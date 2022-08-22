ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Driver killed in Route 248 crash identified. Lehigh Township police seeking witnesses.

Sylvanus Schmick, a 59-year-old Lansford, Carbon County resident, died on Thursday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Route 248 in Lehigh Township. Lehigh Township police responded to the scene just after 4 p.m., at the intersection of Lehigh Drive (Route 248) and Sycamore Drive, where two pickup trucks collided, according to a release from the Lehigh Township Police Department.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Quakertown man found dead in wooded area in Richland Twp.

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner's Office says a missing man from Quakertown was found dead in a wooded area in Richland Twp. A media release writes the man was identified as Adam Smith, 39. Smith went missing on Aug. 11 from Quakertown Borough. The cause and manner...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks Coroner seeking information about body found in Bristol Twp.

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner is seeking information about the identity of a man found dead Sunday, Aug. 21. The body of the man was found in the vicinity of Rt. 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Twp. The man, described as approximately 5'6" with brown hair, has not yet been identified, officials report.
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lehigh Twp. crash involving 2 pickup trucks

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township Police are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Northampton County on Thursday. It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 248 at the intersection of Sycamore Drive. Police say officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash to find a pickup truck had...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Boyertown man dies after crash between motorcycle, car

OLEY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a car. Alan Golden, 58, of Boyertown, died at the hospital Tuesday night, authorities said. Earlier that day, they said Golden was riding his motorcycle in Oley Township when he collided with...
BOYERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Driver charged with DUI in April crash into Nesquehoning home

NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A driver is now facing DUI charges after a crash into a home in Carbon County. The driver of the SUV that veered off of Route 54 and ended up completely inside a Nesquehoning home was drunk at the time of the April 22 crash, police said Thursday.
NESQUEHONING, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Easton man found safe, police say

EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man was found safe about a week after he went missing. Justin Little, 31, has been found, police said Wednesday morning. Officials did not elaborate on where or how he was found. He was reported missing last Wednesday, Aug. 17, and was last seen on...
EASTON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Body of missing man found in Luzerne County

State Police say they have found the body of a man reported missing over the weekend in Luzerne County. 43-year old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime Sunday, Hachey left the area where his family was camping. Investigators say his body was recovered in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged after delivery of oxycodone to detectives

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was arrested after she delivered oxycodone pills twice over the course of five days in May, according to Lycoming County detectives. Yvonne Linette Fromille was charged with two counts each of possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies. The 45-year-old Lycoming County resident allegedly set up deals for Percocet, but ultimately delivered oxycodone, according to an affidavit filed on...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks man convicted of repeatedly stalking Bedminster Twp. woman

HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - A jury convicted a 33-year-old man of stalking a Bedminster Twp. woman for more than six years. Andrew Gold of Hatfield Township was found guilty Thursday of two counts of possession of a device for the interception of communications and two counts of stalking and one count of harassment.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Head-on crash sends multiple people to hospital in Scranton, police

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a two-car head-on crash in Scranton has sent multiple people to the hospital, one with a suspected “severe” head injury. Police tell Eyewitness News a vehicle going up Myrtle Street in Scranton crashed into a car going across Clay Avenue at 5:38 pm on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the […]
SCRANTON, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
MORGANTOWN, PA

