That loud jet noise near Albany airport? Two F-15 fighter jets

One of the jets Monday morning - Credit Serrer Meskoskey, Albany International Airport Operations

COLONIE – A “very loud” jet noise heard at the Albany International Airport Monday morning was caused by two visiting F-15 fighter jets, airport officials said Monday afternoon.

Officials indicated they had received multiple inquiries about the noise and identified it as the visiting jets.

Each jet made a low-level pass over the airport’s main runway headed north to south, officials said.

The planes are based at the 104th Fighter Wing at Barns Airport in Westfield, Mass., officials said.

A release explaining the noise included a photo of one of the jets passing over the main runway.

