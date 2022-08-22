Read full article on original website
‘Sky-breaking’ planned for residential tower bringing high-end apartments, condos to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction is kicking off on a 16-story residential tower at Studio Park — an apartment, retail and entertainment development in downtown Grand Rapids — containing 165 market rate apartments and 27 condominiums expected to start at roughly $500,000. The tower, being built on...
Plan for apartments, townhouses at key Midtown Muskegon property moves forward
MUSKEGON, MI – Redevelopment is moving forward for a key piece of property in Muskegon’s Midtown district adjacent to downtown. A purchase agreement for the former Catholic Charities property at 1095 Third Street was approved Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the Muskegon City Commission. The purchaser, Suburban Property of...
Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!
What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
Why crews are working on White Pine Trail in Kent Co.
If you've been biking or running along the White Pine Trail, you’ve probably noticed crews from Consumers Energy working along the path.
Muskegon breaks ground on $120 million development project
The project is the product of an $120 investment in Muskegon's lakeshore and represents what the city says is a "new era" of lakeshore development.
Drone field, band shell, sports courts among proposed plans for former airport near Holland
PARK TOWNSHIP, MI – A splashpad, veterans’ memorial, drone and RC field, amphitheater, band shell and sports courts are among a host of potential improvements taking shape in the latest plans for the former Park Township Airport property. The preliminary cost estimates for the latest site concept total...
'Free dental day' events planned for West Michigan offices in September
WAYLAND, Mich — Two West Michigan Dentist Offices are hosting free dental day events in September. These completely free events offer one free extraction, cleaning or filling per patient. The events last several hours, but patients are encouraged to arrive early because of high demand for the dental services provided.
mibiz.com
Former Wyoming office space eyed for affordable housing project
WYOMING — West Michigan affordable housing developers are pursuing a rare conversion of vacant office space into apartments. A former AT&T call center office building in the city of Wyoming will be converted into 68 apartments under an adaptive reuse plan that has garnered both local and state support.
whtc.com
Local Pharmacy to Close as Other Local Businesses Seek Edge in Competitive Market
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 24, 2022) – As another long-time “Mom & Pop” store in the Holland area plans to close its doors, it brings the question of the future of family-owned business entities back into the forefront locally. This past Saturday, Jim and Jamie Bussis announced...
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids area veterans group finds a new home
Hero's Corner held their first meeting in April at Marge's Donut Den in Wyoming. Since then, the drop-in center for veterans has found a place to call their own.
927thevan.com
Good Things Along The Lakeshore
Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. Aviation Day brings community to West Michigan Regional Airport.
Fox17
Santa Claus Girls secures permanent home at former DeltaPlex
WALKER, Mich. — The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County (SCG) have secured a permanent home in Walker!. The nonprofit tells us they’ve leased a space at the building formerly known as the DeltaPlex as one of its first tenants after the venue’s closure. “This space will...
Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.
Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
msn.com
Construction project unearths unusual burial site
A construction project in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that seemed fairly straightforward went awry in the best way possible earlier this month when workers digging a culvert discovered the ancient bones of a juvenile mastodon. Cory Redman, science curator at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, had no idea what to expect...
Thousands expected at Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI - The Burning Foot Beer Festival is returning to the shores of Lake Michigan this weekend, celebrating beer, art and music. Thousands are expected at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the seventh annual festival that kicks off at 3 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m.
mibiz.com
RAISING THE BAR: Behavioral health provider significantly grows capacity with new Marne campus
David and Rae Green started Sanford Behavioral Health seven years ago in a historic home in Grand Rapids’ Heritage Hill neighborhood. The location housed a 10-bed residential treatment center for women with substance use disorder. In the early days, David mowed the lawn and did the grocery shopping. He also occasionally did the cooking.
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
Claims of broken promises and unpaid vendors surround last weekend's Cannabis Carnival in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Controversy surrounding a marijuana event that went live in Muskegon last weekend. A number of vendors and attendees of the Saturnalia Cannabis Carnival told 13 ON YOUR SIDE they were growing increasingly frustrated with organizers. While some vendors were paid, others said they received only partial...
mibiz.com
Lakeshore Advantage seeks proposals for spending federal pandemic relief on business stabilization
Economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage Corp. is seeking proposals for using a portion of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to support local businesses. Ottawa County — which received $56.7 million in ARPA funding — has prioritized business stabilization, along with affordable housing and expanding broadband internet service, as potential uses for the pandemic-relief funding.
