WEAR
Preliminary results show nearly half of Florida's voters voted by mail during 2022 primary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) -- Nearly half of all voters voted by mail during Tuesday's Florida primary, according to preliminary election results from the Secretary of State. Preliminary results show more than 3,697,530 voters voted during the primary with 1,732,680 voters voting by mail. The same results show 613,864 voters submit...
WEAR
DeSantis flexes muscle after learning of Governor race opponent
HIALEAH, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. Charlie Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election, earning 60% of the vote. Crist is a former Republican who served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011. DeSantis wasn’t facing a...
WEAR
Tight race in Santa Rosa County Commission, School Board winners during Florida primary
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pending official results, the Santa Rosa County Commission and Santa Rosa County School Board will welcome some new faces following Tuesday's Florida primary. Unofficial results show Republican Kerry Smith defeating Republican Jeff Ates, Rickie Cotton and Howard Steele for the Santa Rosa County Commission District...
WEAR
DeSantis rips Biden's student loan cancellation, says colleges should pay
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is criticizing President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, saying universities should be held accountable rather than the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies," DeSantis said...
WEAR
Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family
TAMPA, Fla. -- A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in Pinellas...
WEAR
4 oz. Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches sold in Florida recalled due to mislabeling
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WEAR) -- A recall has been issued for specific pouches of Great Value branded Walnuts sold at Walmart stores in Florida. South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling certain 4 oz. Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to mislabeling. The company says the recall was initiated due to the...
WEAR
Florida First Lady DeSantis announces contests for students to earn scholarships
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida students have a chance to receive 2-year Florida College Plan scholarships through upcoming art and essay contests announced Thursday by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The theme of the contests will surround "Celebrating the Achievements of Hispanic, Native American, and Black Floridians." The 2022-2023 school year is...
WEAR
How Waffle House locations help FEMA track the severity of a hurricane
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As Northwest Florida enters peak hurricane season, there is one seemingly unusual metric some may not know about that lets the Federal Emergency Management Agency understand the destructive power of a storm. The "Waffle House Index" is one of the metrics used to help interpret where a...
WEAR
Non-profit partners with Pensacola gas station to offer reduced price
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Americans for Prosperity-Florida partnered with a Pensacola gas station Friday morning to lower the price of gasoline to $2.38 per gallon. It took place from 10 a.m. to noon at the BP at 7815 N Davis Hwy. It was only for regular, unleaded gas. "The federal government’s...
