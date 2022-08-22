Read full article on original website
DOTD implementing alternating lane closures on LA 1
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – If you plan to use LA 1 in both directions starting on Friday, this story is for you. Louisiana Department of Transportation is going to be doing some work in the vicinity of the Intracoastal Bridge from Friday, August 26 to Saturday, September 10.
Traffic Update: Exit ramp from I-10 West to College Drive now open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 3 p.m., Wednesday (August 24) the exit ramp from I-10 West to College Drive is now open and congestion remains minimal. Earlier in the afternoon, DOTD said the exit ramp from I-10...
Victims in Hurricane Ida nursing home lawsuit have the potential to receive more than $17K
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It has been almost a year since Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana causing mass destruction of buildings and lives. Many people, including nursing home operators across the state, were among the ones who were not prepared. During the evacuation, nearly 1,000 elderly residents living in seven facilities owned by Bob Dean were transported to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish to evacuate which led many to suffer and multiple to die in an inadequate facility.
La. receiving almost $24M for crime victim services
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana received nearly $24 million from the Department of Justice for crime victim services and compensation. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. said the state received $23,554,389 to enhance crime victim services and compensation payments to those eligible. Funds are to go to local community-based organizations that provide services directly to crime victims.
State receives disaster aid to fund highway infrastructure repairs
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Millions in disaster aid is headed to the state for highway infrastructure repairs after Hurricanes Laura and Ida. Senator Bill Cassidy’s Friday announcement of funds totaling $18,743,619 comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). Cassidy shared the following funding breakdown:. Grant Awarded| Recipient/Agency. $1,400,845U.S....
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
LDH: 1st case of West Nile in Acadiana since 2018
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting the first human case of the potentially deadly neuroinvasive West Nile disease in Acadiana since 2018. Louisiana has reported two deaths and 14 cases of the disease to date in 2022, according to LDH officials. There are...
Jeweler expected to refund service members, AG Landry says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover over $34 million for service members who have been deceived by a national jeweler. Landry said the jewelry company, Harris Jewelry, lured active-duty members into a scheme that tricked them into receiving high-interest, low-quality jewelry, which placed them in debt.
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in St. Helena Parish
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Last Stop Mini Mart on Highway 10 on Friday. Deputies arrived at the scene around 11:35 p.m. and found that five individuals had suffered injuries. Three of those people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.
Medicaid implements new payment model for Louisiana hospitals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to a Thursday (August 25) news release from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the state’s Medicaid program has changed the way local hospitals are compensated when they provide Medicaid patients with care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) gave...
One bathtub, 4 people, 2 cats, and an iguana — how a New Orleans woman survived Hurricane Andrew
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Thirty years ago, Hurricane Andrew swept across the Gulf, tearing through Florida on August 24, 1992, and Louisiana two days later. The Category 5 storm reached up to 145 mph winds, slicing across the southern tip of Florida with such fury that entire neighborhoods were flattened — something New Orleans native Mary Shean remembers better than she’d like to.
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana arrests alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week.
La. Board of Regents: New policy expands college admission pathways
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Board of Regents has updated its policy to expand college admission pathways for students seeking higher education. “This policy expansion provides more opportunities for students to enter and complete college at every level without lowering standards,” said Regents Chair Collis Temple, III. “Increased prosperity happens when we ensure every student has access to a credential of value, no matter what their aspiration because the jobs of today and tomorrow require more than just a high school diploma.”
US Dept. of Education awards LDOE $5.8M for student learning projects
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) will be receiving federal funding for two projects aiming to improve student learning. The U.S. Department of Education announced 10 recipients receiving funding under the Competitive Grants for State Assessments totaling over $29 million Friday. LDOE will be receiving $2,943,173...
Sheriff in Louisiana credits hospital for saving his life after “Widow Maker” heart attack
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is recovering after a health scare over the weekend. On Tuesday, the sheriff provided an update on his condition from the Thibodaux Hospital and Health Center. Sheriff Webre said that on “Sunday evening I unexpectedly developed chest pains and was...
Woman denied abortion calls on legislature to clarify law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman and her attorneys are calling on the state legislature to hold a special session to clarify the abortion trigger laws. Nancy Davis’ doctors denied her an abortion despite her baby’s condition falling under the exemptions in the abortion ban.
Small, local shelters ‘bursting at the seams’ with animals
ST. FRANCISVILLE/GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD)– BRProud’s Clear the Shelters event is this Saturday, Aug. 27. We aim to get cuties like Espresso the kitten out of kennels and into homes. The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society, a place running off of passion and love, says they are taking more...
