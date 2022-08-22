Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
wxxinews.org
RIT welcomes city scholars who received full scholarships
Rochester Institute of Technology is welcoming 22 Rochester City School District students who are attending on full scholarships. Brett Renaud is one of this year’s Destler/Johnson Rochester city scholars. The award is specifically for graduates of the district to attend RIT tuition-free. Inspired by “Star Wars” and “The Flash,”...
wxxinews.org
Women's Equality Day significant for Women Build-Habitat for Humanity program
An effort to build houses in Rochester for families in need marked a special day on Friday. It was an annual "Women Build" effort, organized by Flower City Habitat for Humanity, which uses teams of women who are helping construct a new one-family home. The project was highlighted on Friday...
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 25, 2022
First hour: La'Ron Singletary, candidate for U.S. Congress, 25th District. Second hour: Local nurses and students discuss the national nursing shortage. Former Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary is running for Congress. Singletary is challenging current Congressman Joe Morelle of the 25th District seat. This hour, we talk with Singletary about why he is running, and we explore his platform and priorities for office. Our guest:
wxxinews.org
Previewing the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival
The Rochester Fringe Festival is back. We preview this year's event, which runs September 13 through 24. There are more than 500 performances at more than 30 venues. We talk to representatives from a number of shows, and we're joined by festival producer Erica Fee, who shares what festival goers need to know about the return of Fringe. Our guests:
wxxinews.org
NY Attorney General releases report on death of Dedrick James in Rochester; it says he died of self-inflicted gunshot
The New York State Attorney General’s office has released a report on the death of a man who died during a struggle with law enforcement last September. State Attorney General Letitia James released the report from her Office of Special Investigation on the death of Dedrick James. He’s the 24-year-old Rochester man who the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force was trying to apprehend when they say he was shot by his own gun during a struggle with law enforcement on September 15, 2021.
wxxinews.org
Old Crow Medicine Show keeps fresh with new blood
Summer is rapidly drawing to a close, but there’s still time to catch some big outdoor concerts around the Finger Lakes region. That includes the double bill of acclaimed honky-tonker Dwight Yoakam and Americana favorites Old Crow Medicine Show, who will perform at CMAC in Canandaigua on Saturday night.
