An American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption
When Rachel Kwon married her partner Jaehwan in June, she used an umbrella, fabric, and a little creativity to keep her dress a surprise.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
tatler.com
Plans for the biggest royal wedding of the year are underway
She's the daughter of one of Europe's most revered royal style icons and ninth in line to the throne, so it's no surprise that excitement is high for the upcoming nuptials of Princess Maria Laura of Belgium. The 33-year-old daughter of Princess Astrid of Belgium and Archduke Lorenz of Austria-Este...
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
'My Husband Was Cheating. This Is How I Found Out'
After our divorce was finalized, I remember feeling like this was the best thing that could have happened in my life.
Second Gentleman Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Vice President Kamala Harris: 'What an Adventure'
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is known to praise Vice President Kamala Harris any chance he gets — so it's fitting that on their eighth wedding anniversary, he took a moment to get sappy toward his wife. In a social media post on Monday, Emhoff, 57, wrote, "What an adventure...
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law
A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
Fury as Wedding Dress Ruined by Bride's Teen Sister, Her 'Drunk' Friends
According to the teen sister, "the dress got a ton of stains all over it and a few tears in the fabric" and now someone has to pay to fix it.
Bride questions whether she was wrong to edit sister-in-law’s white top in wedding photos
A bride has questioned whether she was wrong to ask her wedding photographer to edit her sister-in-law’s outfit in pictures from the event so it wouldn’t be the same white as her wedding gown.The woman, who goes by the username u/Low-Abbreviations352 on Reddit, posed the question in the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit, where she explained that her now-sister-in-law wore a formal jumpsuit with a white top and black pants to her June wedding, but that she hadn’t said anything at the time.However, according to the newlywed, when she was going through photos from the wedding after with...
‘Greedy’ bride reveals tiered wedding system & people are really shocked
ANYONE who has ever planned a wedding can attest to how expensive it can be. However, a Reddit user's friend took it way to far when she asked her guests to contribute, but the request came with ridiculous rules. A Reddit user has shared the ridiculous system a friend of...
Woman Praised for Refusing To Send Cousin Wedding Gift After Invite Snub
"No invite 100 percent means no gift. Not even a card," said one Redditor.
Man Strangely Heartbroken His Fiancee Won’t Invite His Ex to Their Wedding
A man was heartbroken and fuming after his soon-to-be wife refused to allow him to invite his ex-girlfriend to their wedding. He explained why in a post on Reddit, revealing his sentimental reason for the bizarre request. "My fiancee and I are going to get married in October. Last week...
Bride Backed for Not Inviting Stepsisters to Wedding: 'Aren't Family'
"I told her they're not invited and if they attend against my wishes there won't be a wedding that day," wrote the frustrated bride-to-be.
Bride Slammed for Not Inviting Brother-in-Law's 'Needy' Fiancee to Wedding
One user wrote, "Seriously, they're engaged and he's the brother of the groom? That's low, I wouldn't show up either. You have some serious amends to make."
Why ABC star Anh Do's light-hearted book series was banned from American schools after authorities complained it was 'divisive' and 'activist'
Popular comedian and author Anh Do wasn't even aware his successful book series had been banned by American schools until US students rallied to have the ban lifted, his agent has revealed. A school board in the US state of Pennsylvania decided Do's hit WeirDo series 'leaned toward indoctrination material'...
insideedition.com
California Store Owner Returns Lost Wedding Dress to Grateful Bride
Store owner Veronica Romanenko returned a lost wedding dress to a California bride. When she looked at the box containing the wedding dress, she saw "Jesslynn Webb Lopez, June 5th 2021" on it. Romanenko knew she had to find her. Turns out Lopez had been conducting her own search. She sent her dress to a Texas company that preserves wedding gowns. Somehow it got lost and ended up at Romanenko's store. Although Romanenko offered to mail back the dress, Lopez drove eight hours to pick it up.
15 "Based On A True Story" Horror Movies That Took A Looot Of Liberties In Their Retellings
Just how true are these true stories anyway?
Daughter of first Lake Mead body to be identified says her single dad, 42, drowned in 2002 after falling off boat during midnight swim
The daughter of the first person to be identified from the freshly-emerged remains in Lake Mead has said her father drowned during a midnight swim 20 years ago. Five sets of human remains have been found in the Nevada lake, which is at its lowest level in over 80 years due to the drought.
Are Cash Bars at Weddings a Big No-No?
Wedding bells are in the air, because you just got engaged. Now that you've locked down your special someone, you're ready to start planning a wedding. You're beyond excited about saying your vows in...
