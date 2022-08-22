Read full article on original website
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Steve Haweeli, 68, East End Public Relations Pioneer, Dies
Steve Haweeli of East Hampton, the founder and president of WordHampton Public Relations, died on August 23 due to complications of COVID-19. He was 68. Friends described him as a... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At least three...
Party Aims To Help Buy Sag Harbor A Proper Fireboat
When a powerboat caught fire between North Haven and Shelter Island over Memorial Day weekend, the fiberglass hull was quickly engulfed in flames and a plume of thick black smoke... more. Investigators are focusing on an outdoor grilling area as the likely source of the fire ... by Michael Wright.
New Website Launched, Summer Construction Wrapping Up In Hampton Bays School District
Hampton Bays Superintendent of Schools Lars Clemensen said the “dog days” of summer have been more like a busy dog park in Hampton Bays, as construction and renovation projects wrap... more. Steve Haweeli of East Hampton, the founder and president of WordHampton Public Relations, died on ... 26...
Westhampton Beach Village Board Concerned About Impact Of Tax Abatement For Hotel
Westhampton Beach Village Board members said last week that they were shocked to learn that the developers of a 16-room luxury hotel on Beach Lane were seeking a partial tax... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At least three...
East Hampton Village Will Look At Cellular Antenna Regs; Springs Awaits New Towers
East Hampton Village plans to hire consultants who specialize in wireless communications policy to draft regulations for new cellular antenna sites in the village, which it has never had on... more. UPDATE: Beaches Reopened East Hampton Town beaches are open again on Thursday — which is ... 10 Aug 2022...
Gelato shop was front for mob, attorneys say
Business in Lynbrook continues to thrive despite recent reports of a mafia-run illegal gambling ring operating out of the Gran Caffe Gelateria. The U.S. Attorney’s office charged nine associates of the Genovese and Bonnano crime families with racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and other related offenses.
Village Taking Multiple Approaches, In Conjunction With Other Entities, To Address Traffic Concerns
“Unbearable.” That’s the word Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren uses to describe the traffic situation for those who work or reside in the village right now. He says that addressing... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At...
Utility Worker Trimming Trees Killed in Fall
Updated: A utility worker trimming trees was killed Tuesday afternoon when he fell from a bucket truck, Suffolk County police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, an employee of ARS Corp. Services and a subcontractor for PSEG Long Island, was trimming trees around utility lines in front of 777 Park Ave., Huntington Station when he fell approximately 20 feet from an extended bucket truck at approximately 1:55 p.m.
Cilli Farm Structures To Be Demolished For Two-Lot Subdivision
The early 1920s house, barn and four other structures at 100 Glover Street from the old Cilli family farm in Sag Harbor, a working dairy until the family sold off... more. SAG HARBOR — A Main Street business owner contacted Sag Harbor Village Police on August 16 to report that she received notice that several employees had filed for unemployment benefits, when, in fact, they had not. The employer told police she had already contacted the Department of Labor but also wanted the incident documented with police. SAG HARBOR — Police were called to Harding Terrace on August 16, around 2 p.m., to reports that several young boaters had been missing for about an hour. According to police, a beachgoer reported parents were looking for the kids, who took two small ... 25 Aug 2022 by Staff Writer.
Residents Offer Thoughts On Master Plan; Officials Explore Plans To Upgrade Southampton Village Hall
Southampton Village residents and other stakeholders had a chance to weigh in for the final time with their thoughts on the draft of the village’s comprehensive master plan at a... more. Three Smoke Detectors In Noyac Home Were Inoperable, Outdoor Kitchen Wiring Was A ‘Fire Hazard’. At least...
She Was Swimming from Block Island to Montauk. Then, a Shark Came Along
Lori King of Amagansett, New York, was trying to become the first person to swim from Block Island to Montauk when a shark fin rose from the water. She didn’t see it, but her support crew, who surrounded her in two boats, a kayak and a proneboard, did. King was about 75 percent through the 24-mile marathon swim, and nobody wanted to be the one to tell her to get out of the water.
'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach
Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
'Mortar-style' firework strikes LI man, 67, in face
Suffolk County police are investigating after a 67-year-old-man man was seriously injured by a firework on Long Island Sunday night.
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
Grieving Through Art: ‘A Father’s Kaddish’ To Screen At Jewish Center Of The Hamptons
When Steven Branfman sits down in front of an audience, he tells them that no question is too personal. For him, it is the only way forward. What comes next... more. The Springs Community Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year. According to its ... 10 Aug 2022 by Julia Heming.
East Hampton Level Playing Field Foundation Announces First Scholarship Winners
Five East Hampton High School rising juniors and seniors have been named the first recipients of East Hampton Level Playing Field Foundation scholarships. Daniela Chavez, Judah D’Andrea, Rose Pillco, Jocelyn... more. New York State and local officials and housing advocates celebrated the new affordable housing project ... by Michael...
After 20 years in New York City, my family moved to the Hudson Valley. Here are 12 things I love to do in the area that make me so glad we left.
Since moving to Hudson Valley, New York, I've found the best places for kayaking and swimming, breweries for craft beers, and farms for fruit-picking.
Outage Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Nassau County
The workweek started in the dark for around 3,000 Long Islanders due to a power outage in Nassau County. The outage happened in East Massapequa around 7:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, causing outages and some traffic difficulties with down traffic signals. According to PSEG officials, the majority of customers have...
Five Powerball lottery tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday was a very lucky day for New Yorkers. Five third-prize tickets, each one worth $50,000, were sold for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 5-9-11-16-66. The Powerball was 7. The winning tickets were sold at: Digitronex […]
Illegally Owned Wild Animal Caught Living In NY! They Say It’s A Pet?
How many pets have you had in your lifetime? I couldn't tell you the number I've had in my 55 years but I know there were many cats, a coupe of dogs and goldfish. I'd say the most "exotic" pet I have owned were a school of sea-monkeys that I sent away for.
