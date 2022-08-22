Read full article on original website
The Market is on the Town Square: August 26
The Open Air Market of Stockbridge began its 12th season on Friday, May 6, on the township square in downtown Stockbridge. Each week through October 28, we will be open from 4 pm to 7 pm, and we will have a full line up of Market Music. This week, we...
STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP MEETING MINUTES August 15, 2022
Stockbridge Township Supervisor CG Lantis called the Regular Stockbridge Township Board Meeting to order on August 15, 2022, at 7:30pm at the Stockbridge Township Hall. Members present at the Stockbridge Township Regular Board Meeting; Supervisor CG Lantis, Clerk Becky Muraf, Treasurer James Wireman, Trustee Ed Wetherell Trustee Terry Sommer Member absent from meeting: None.
Obituary: Alice M. McGinn Lirette
Alice M. McGinn Lirette, age 94, of Chelsea, MI, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Silver Maples of Chelsea. Alice was born on September 7, 1927 in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of Earl and Marcella (McIntee) Black. Her father passed away early in life, and she was raised by her mother and step-father, Vincent Berry.
