of Riverhead had nearly twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood when at approximately...
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of August 25
EAST HAMPTON — A G-Force e-bike was reported stolen by three people from a Three Mile Harbor Road residence. The bike was parked at the victim’s front door and was... more. SPRINGS — Two Clearwater Beach Association signs were spray-painted with the word “Crusty,” according to a report filed with Town Police by a member of the board of directors on July 20. MONTAUK — The restrooms at Gin Beach on East Lake Drive were damaged on July 23, between 10:30 a.m. and 3:20 p.m., according to a report filed with Town Police by a Town Parks Department employee. A soap dispenser was ripped off the wall and a light bulb removed from the ceiling and smashed, according to the police report. The damage was estimated to cost $300. MONTAUK — ... 18 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27east.com
LaLota Is Easy Victor In 1st Congressional District GOP Primary
Nicholas J. LaLota, a former Republican Suffolk County Board of Elections commissioner, easily fended off two challengers to win the GOP primary for the 1st Congressional District on Tuesday. LaLota... more. SAG HARBOR — A Main Street business owner contacted Sag Harbor Village Police on August 16 to report that...
Comments / 0