KFYR-TV
Measures in place to keep kids safe as they head back to school
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As students head back to class for another academic year, safety is a concern for many. Schools across the country are reviewing policy and testing out new technology and it’s not just about preventing shootings. In North Dakota, schools are preparing to offer kids a secure and fun school year.
KFYR-TV
Brady Martz to provide CPA services for Williston Basin School District as search for business manager continues
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is continuing to search for a business manager. In the meantime, they are working with a Bismarck-based firm for CPA services. At a board meeting this week, Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said he would be using Brady Martz and Associates to...
KFYR-TV
New meal information for Bismarck Public Schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools is reminding families that the federal funding allowing free meals in the past is now discontinued. The funding was available for the last two years. However, there are resources available to those who need financial help with school meals. Families are asked to...
KFYR-TV
Dorothy Moses Elementary students get a red carpet welcome
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff at Bismarck’s Dorothy Moses Elementary rolled out the red carpet to welcome students back to school Wednesday morning. Teachers and support staff lined the red carpet and greeted the 380 students with cheers, high fives and smiles. Principal Tony Fladeland was also outside, welcoming...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck school year kicks off with the opening of two new elementary schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools began classes Thursday morning, with 300 more students enrolled this year than last year. Two schools in the district also opened their doors for the very first time. More than 700 students will be heading to Elk Ridge and Silver Ranch. It’s the...
KFYR-TV
New interactive mural at Dakota Zoo encourages visitors to get moving
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When we think of murals, we think of paintings on the side of a building. But there’s a new mural at Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo that’s on the ground. Visitors are encouraged to not only touch the paint, but to walk, skip and spin on the art.
KFYR-TV
The gift of a smile
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - New smiles were the greatest gift given this past Mother’s Day. Three mothers got their new grins today thanks to Prairie Rose Family Dentistry in Mandan. One smile can change the world. For Patty Flegel her new smile is changing her self-confidence. “There is a...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck not funding homeless shelter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s primary resource for people experiencing homelessness, the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way homeless shelter, won’t receive funding from the city of Bismarck this year. This week, the Bismarck City Commission voted 4-1 against providing $250,000 to the shelter for operational costs. They had...
KFYR-TV
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College digitally repatriates historical records
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town is working to digitally repatriate records of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara Nation’s history from the Minnesota Historical Society. In the early 1900′s Gilbert Wilson recorded and published photos, journals, prints, and documents from a study he...
KFYR-TV
Healthy lunches made easy
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Free lunch programs are coming to an end for some. Parents might find themselves packing lunches for their kids this school year, a task which can seem daunting. How do you make sure they are getting enough of the right food to keep them fueled throughout the day?
KFYR-TV
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.
KFYR-TV
A look at how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan affects North Dakotans
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden made a controversial move Wednesday ahead of the midterm elections that affects millions of people. Biden announced Wednesday he would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for people who earn less than $125,000 per year, and $20,000 for people who took out Pell Grants. North Dakotans have mixed feelings about it.
KFYR-TV
Hail damage backs up body shops in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have been multiple hailstorms across North Dakota this summer, and that has put a dent in getting repairs booked at body shops. Oftentimes, dents made by hail can be invisible to the naked eye. So, the professionals at Bismarck Dent Company project high-powered lights on vehicles to find hard-to-see divots. They said they’ve serviced more than 200 vehicles since the most recent storm on Tuesday.
KFYR-TV
High winds take a toll on sweet corn, prompt weekend event
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday’s rain provided some much-needed moisture for farmers, but it also caused a little damage. High winds knocked over large portions of the sweet corn patch at the Coleman Corn Maze just east of Bismarck. But it’s not all bad news. The sweet corn is...
KFYR-TV
Former Bismarck photography studio owner files for bankruptcy
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jack Glasser, the owner of a Bismarck photography studio that abruptly closed leaving customers without refunds or photos last October, has filed for bankruptcy. On August 14, Glasser filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in North Dakota. He said he owes creditors more than $4 million, mostly...
KFYR-TV
Fort Yates artists transform community with murals
FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) – A handful of buildings in Fort Yates recently got a new coat of paint. The city was selected by the Denver-based group Babe Walls for a mural project. Artists from Denver helped local artists transform these buildings into works of art. They hope their...
KFYR-TV
Judge sentences Bismarck driver to two and a half years in prison for deadly crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two and a half years in prison for charges stemming from a deadly hit-and-run. Prosecutors say in July 2021, 24-year-old Chad Gourneau failed to yield the right of way before crossing Memorial Highway on Third Street in Mandan. They said he collided with a pickup truck in the middle of the intersection and ran away. His attorney said he didn’t flee but went for help.
KFYR-TV
CyberTip leads to arrest of Hebron man
HEBRON, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors say a Hebron man uploaded child sexual abuse materials on his computer. Cyber crime forensic investigators say a CyberTip led them to the IP address of 66-year-old Steven Kaminsky. They say he had uploaded sexually explicit photos of children to a website and possessed other similar images on flash drives around his home.
KFYR-TV
Drug bust at Bismarck hotel reveals nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Detroit man is in custody in Burleigh County after police say he intended to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills. Officers arrested 23-year-old Leonard Tate on Monday. They say after they got a warrant, they searched Tate’s Bismarck hotel room and found 2,879 fentanyl pills. Court documents report these pills could contain about 28,000 potentially lethal doses, depending on the purity of the fentanyl per pill.
KFYR-TV
80th Street Bridge in Bismarck is one step closer to being finished
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the 80th Street Bridge was damaged multiple times by oversized loads, construction on the new bridge started on May 14. On Tuesday morning, the construction crew finished the bridge deck overlay — one of the most challenging parts of the work. Project Engineer Daniel...
