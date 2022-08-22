RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 4 HOURS AGO