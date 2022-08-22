Read full article on original website
Kirk Cousins isn't the only quarterback sitting out this preseason
With a new system being put into place by head coach Kevin O’Connell, the question remains as to whether or not starting quarterback Kirk Cousins should play this preseason. According to Warren Sharp, Cousins is one of many starting quarterbacks that haven’t taken a snap this preseason. Sharp...
49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation
The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback
There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
JC Tretter Retires After Interest in Playing for Vikings, Other Teams Went Unreciprocated
One of the NFL's best centers of the last five seasons is calling it a career.
Vikings claim they didn't know J.C. Tretter called
After a surprising retirement from the NFLPA President on Thursday, there were questions for head coach Kevin O’Connell during his press conference. When asked about J.C. Tretter, O’Connell said that he was “unaware” of any phone call to the Vikings, but also that he respects Tretter.
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Dallas ‘Til I Die’ Goof-Up
At this time, Elliott, the two-time NFL rushing champ, remains on the roster at a fully-guaranteed salary of $12.4 million.
Cowboys Won’t Play Dak Prescott in Finale: Concerned or Not Concerned
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the final preseason game Friday night against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned quarterback Dak Prescott along with other starters will continue their stint on the sidelines. This brings about an age old preseason question about whether it’s better for players to...
Seahawks QB 'Disaster' - Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock - 'Most Embarrassing' of All Time?
Quarterbacks Geno Smith and Drew Lock aren't drawing rave reviews from one analyst.
Giants claim former Vikings defender
On Tuesday, the Vikings cut down to 80 players to abide by the NFL’s roster limits. The Giants took advantage of that by claiming one of the players that the Vikings waived on Tuesday Harrison Hand. The former Vikings fifth-round pick out of Temple didn’t look likely to make...
Kevin O'Connell Says Vikings Never Heard From J.C. Tretter
O'Connell says he and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah never had dialogue with Tretter.
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Effusively Praises TE Andrew Beck
Andrew Beck's outlook for the Broncos' 53-man roster might be stronger than fans thought.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?
The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time ...
Rams hire former Washington HC Jay Gruden as consultant
The Rams have hired Jay Gruden as a consultant, McVay said. The former Washington head coach attended the Rams’ joint practices with the Bengals this week, but McVay said his former boss is expected to mostly work remotely in his new gig. This will be Gruden’s first NFL job...
Kevin Stefanski Was “Seeing Red”
During a team practice on Thursday, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an injury scare. During a play, a defender got a little too close to Brissett and hit him in the hand, which caused him to be shaking his hand in a bit of pain. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the play had him seeing red for a minute.
