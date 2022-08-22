Read full article on original website
Look: There's A Heavy Favorite To Be First Big Ten Coach Fired
It's that time of year when college football betting odds come out. In this case, the latest odds involve the Big Ten and which coach in the conference will lose his job first. At the top of the list by a wide margin is Nebraska head coach Scott Frost. It's...
Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News
The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
Kirk Herbstreit addresses one 'sleeper' team in the B1G for 2022
Kirk Herbstreit knows a thing or two about college football. Recently, the popular analyst and mainstay of ESPN’s College GameDay weighed in on the picture for the B1G in 2022. When it came to picking a “sleeper” program for the season, Herbstreit turned his attention to James Franklin and...
JT Tuimoloau inks 'purpose-driven' NIL deal entering sophomore season at Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau signed a “purpose-driven” NIL deal with the Cohesion Foundation in Ohio. Tuimoloau, a sophomore defensive end, inked the NIL deal with just over 1 week before the season begins. This NIL deal will ensure Tuimoloau and other players will work with foundations and provide help to the community.
Colton Feist, former walk-on and Blackshirt recipient has 'earned his stripes', says Scott Frost
Colton Feist got some high praise from his football coach after being awarded his Blackshirt. Scott Frost couldn’t be prouder of the Nebraska native per Husker Online. Feist was 1 of the 9 Huskers to get his Blackshirt for the 2022 season. This is a great honor for the select defensive players who earn it. Feist is from Yutan, Nebraska and didn’t have any offers out of high school per the 247Sports Composite. He would eventually become a walk-on for the Cornhuskers, and the rest is history.
2022 B1G Bowl projections entering Week 0
In one way, the 2021 college football season was a landmark for the Big Ten. In another way, it was a source of continued frustration for many of the league’s fans. Michigan won the B1G championship for the first time since 2004 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time. In the process, Michigan became the 3rd B1G program to make the Playoff (Ohio State and Michigan State). But the Wolverines lost to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl, extending the B1G’s streak to 7 consecutive seasons without a national champion.
Northwestern football unveils beautiful Ireland-themed helmet for season opener in Dublin
Northwestern football is in Ireland to open the 2022 college football season in Week 0. That game will be a B1G West battle right out of the gates with Nebraska on deck. With the showdown in Dublin on tap, the Wildcats are prepared to look the part on the field. Thursday morning, Northwestern unveiled an Irish-themed helmet that will be worn in the season opener.
Tradition Crystal Ball: Predicting every Nebraska football game in 2022
Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Nebraska. We’ll continue with the B1G West the next 2 days. Game-by-game breakdowns of the B1G East’s teams appeared last week. * * * * *. Nebraska is accustomed to making college football history. Just not the bad...
Iowa releases contract details for offensive analyst working with Hawkeye QBs
Iowa revealed contract details for offensive analyst Jon Budmayr, who will be working with Iowa’s quarterbacks during the season. Budmayr has a 6-month contract with Iowa that will have him working with the program for the entire 2022 season. Budmayr is set to earn $15,833 per month for the duration of the 6-month contract (Via Chad Leistikow with Hawk Central):
Nebraska unveils incredible 'time to fight' hype video, narrated by Terence 'Bud' Crawford
Nebraska is gearing up for the 2022 season opener in Dublin, Ireland. With just over 24 hours to go until kickoff, it is officially “time to fight” for the Huskers. That’s the theme of a hype video Nebraska dropped Friday morning ahead of Week 0. Narrated by boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford, it is a beautiful way to head into the weekend.
SEC program reportedly trying to flip elite 4-star WR pledge from Ohio State
Teams celebrate verbal commitments, but, in some cases, a prospect’s recruitment isn’t truly wrapped up until he signs his Letter of Intent and sends it to his college of choice. Carnell Tate appears to be one of those prospects. Tate, a 4-star wide receiver rated in the top-60...
College football Week 0 broadcasting lineup: TV networks, crew information for every game
College football Week 0 action is finally upon us! Once the calendar flips to Saturday morning, we will officially be at the start of a brand new college football season. For Aug. 27, the college football world will have 11 FBS games on tap. Out of the B1G, 3 teams will be in action with a B1G West clash across the pond.
Carey Booth, 4-star 2023 PF, announces B1G commitment
Carey Booth, 4-star power forward from the recruiting class of 2023, has announced his commitment. With offers from all across the country and from multiple conferences, literally, Booth has decided to make his commitment to the Nittany Lions of Penn State. This is a commitment that made sense for many...
Maryland announces trio of future non conference opponents, including longtime ACC foe
Maryland football announced some nonconference matchups on Wednesday. The Terps will even be playing a former ACC opponent in the future per a Maryland press release. Maryland will 1st be playing Towson in 2025, followed by James Madison in 2027, and then Wake Forest in 2030 (away) and 2031 (home). Maryland has dominated Wake Forest in the all-time series with a 43-18 record against the Demon Deacons. However, Wake Forest beat Maryland 34-10 the last time they played back in 2013.
AP Sports predicts one B1G head coach will be fired in 2022
A lot of people are starting to make predictions how the 2022 season will go. Ralph D. Russo of AP Sports believes that a B1G coach will get fired this season. Nebraska is entering into a make or break year with Scott Frost. His 15-29 record with the Cornhuskers isn’t doing him any favors. Russo thinks that Frost will have a good start, but will ultimately stumble towards the end of the schedule.
Cade McNamara reflects on earning Michigan captaincy, playing 'best football of my life'
Cade McNamara just received some high recognition. The Michigan quarterback was recently named team captain by his teammates in a player-only vote. McNamara discussed that honor in a media session Thursday, saying there’s “no greater accomplishment” for a player. McNamara is the first quarterback to be captain...
247Sports Recruiting Director provides positive update on trio of 2023 targets for Nebraska
247Sports recruiting director Steve Wiltfong gave an update on Nebraska’s track record in the Class of 2023 with three targets. Nebraska is making progress toward a remarkable recruiting class in 2023. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is closing in on getting 3 commitments from highly touted recruits. Nebraska currently has the No. 45 ranked recruiting class in 2023 (Via 247Sports).
