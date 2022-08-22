ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AllSteelers

Mike Tomlin Calls Out Kendrick Green During Steelers Team Meeting

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIHjm_0hQpZIaq00

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach use Kendrick Green as an example of the offensive line's poor play.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line struggled against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with highlights of players like James Daniels and Kendrick Green getting beat blowing up social media after the second preseason game.

Steelers head coach used those highlights to make an example of the offensive line, and more specifically Green. The second-year guard said Tomlin put poor plays of him up during the team meeting, calling out his disappointing performance.

"Coach T put us up on the board - me specifically - right in front of the team meeting," Green said. "That never feels good."

Green said the mood in the o-line room is "not good at all," and that he feels he hasn't done enough to win the starting job over Kevin Dotson as left guard.

"Going into the game we didn't game plan too much. But one thing Coach T did point out was that they have some pass rushers," Green said. "They had some strong guys and can push the pocket, and that's what the challenge was. We didn't meet those expectations."

Green said he and the entire line need to improve this week. The group will ramp up their game planning for the Detroit Lions this weekend, but said he needs to improve on everything this week at practice.

"Leaps and bounds of trying to work on really just playing ball," Green said. "Playing stronger, playing a little bit more aggressive."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Calvin Austin Updates Injury, Nearing Return for Steelers

Kenny Pickett Immpressing Everyone in Steelers Locker Room

8 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Jaguars

Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Adding More Stories to Possible Trade

Winners and Losers From Steelers Training Camp

Steelers QB Notebook: Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett Walk Away Winners

Steelers Sign New RB, Waive Master Teague

Mason Rudolph Addresses Lions Rumors

Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett

Comments / 26

aware
4d ago

call out Tomlin and the GM. No emphasis at all on the foundation of a football team. For 18 friggin going on 19 years if not longer. No lines, no wins. No lines, no running for us and plenty for them. He is right about JV. That's what we have definitely watched for two years and the receivers. UUUUUHGGHH!!!

Reply
3
Ray Smitley
4d ago

I think the offense live needs to do what munchik did when was offense coordinator just smash the man as hard as you can who you are blocking get him before he gets you knock his block off and stay with the block be physical old time steelers football nobody fears us anymore

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
WASHINGTON, DC
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Jaguars#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Detroit Lions
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ClutchPoints

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest

During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy