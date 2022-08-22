ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

27east.com

Steve Haweeli, 68, East End Public Relations Pioneer, Dies

Steve Haweeli of East Hampton, the founder and president of WordHampton Public Relations, died on August 23 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 68. Friends described him as a... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At least three...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Party Aims To Help Buy Sag Harbor A Proper Fireboat

When a powerboat caught fire between North Haven and Shelter Island over Memorial Day weekend, the fiberglass hull was quickly engulfed in flames and a plume of thick black smoke... more. Investigators are focusing on an outdoor grilling area as the likely source of the fire ... by Michael Wright.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Obituaries
27east.com

East Hampton Village Will Look At Cellular Antenna Regs; Springs Awaits New Towers

East Hampton Village plans to hire consultants who specialize in wireless communications policy to draft regulations for new cellular antenna sites in the village, which it has never had on... more. UPDATE: Beaches Reopened East Hampton Town beaches are open again on Thursday — which is ... 10 Aug 2022...
Herald Community Newspapers

Gelato shop was front for mob, attorneys say

Business in Lynbrook continues to thrive despite recent reports of a mafia-run illegal gambling ring operating out of the Gran Caffe Gelateria. The U.S. Attorney’s office charged nine associates of the Genovese and Bonnano crime families with racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and other related offenses.
LYNBROOK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall

Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Cilli Farm Structures To Be Demolished For Two-Lot Subdivision

The early 1920s house, barn and four other structures at 100 Glover Street from the old Cilli family farm in Sag Harbor, a working dairy until the family sold off... more. SAG HARBOR — A Main Street business owner contacted Sag Harbor Village Police on August 16 to report that she received notice that several employees had filed for unemployment benefits, when, in fact, they had not. The employer told police she had already contacted the Department of Labor but also wanted the incident documented with police. SAG HARBOR — Police were called to Harding Terrace on August 16, around 2 p.m., to reports that several young boaters had been missing for about an hour. According to police, a beachgoer reported parents were looking for the kids, who took two small ... 25 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
SAG HARBOR, NY
soundingsonline.com

She Was Swimming from Block Island to Montauk. Then, a Shark Came Along

Lori King of Amagansett, New York, was trying to become the first person to swim from Block Island to Montauk when a shark fin rose from the water. She didn’t see it, but her support crew, who surrounded her in two boats, a kayak and a proneboard, did. King was about 75 percent through the 24-mile marathon swim, and nobody wanted to be the one to tell her to get out of the water.
AMAGANSETT, NY
Gothamist

'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach

Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Register Citizen

New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop

NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Outage Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Nassau County

The workweek started in the dark for around 3,000 Long Islanders due to a power outage in Nassau County. The outage happened in East Massapequa around 7:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, causing outages and some traffic difficulties with down traffic signals. According to PSEG officials, the majority of customers have...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers.  Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing.  The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

