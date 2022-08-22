Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
‘Pothole Hotline’ helps Rapid City fill over 300 potholes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A photo shared on social media about large potholes was widely shared. In Rapid City, the city’s pothole hotline is there to save the day. The post shared on social media says, “There’s a 4-bedroom 3 bath pothole on East Main Street if anyone’s looking.”
kotatv.com
Central States Fair a ‘great run’ despite early safety concerns
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair is gearing up for one more weekend before closing up for the season. But this year’s event has been met with safety concerns after a pair of shootings near the fairgrounds the first weekend. “We had a great run. I...
kotatv.com
Black Hills Federal Credit Union distributes supplies to local schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As teachers welcome students back into the classrooms, it is important that children have the supplies they need to head back to school prepared. And Black Hills Federal Credit Union is helping make that possible. Thursday marked the end of BHFCU’s 26th Annual School Supply...
kotatv.com
Housing in question as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares for B-21
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the expected influx of military personnel moving to Box Elder with the arrival of the B-21 Raider, one of the main concerns is not being able to find affordable housing. This topic of conversation was led by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Thursday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
New pet ownership declines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New data suggests that nationally, pet ownership has reached a steady state. During the pandemic there was a boom in pet ownership, but as things calmed, the industry has seen a slowdown in the demand for pet supplies. According to the Humane Society of the...
kotatv.com
String of shootings puts a strain on Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There have been five shootings in just four days in Rapid City; kicking off on Saturday with an altercation that left two men dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. According to the Rapid City Police Department, results from the initial investigation lead to...
kotatv.com
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
kotatv.com
Preparing the surrounding area for the arrival of the B-21
City officials are reminding the public to submit comments on the upcoming housing and development plans that are still in the works. In the aftermath of the decision by the state's Government Accountability Board regarding Governor Kristi Noem's possible ethics violations. Strider Bikes. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:25 PM...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
KOTA What A Farmer Earns
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. After a year in the making the Lead skatepark officially opened to the public on August 23. Senator Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct and state lawmakers were not happy about it. KOTA Parking Ramp Repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Repairs...
kotatv.com
City officials still looking for community feedback
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plans are still underway as Rapid City officials are working with the community to bring their ideas to life through plans regarding housing. Two community sessions were held earlier this month at City Hall regarding the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and the 5-year strategic plan for the Community Development Block Grant. According to the Community Enrichment Division Manager, Michelle Schuelke, these plans are developed by the community for the community. Officials are doing this in order to understand the priorities the community needs and wants.
kotatv.com
‘Reckless’ handling of a gun turns into a 7-year sentence
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 19-year-old man who prosecutors say “recklessly” handled a handgun, killing Ty Scott, is sentenced to 30 years in prison with 23 suspended. Maxton Pfeiffer shot 19-year-old Scott in June of 2018. Pfieffer in court Wednesday claimed he believed the gun was empty.
kotatv.com
Hot Springs is full of hot air this weekend for Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 7th annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival has blown back into town and this year, you can expect to see the largest selection of balloons the event has ever had. The festival kicks off Friday at noon but the real show begins Saturday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
Remember to comment on housing, community development plans by Sept. 19
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City residents are encouraged to review and submit comments on proposed housing and community development plans by Sept.19. According to a release, the public can review and submit their reports on the City’s Community Development Block Grant 5-year strategic plan, the FY 2023 Annual Action Plan, and the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice.
kotatv.com
KOTA Pine Ridge Broadband
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. After a year in the making the Lead skatepark officially opened to the public on August 23. Senator Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct and state lawmakers were not happy about it. KOTA What A Farmer Earns. Updated: 6 hours ago.
kotatv.com
Housing Public Comment
In the aftermath of the decision by the state's Government Accountability Board regarding Governor Kristi Noem's possible ethics violations. Strider bike headquarters is inviting the world to come play in their backyard for Strider Fest this weekend in Rapid City. KOTA KEVN FORECAST. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:10 AM...
kotatv.com
Range Days Rodeo wraps up with a thrilling performance
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The PRCA Range Days Rodeo wrapped up with the final performance Wednesday night. Minnesota’s Tanner Aus delivered an 85 and a half point ride to take first in bareback. Newell steer wrestler Cyler Dowling turned in a strong time of 5.3 seconds.
kotatv.com
Rapid City’s newest affordable housing development breaks ground
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There is a shortage of affordable housing in Rapid City and people are struggling to find a place to call home, but the community is doing its part to combat this shortage. Today CommonBond Communities celebrated the groundbreaking of The Radiant, a new affordable housing complex,...
kotatv.com
Scattered Storms Today; Dry and Hot by the Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another disturbance will trigger thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with hail, very heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. One more chance of storms for us Friday before a warmer, drier weather pattern sets in...
kotatv.com
Two Rapid City figure skaters bring gold back to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills are well known for gold, but two Rapid City figure skaters brought back their own gold to the region. Hunter Widvey and Joelle Simpson earned gold medals in a figure skating testing track called Moves in the Field. Simpson also earned a gold medal in Solo Free Dance.
kotatv.com
Charm Farm hosts unique fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Animals, music, and good food. Who could ask for a better way to spend a Saturday evening?. An event that combines all of these things is coming up this weekend at the Charm Farm, the Goat Gala. “This luxurious event starts at 5:30 pm,” said...
Comments / 0