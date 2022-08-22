NEW BERN, Craven County — A lovely little gentleman is looking for a forever home. Sarah Hawthorne with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Rusty is about 10 months old. “He is a retriever mix,” she said, “He's probably about 35 pounds now. I think he's going to top out at maybe 45 or 50 pounds. They're not very big.”

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO