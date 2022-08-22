ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News

The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Rutgers University#College Sports#All Americans#The Associated Press#Iowa Riley Moss#Cb
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit addresses one 'sleeper' team in the B1G for 2022

Kirk Herbstreit knows a thing or two about college football. Recently, the popular analyst and mainstay of ESPN’s College GameDay weighed in on the picture for the B1G in 2022. When it came to picking a “sleeper” program for the season, Herbstreit turned his attention to James Franklin and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Colton Feist, former walk-on and Blackshirt recipient has 'earned his stripes', says Scott Frost

Colton Feist got some high praise from his football coach after being awarded his Blackshirt. Scott Frost couldn’t be prouder of the Nebraska native per Husker Online. Feist was 1 of the 9 Huskers to get his Blackshirt for the 2022 season. This is a great honor for the select defensive players who earn it. Feist is from Yutan, Nebraska and didn’t have any offers out of high school per the 247Sports Composite. He would eventually become a walk-on for the Cornhuskers, and the rest is history.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

2022 B1G Bowl projections entering Week 0

In one way, the 2021 college football season was a landmark for the Big Ten. In another way, it was a source of continued frustration for many of the league’s fans. Michigan won the B1G championship for the first time since 2004 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time. In the process, Michigan became the 3rd B1G program to make the Playoff (Ohio State and Michigan State). But the Wolverines lost to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl, extending the B1G’s streak to 7 consecutive seasons without a national champion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Northwestern football unveils beautiful Ireland-themed helmet for season opener in Dublin

Northwestern football is in Ireland to open the 2022 college football season in Week 0. That game will be a B1G West battle right out of the gates with Nebraska on deck. With the showdown in Dublin on tap, the Wildcats are prepared to look the part on the field. Thursday morning, Northwestern unveiled an Irish-themed helmet that will be worn in the season opener.
EVANSTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Nebraska football game in 2022

Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Nebraska. We’ll continue with the B1G West the next 2 days. Game-by-game breakdowns of the B1G East’s teams appeared last week. * * * * *. Nebraska is accustomed to making college football history. Just not the bad...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa releases contract details for offensive analyst working with Hawkeye QBs

Iowa revealed contract details for offensive analyst Jon Budmayr, who will be working with Iowa’s quarterbacks during the season. Budmayr has a 6-month contract with Iowa that will have him working with the program for the entire 2022 season. Budmayr is set to earn $15,833 per month for the duration of the 6-month contract (Via Chad Leistikow with Hawk Central):
FOOTBALL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Carey Booth, 4-star 2023 PF, announces B1G commitment

Carey Booth, 4-star power forward from the recruiting class of 2023, has announced his commitment. With offers from all across the country and from multiple conferences, literally, Booth has decided to make his commitment to the Nittany Lions of Penn State. This is a commitment that made sense for many...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland announces trio of future non conference opponents, including longtime ACC foe

Maryland football announced some nonconference matchups on Wednesday. The Terps will even be playing a former ACC opponent in the future per a Maryland press release. Maryland will 1st be playing Towson in 2025, followed by James Madison in 2027, and then Wake Forest in 2030 (away) and 2031 (home). Maryland has dominated Wake Forest in the all-time series with a 43-18 record against the Demon Deacons. However, Wake Forest beat Maryland 34-10 the last time they played back in 2013.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022

A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

247Sports Recruiting Director provides positive update on trio of 2023 targets for Nebraska

247Sports recruiting director Steve Wiltfong gave an update on Nebraska’s track record in the Class of 2023 with three targets. Nebraska is making progress toward a remarkable recruiting class in 2023. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is closing in on getting 3 commitments from highly touted recruits. Nebraska currently has the No. 45 ranked recruiting class in 2023 (Via 247Sports).
LINCOLN, NE

