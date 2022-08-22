ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

49ers GM John Lynch drops hint about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

The San Francisco 49ers are still looking to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, and general manager John Lynch may have dropped a hint about the situation this week. During an appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert & Copes” show Tuesday afternoon, Lynch was asked if the Niners have a timeline for when they want to trade Garoppolo. While he said “everything’s open” if the team does not wind up dealing the quarterback, he seemed to indicate that Garoppolo could be on the move soon.
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
Pro Football Rumors

Rams hire former Washington HC Jay Gruden as consultant

The Rams have hired Jay Gruden as a consultant, McVay said. The former Washington head coach attended the Rams’ joint practices with the Bengals this week, but McVay said his former boss is expected to mostly work remotely in his new gig. This will be Gruden’s first NFL job...
Yardbarker

Kevin Stefanski Was “Seeing Red”

During a team practice on Thursday, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an injury scare. During a play, a defender got a little too close to Brissett and hit him in the hand, which caused him to be shaking his hand in a bit of pain. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the play had him seeing red for a minute.
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

