Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
HBO Max Needs to Learn From Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Success
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has hit the top of the charts for this past weekend's North American box office, proving that the decades old Shonen series still has quite the fanbase rallying behind it. The new movie features the return of the Red Ribbon Army, while also acting as a serious lesson for HBO Max, as the streaming service has been quite controversial when it comes to the medium of animation. There is a lot for the streaming service to learn when it comes to the theatrical release of Gohan and Piccolo's latest adventure.
New Original Thriller Takes Over Netflix Top 10
There's a new leader atop Netflix's daily streaming charts. For most of the summer, the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list has been dominated by Stranger Things, as the beloved sci-fi series broke records left and right. Other big hits like The Sandman, Never Have I Ever, and Virgin River also enjoyed runs as the number one show on Netflix over the last few weeks. Now, another series joins the ranks, taking over the Netflix Top 10 and establishing itself as the streaming service's latest hit.
Netflix's Blockbuster Series Confirms Fall Premiere Date
In a move that feels like bragging at this point, Netflix has confirmed the premiere date and released the first images for their upcoming comedy series, Blockbuster. As you can guess, the series takes place at a Blockbuster rental store and stars WandaVision's Randall Park and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero. Produced by Universal Television, the series was created by Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings) also serving as writers/executive producers. The ten episode first season of the workplace comedy has been confirmed to arrive on the streaming service on November 3, 2022.
How Does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Box Office Compare to Other Anime Movie Openings?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has made its theatrical debut in the US, and it topped the box office with $21 million! That's a great win for the franchise – especially since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hasn't had the smoothest debut over in Japan. Super Hero opened lower than previous Dragon Ball films Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Resurrection F, and Battle of Gods, and had a 55% drop-off in week 2, losing the top spot at the box office to Top Gun: Maverick. Analysts have pointed to several reasons why Super Hero isn't doing so well in Japan, including the film being leaked online, delaying its theatrical release.
DC Is Giving Batman's Brother a New Superhero Costume
The current story arc in the Harley Quinn ongoing has seen Luke Fox in volved in a big way. The Bat-Family member has been putting together his own take on the Suicide Squad, Task Force XX, to which he recruited Harley and a handful of others and sent them on a mission to the moon where he has kept some sort of creature of his own design that, unfortunately, has become a major problem. In this week's Harley Quinn #21, that creature has made its way back to Earth, prompting the former Batwing to take action — and don a brand-new superhero suit.
Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in September 2022
September is just one week away and Netflix is already gearing up for a full month of new movies and TV shows ahead. On Wednesday, the streaming service released the full lineup of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and specials set to hit its roster in the month of September, and there is quite a lot for everyone to look forward to. No matter what you're into, there's likely something for you coming to Netflix next month.
Fan-Favorite The CW Vampire Series Leaving Netflix
Believe it or not, August is almost over. There are just a few more days left this month and as September — and fall — approaches, that means that the content available to stream on various platforms is about to shuffle yet again. Each month, new shows and movies come to streaming while others depart and for fans of The CW's The Vampire Diaries Universe, heading into September means saying goodbye to another fan-favorite series — this time, the series that started it all. All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are leaving Netflix on September 3rd.
Marvel's Echo Star Reveals Filming Has Wrapped
One of Marvel's next Disney+ exclusive series has wrapped filming. On Friday, Echo star Alaqua Cox took to her Instagram stories to reveal that production on the project, which is set to debut on the streaming service in 2023, had wrapped. The live-action series will see Cox reprise her role as Maya Lopez / Echo, a deaf and Native American superhero who first debuted onscreen in last year's Hawkeye series. Joining Cox in Echo are Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Devery Jacobs as Julie. Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, and Cody Lightning have also been cast in the series in currently-unknown roles.
