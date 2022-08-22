Mike Tomlin Calls Out Kendrick Green During Steelers Team Meeting

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach use Kendrick Green as an example of the offensive line's poor play.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line struggled against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with highlights of players like James Daniels and Kendrick Green getting beat blowing up social media after the second preseason game.

Steelers head coach used those highlights to make an example of the offensive line, and more specifically Green. The second-year guard said Tomlin put poor plays of him up during the team meeting, calling out his disappointing performance.

"Coach T put us up on the board - me specifically - right in front of the team meeting," Green said. "That never feels good."

Green said the mood in the o-line room is "not good at all," and that he feels he hasn't done enough to win the starting job over Kevin Dotson as left guard.

"Going into the game we didn't game plan too much. But one thing Coach T did point out was that they have some pass rushers," Green said. "They had some strong guys and can push the pocket, and that's what the challenge was. We didn't meet those expectations."

Green said he and the entire line need to improve this week. The group will ramp up their game planning for the Detroit Lions this weekend, but said he needs to improve on everything this week at practice.

"Leaps and bounds of trying to work on really just playing ball," Green said. "Playing stronger, playing a little bit more aggressive."

