Acclaimed San Antonio hotel announces new chef for signature restaurant
One of San Antonio's premier dining destinations dropped an exciting announcement on August 25: Hotel Emma has hired Jorge Luis Hernández as executive chef to oversee the entire property's culinary program. A San Antonio native, Hernández will shape the offerings at Supper (American Eatery), Sternewirth bar and clubroom, and...
Tiny East Austin wine shop uncorks sustainable selections for natural wine club
Saba San’s, a tiny wine store in Bento Picnic packed floor-to-ceiling with bottles, always places an emphasis on what it calls “low-intervention wines.” This means seeking out small growers that are either certified organic or practicing organic (since the certification itself can be an expensive process), on which buyer Veronica Meewes takes the lead. Especially without the certification, finding those wines is not easy.
Score early bird tickets to CultureMap's new signature event, The Tailgate
In Texas, tailgating is more than just a get-together in a parking lot — it’s a lifestyle. CultureMap is celebrating this autumnal season of sports with The Tailgate, an all-out party devoted to a favorite Texas pastime. It all goes down on November 3 at Distribution Hall. Expect...
5 reasons why being in Bastrop is the best of all worlds
Just 30 miles and change from Austin, Bastrop boasts big-city access and the best of small-town vibes. With beautiful natural attractions all around, it also strikes the perfect balance between Mother Nature and man-made fun, including an impressive food and drink scene. Get your dose of Vitamin D — and...
50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up the market at $20 million
For anyone who loves throwing large and lavish parties, a Hill Country property now on the market for $20 million could be just the ticket to win over even the pickiest of guests. Binkan Cinaroglu, a Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty agent in San Antonio who has the listing, describes Oakfire...
Swanky Austin restaurant competes for title of best restroom in the U.S.
A South Austin restaurant hopes to flush the competition in the pursuit of the 2022 title of the best restroom in the U.S. Eberly, which serves contemporary American cuisine, is one of 10 finalists vying for this year’s America’s Best Restroom crown, which will be bestowed by Cintas Corp. Cincinnati-based Cintas supplies corporate uniforms, along with related products and services.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Festivals and live music are stealing the show and we’re absolutely tuning in for the local entertainment. Attend PRISM35 and catch exclusive film screenings, or see The Toadies, Bun B, and The Nixons live at Bat Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
Austin Food & Wine Festival dishes out top-tier talent lineup for 2022
One of Austin's most beloved bacchanalias returns this fall. Presented by Food & Wine magazine and Austin's own C3 Presents, the eleventh annual Austin Food & Wine Festival will take place from November 4-6, and tickets are now on sale. Attracting top-tier talent to Texas, the three-day celebration showcases some of the best food, wine, and spirits in the country.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Gourmet cinnamon roll shop comes to town
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Cinnaholic, the over-the-top cinnamon roll bakery chain, is coming to The Arboretum soon,...
IKEA selects Austin suburb for first stop of global 9-city festival
IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings retailer known for its sometimes tough-to-assemble furniture, is assembling a global festival this year that will make its first stop in the Austin area. On August 26, IKEA’s store in Round Rock will host the first event as part of the nine-city IKEA Festival. The...
Vonlane ramps up luxury bus service from Austin to Fort Worth
In welcome news for travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to and from popular Texas cities. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, between Austin and Fort Worth and Fort Worth and Houston (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
Find Ultra-Accessible fun for all at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio
Truly one-of-a-kind, Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio is the only Ultra-Accessible theme park in the world, designed with individuals with special needs in mind but created for people of all abilities to enjoy together. Who is Morgan, you might be thinking? She is the catalyst, spark, and inspiration behind...
Austin's treasured Trail of Lights unwraps return to traditional format for 2022 holidays
Here’s an early holiday gift for you: A beloved Austin tradition is returning to its normal pre-pandemic format. The nonprofit Trail of Lights Foundation says this year’s Austin Trail of Lights will once again be a walk-through event rather than a drive-through event. In 2020 and 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trail of Lights let visitors drive along the trail but not walk along it.
Affluent neighborhood zips to top spot on list of Austin’s richest areas
If you want to find where the richest people in the Austin area live, zip on over to Steiner Ranch in West Austin. New data from the Austin Business Journal shows 78732, which encompasses Steiner Ranch, is the wealthiest ZIP code in the five-county metro area, with a median household income of $175,118 based on 2020 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 18,000 people live in 78732.
Omni Austin Hotel Downtown on 6th St. unveils $22 million renovation
It's makeover time for Omni Austin Hotel Downtown, to the tune of $22 million. The hotel has used the energy of its Sixth Street surroundings to refresh public areas, accommodations, and event spaces, plus all-new dining venues. Let's start with the lobby, which is now "an environment where guests can...
Popular dance collaboration Night Birds migrates back to Austin
Which birds fly together for two nights each year? In Austin, it’s “Night Birds — An Intimate Celebration of Art + Dance.” Coworking and event space The Cathedral and local dance company Ventana Ballet are collaborating for the second year of the dance showcase, taking place September 22 and 23.
12 official and unofficial events to celebrate the rest of Austin Pride
--- One of Austin’s biggest commitments to weirdness is the entire month of August, which is the city’s very own Pride Month. Organized by the Austin Pride Foundation, this month actually only diverges from the national celebration for better logistics and bigger crowds, but it has blessed Austinites with an additional 31 days of gay, gender-expansive, true-to-yourself fun.
Famed Southwestern restaurant sets closure date for iconic Sixth Street location
Get ready for a bittersweet margarita toast. Austin-based Southwestern restaurant chain Z’Tejas now has a firm date for closing its original location on West Sixth Street. Z’Tejas recently came to terms with its Sixth Street landlord on extending that lease until next March. The same month, Z’Tejas plans to debut a location at the 65-acre, mixed-use Dry River District in Kyle.
Privacy and posh design define this impressive West Lake Hills estate
The lowdown: West Lake Hills offers the best of both worlds: seclusion in nature with incredible proximity to downtown Austin, which is only six miles away. This nearly five-acre estate is nestled under a canopy of towering heritage oaks and surrounded by meadows, a stream, and an orchard. Contemporary metal-framed...
Austin drive-in movie theater premieres new floating cinema on Lady Bird Lake
Don’t we do enough driving around here? Instead of a drive-in movie, Austin-born Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in is offering two new float-in movie options on Thursdays, starting August 25, at the Waterfront Floating Cinema, and on Wednesdays once a month on a cruise. At the fixed cinema on...
