Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/15/22 to 08/21/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/15/22 to 08/21/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 963 calls for service. There were 93 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 42 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 14 felony arrests. There were 21 misdemeanor arrests. There were 21 traffic accidents, 194 traffic stops, and 59 traffic citations. 18 warrants were served. There were five animals picked up and one animal related citations issued.
