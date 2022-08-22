ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WEAR

DeSantis flexes muscle after learning of Governor race opponent

HIALEAH, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. Charlie Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election, earning 60% of the vote. Crist is a former Republican who served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011. DeSantis wasn’t facing a...
FLORIDA STATE
DeSantis rips Biden's student loan cancellation, says colleges should pay

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is criticizing President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, saying universities should be held accountable rather than the American taxpayer. "It’s very unfair to have a truck driver have to pay back a loan from somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies," DeSantis said...
Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family

TAMPA, Fla. -- A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in Pinellas...
Florida First Lady DeSantis announces contests for students to earn scholarships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida students have a chance to receive 2-year Florida College Plan scholarships through upcoming art and essay contests announced Thursday by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The theme of the contests will surround "Celebrating the Achievements of Hispanic, Native American, and Black Floridians." The 2022-2023 school year is...
How Waffle House locations help FEMA track the severity of a hurricane

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As Northwest Florida enters peak hurricane season, there is one seemingly unusual metric some may not know about that lets the Federal Emergency Management Agency understand the destructive power of a storm. The "Waffle House Index" is one of the metrics used to help interpret where a...
PENSACOLA, FL
Non-profit partners with Pensacola gas station to offer reduced price

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Americans for Prosperity-Florida partnered with a Pensacola gas station Friday morning to lower the price of gasoline to $2.38 per gallon. It took place from 10 a.m. to noon at the BP at 7815 N Davis Hwy. It was only for regular, unleaded gas. "The federal government’s...
PENSACOLA, FL

