The New York State Attorney General’s office has released a report on the death of a man who died during a struggle with law enforcement last September. State Attorney General Letitia James released the report from her Office of Special Investigation on the death of Dedrick James. He’s the 24-year-old Rochester man who the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force was trying to apprehend when they say he was shot by his own gun during a struggle with law enforcement on September 15, 2021.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO