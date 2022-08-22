ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Most-Watched Stock Spotify Technology (SPOT) Worth Betting on Now?

Spotify (SPOT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this music-streaming service operator have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Friday's ETF Movers: RYT, ARKG

In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Salesforce (CRM), up about 0.1% and shares of Roper Technologies (ROP), trading flat on the day.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:. StarTek SRT: This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Dynagas LNG (DLNG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dynagas LNG (DLNG) closed at $3.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the gas shipping company...
Why I Own Albemarle Stock

Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo joins me to discuss why he invests in Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock. Lithium demand is growing thanks to energy storage and electric vehicles taking off. And Albemarle is ready. Nick likes this company's strong U.S. presence and high volume production. It separates itself from the pack in the lithium mining market, where many companies are closer to ideas than to mines or refineries.
2 Top Stocks to Buy in September to Fight Inflation

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the stock market's fall after Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speech where he reaffirmed the Fed’s resolve to fight 40-year high inflation. With surging prices still a major issue and the Fed determined to keep up its fight, investors might want to buy stocks poised to outpace inflation heading into September and beyond.
Here's Why Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Financial Sector Update for 08/26/2022: OSTK,ICE,AFRM,AROW,ITUB

Financial stocks were sharply lower late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 2.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 2.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 4.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.3%. Bitcoin was declining 4.3% to...
IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Why Lithium Stocks Are Jumping This Week and Could Go Higher

Lithium stocks are firing up this week as demand for the red-hot commodity continues to surpass supply. While big numbers from lithium miners and mega supply deals in the industry set the tone for the rally in lithium stocks in the previous weeks, the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and rising lithium prices fueled this week's momentum.
Why Farfetch Stock Soared Today

Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) surged 26% on Friday after the luxury fashion platform reported second-quarter financial results that were better than many investors expected. Farfetch's revenue rose 10.7% year over year to $579.3 million. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the e-commerce company's sales jumped 20.7%. That...
Here's Why Titan Machinery (TITN) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Why Block Stock Was Falling Today

It has been a volatile week for the fintech Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) as the stock plummeted more than 7% on Friday at around 11:20 a.m. ET and was down about 6.9% at 1:45 p.m. ET to $69.50. It was a bad day for the markets overall as the Dow...
NEP vs. ORA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Alternative Energy - Other stocks have likely encountered both NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) and Ormat Technologies (ORA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to...
Reasons to Retain Stericycle (SRCL) Stock in Your Portfolio

Stericycle, Inc. SRCL stock has had an impressive run over the past month. The company returned 15.6%, which compared favorably with the 12.2% rise in the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 5.8% growth. The company has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 8%.
Bank of Marin (BMRC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

Bank of Marin (BMRC) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed at $66.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 3.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares...
Here's Why Harte-Hanks (HHS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Jack Henry (JKHY) to Unveil Financial Crimes Defender Platform

Jack Henry & Associates JKHY gears up for launching a financial crimes platform named Jack Henry Financial Crimes Defender. JKHY equipped the platform’s analytics engine with the globally largest RiskOps platform called Feedzai. With the Financial Crimes Defender platform, Jack Henry aims to provide financial institutions with advanced technological...
