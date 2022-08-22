ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans for the biggest royal wedding of the year are underway

She's the daughter of one of Europe's most revered royal style icons and ninth in line to the throne, so it's no surprise that excitement is high for the upcoming nuptials of Princess Maria Laura of Belgium. The 33-year-old daughter of Princess Astrid of Belgium and Archduke Lorenz of Austria-Este...
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
Bride questions whether she was wrong to edit sister-in-law’s white top in wedding photos

A bride has questioned whether she was wrong to ask her wedding photographer to edit her sister-in-law’s outfit in pictures from the event so it wouldn’t be the same white as her wedding gown.The woman, who goes by the username u/Low-Abbreviations352 on Reddit, posed the question in the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit, where she explained that her now-sister-in-law wore a formal jumpsuit with a white top and black pants to her June wedding, but that she hadn’t said anything at the time.However, according to the newlywed, when she was going through photos from the wedding after with...
Why ABC star Anh Do's light-hearted book series was banned from American schools after authorities complained it was 'divisive' and 'activist'

Popular comedian and author Anh Do wasn't even aware his successful book series had been banned by American schools until US students rallied to have the ban lifted, his agent has revealed. A school board in the US state of Pennsylvania decided Do's hit WeirDo series 'leaned toward indoctrination material'...
California Store Owner Returns Lost Wedding Dress to Grateful Bride

Store owner Veronica Romanenko returned a lost wedding dress to a California bride. When she looked at the box containing the wedding dress, she saw "Jesslynn Webb Lopez, June 5th 2021" on it. Romanenko knew she had to find her. Turns out Lopez had been conducting her own search. She sent her dress to a Texas company that preserves wedding gowns. Somehow it got lost and ended up at Romanenko's store. Although Romanenko offered to mail back the dress, Lopez drove eight hours to pick it up.
