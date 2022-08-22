ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Metro News

West Virginia Turnpike section reopens following Thursday wreck

UPDATE (7:30 P.M.) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday evening all lanes around the incident site have reopened. Motorists can expect traffic delays because of an increase in volume in the area. PREVIOUS UPDATE (4 P.M.) — A hazardous materials cleanup crew continued cleaning up the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

COVID outbreak forces Friday closure at Van Elementary in Boone County

VAN, W.Va. — Van Elementary School in Boone County closed on Friday due a COVID-19 outbreak. Boone County Schools Superintendent Matt Riggs told MetroNews seven staff members and 17 students tested positive for the virus on Thursday. “There were safety concerns with the number of staffing vacancies and positions...
BOONE COUNTY, WV

