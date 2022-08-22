Read full article on original website
'One of a kind' South Carolina woman dies after she was impaled by a beach umbrella
A 63-year-old South Carolina woman died from chest trauma on Wednesday after a beach umbrella that was carried by wind struck and impaled her, according to the Horry County Coroner's office. Tammy Perreault was at Garden City Beach, about 20 minutes south of Myrtle Beach, when she was injured early...
Woman finds family's century-old ring on South Carolina beach 2 years after it went missing
She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea turtle nests. Instinctively, she...
Enormous Alligator Terrorizes North Carolina Family: 'Like Lake Placid'
Carol Woollery and her daughter pulled out of their driveway and were met with an alligator turning to face them with its mouth open.
Large shark sneaks behind beachgoers in Florida
A large shark swam perilously close to several blissfully unaware beachgoers in Daytona Beach, Florida, drone footage shows.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment With 2 Men
A Georgia mom is pleading for the safe return of her daughter, who vanished more than two weeks ago. According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex July 30. Speaking with WSB-TV, Lenoir's mother Jannette Jackson says Lenoir left...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's
A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
Woman Killed by Alligator After Slipping While Gardening: Sheriff
This was the second fatal alligator attack in South Carolina since the beginning of the year.
'Unnerving' Drone Footage Shows How Sharks Creep Up on Unsuspecting Swimmers at the Beach
It was like a scene out of Jaws. Shocking drone footage captured in Florida shows swimmers merely feet away from what appears to be a shark as it creeps up behind them in the water. Robert Russ told FOX affiliate WOFL he and his brother filmed the stunning footage Thursday...
Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say
A stingray impaled one beachgoer with a barb, and a second person was also stung while in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach, a Florida official said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 31, a 24-year-old woman from Maryland stepped on a stingray and got a partial barb stuck in the bottom of her left foot, according to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
Giant Megalodon Tooth Discovered in North Carolina: 'That Thing Is Insane'
A fossil hunter has found huge teeth from the prehistoric megalodon shark, one of the largest and most powerful predators ever to have lived.
The Story of the Great White Shark Discovered at an Abandoned Zoo
Rosie the shark was discovered in an abandoned wildlife park, in toxic, green sludge, before Tom Kapitany rescued her.
Teen Tourists That Captured Alligator told Police They Were 'Bored'
The teens from Connecticut allegedly tied a slipknot around the alligator after they spotted it in a pond in Hilton Head during a trip with family.
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America
Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