One Piece Art Turns Yamato Into a Bleach Shinigami
One of the biggest characters introduced during One Piece's Wano Arc was the offspring of Kaido, Yamato. With many fans believing that the warrior running under the name of Kozuki Oden was the next to join the Straw Hat Pirates, the brawler of the isolated nation became wildly popular amongst Shonen fans. Now, new art has arrived that imagines Yamato with a very different look, being given a makeover that portrays him as a Shinigami from the popular Shonen series, Bleach.
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Creator Calls Series "Everything I Could Hope For"
No Star Wars character has had quite the impact as Ahsoka Tano, with the fan-favorite Jedi becoming a prolific hero following her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After an array of appearances in animation, live-action, and various tie-in media, Tano is set to get her own live-action solo story in the form of a Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ series, which is currently in production. In a recent interview with Dagobah Dispatch, Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni provided a pretty epic update about how production on the series is going, and called the experience "everything I could hope for."
Why Ms. Marvel's New Powers Were Made Purple Revealed
Canonically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) doesn't have her trademark stretchy powers. In lieu of her hallmark look, Ms. Marvel instead gave Kamala access to a Green Lantern-esque powerset that allowed her to make hard light constructs. The powers manifested in a bright purple huge, largely...
She-Hulk Head Writer Explains Why Show Ignores The Blip
We're only two episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the live-action series is providing fans with updates that fans genuinely didn't know they needed about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show has already been jam-packed with surprising Easter eggs and unexpected fourth-wall breaks, but it has yet to really acknowledge The Blip, the five years of disaster that occurred between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, outside of a few passing lines of dialogue about how Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) helped bring humanity back. In a recent interview with Lifehacker, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao revealed why that creative choice was made, and argued that within the world of the show, "that's already happened and people have already moved on."
She-Hulk Acknowledges Biggest Plot Hole of Eternals
In a cinematic universe as large as the MCU, it's no surprise that there are some so-called plot holes, little pockets of plot and storytelling details that don't quite line up from film to film and series to series. In some cases, it's less a situation of genuine "plot holes" and more simply something isn't addressed in that particular narrative, but when it comes to a major element of Eternals, the absence of any acknowledgement at all has started to feel like a pretty big issue. How, in the second episode of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans finally see that issue addressed, albeit minimally.
Everything Coming to HBO Max in September 2022
HBO Max has seen a lot of changes in recent weeks, and there will be even more changes arriving in the month of September. Most of these changes, however, come in the form of new additions to the streaming service's lineup. On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to its roster throughout the month of September, and there is quite a lot to look forward to.
Netflix With Ads Could Be as Low as $7 a Month
Netflix confirmed this year that a cheaper, ad-supported tier will be launched later this year, and though it will come without a few specific features, the price may very well entice some viewers. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Netflix is considering pricing this version of the subscription between $7 and $9 a month, potentially less than half the price of the streamer's current most popular plan, the $15.49-a-month "Standard" plan. Netflix's "Basic" plan, its cheapest, currently costs $9.99 per month for subscribers but comes without HD streaming. The company recently confirmed that in order to execute its plan for incorporating ads into some programming they've hired Microsoft to facilitate the changes.
New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia
We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.
Rick and Morty Creators Reveal They Struggled to Find Home for the Show
With over fifty episodes under its belt already, and whispers of its future already making the rounds, it seems like Rick and Morty is here to stay for the long haul. It seems impossible to now ponder a world without the series, but the runaway success of the Adult Swim series, which has spawned spinoffs, video games, and countless other merch, almost couldn't find a home. Speaking in a new interview with Screen Rant, series creator Justin Roiland revealed that when they were developing the series and then pitching it that it took quite a while for anyone in Hollywood to even give it a fair shake.
Peacock to Become Next-Day Streaming Service for NBC and Bravo Shows
Current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows will soon be available to stream on Peacock the next day. Fans of the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live, and other popular NBC shows used to turn to Hulu in order to stream their favorite shows after they air. That will all change starting September 19th, as Peacock will become the streaming home of NBC and Bravo, offering premium customers next-day access to current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows the day after they air on the networks. Peacock premium customers already had access to Bravo series.
