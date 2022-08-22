ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

CultureMap Austin

Acclaimed San Antonio hotel announces new chef for signature restaurant

One of San Antonio's premier dining destinations dropped an exciting announcement on August 25: Hotel Emma has hired Jorge Luis Hernández as executive chef to oversee the entire property's culinary program. A San Antonio native, Hernández will shape the offerings at Supper (American Eatery), Sternewirth bar and clubroom, and...
CultureMap Austin

Tiny East Austin wine shop uncorks sustainable selections for natural wine club

Saba San’s, a tiny wine store in Bento Picnic packed floor-to-ceiling with bottles, always places an emphasis on what it calls “low-intervention wines.” This means seeking out small growers that are either certified organic or practicing organic (since the certification itself can be an expensive process), on which buyer Veronica Meewes takes the lead. Especially without the certification, finding those wines is not easy.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

5 reasons why being in Bastrop is the best of all worlds

Just 30 miles and change from Austin, Bastrop boasts big-city access and the best of small-town vibes. With beautiful natural attractions all around, it also strikes the perfect balance between Mother Nature and man-made fun, including an impressive food and drink scene. Get your dose of Vitamin D — and...
BASTROP, TX
CultureMap Austin

Swanky Austin restaurant competes for title of best restroom in the U.S.

A South Austin restaurant hopes to flush the competition in the pursuit of the 2022 title of the best restroom in the U.S. Eberly, which serves contemporary American cuisine, is one of 10 finalists vying for this year’s America’s Best Restroom crown, which will be bestowed by Cintas Corp. Cincinnati-based Cintas supplies corporate uniforms, along with related products and services.
CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Festivals and live music are stealing the show and we’re absolutely tuning in for the local entertainment. Attend PRISM35 and catch exclusive film screenings, or see The Toadies, Bun B, and The Nixons live at Bat Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin Food & Wine Festival dishes out top-tier talent lineup for 2022

One of Austin's most beloved bacchanalias returns this fall. Presented by Food & Wine magazine and Austin's own C3 Presents, the eleventh annual Austin Food & Wine Festival will take place from November 4-6, and tickets are now on sale. Attracting top-tier talent to Texas, the three-day celebration showcases some of the best food, wine, and spirits in the country.
CultureMap Austin

Vonlane ramps up luxury bus service from Austin to Fort Worth

In welcome news for travelers seeking alternatives to flying or filling their tanks, Vonlane has ramped up service to and from popular Texas cities. The luxury bus operator has introduced two new departures, on peak travel days, between Austin and Fort Worth and Fort Worth and Houston (for a total of four daily excursions between each city).
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin's treasured Trail of Lights unwraps return to traditional format for 2022 holidays

Here’s an early holiday gift for you: A beloved Austin tradition is returning to its normal pre-pandemic format. The nonprofit Trail of Lights Foundation says this year’s Austin Trail of Lights will once again be a walk-through event rather than a drive-through event. In 2020 and 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trail of Lights let visitors drive along the trail but not walk along it.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Affluent neighborhood zips to top spot on list of Austin’s richest areas

If you want to find where the richest people in the Austin area live, zip on over to Steiner Ranch in West Austin. New data from the Austin Business Journal shows 78732, which encompasses Steiner Ranch, is the wealthiest ZIP code in the five-county metro area, with a median household income of $175,118 based on 2020 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 18,000 people live in 78732.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Popular dance collaboration Night Birds migrates back to Austin

Which birds fly together for two nights each year? In Austin, it’s “Night Birds — An Intimate Celebration of Art + Dance.” Coworking and event space The Cathedral and local dance company Ventana Ballet are collaborating for the second year of the dance showcase, taking place September 22 and 23.
CultureMap Austin

12 official and unofficial events to celebrate the rest of Austin Pride

--- One of Austin’s biggest commitments to weirdness is the entire month of August, which is the city’s very own Pride Month. Organized by the Austin Pride Foundation, this month actually only diverges from the national celebration for better logistics and bigger crowds, but it has blessed Austinites with an additional 31 days of gay, gender-expansive, true-to-yourself fun.
CultureMap Austin

Famed Southwestern restaurant sets closure date for iconic Sixth Street location

Get ready for a bittersweet margarita toast. Austin-based Southwestern restaurant chain Z’Tejas now has a firm date for closing its original location on West Sixth Street. Z’Tejas recently came to terms with its Sixth Street landlord on extending that lease until next March. The same month, Z’Tejas plans to debut a location at the 65-acre, mixed-use Dry River District in Kyle.
CultureMap Austin

