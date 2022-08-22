Read full article on original website
West Virginia Turnpike section reopens following Thursday wreck
UPDATE (7:30 P.M.) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday evening all lanes around the incident site have reopened. Motorists can expect traffic delays because of an increase in volume in the area. PREVIOUS UPDATE (4 P.M.) — A hazardous materials cleanup crew continued cleaning up the...
Traffic back to normal on Turnpike after long day for motorists, first responders
MAHAN, W.Va. — The north-south traffic flowing through southern West Virginia was back to where it belongs Friday with the reopening of the West Virginia Turnpike following a long closure Thursday in Fayette County. Roads south of U.S. Route 60 felt the brunt of the 18-hour shutdown that occurred...
COVID outbreak forces Friday closure at Van Elementary in Boone County
VAN, W.Va. — Van Elementary School in Boone County closed on Friday due a COVID-19 outbreak. Boone County Schools Superintendent Matt Riggs told MetroNews seven staff members and 17 students tested positive for the virus on Thursday. “There were safety concerns with the number of staffing vacancies and positions...
