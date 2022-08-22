Read full article on original website
Pitt County pair charged in theft of guns from Greenville house
PITT COUNTY — Two people from Pitt County were charged with possessing stolen guns, larceny of guns, safecracking and felony conspiracy stemming from earlier arrests. Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, and Justin Scott Strader, 33, were identified in suspects of stolen guns from a home on Staton House Road in Greenville that happened July 29, 2022.
Midday murder under investigation in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood
NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
Five arrested on methamphetamine, drug, firearm charges in Jones County
JONES COUNTY — Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on illegal drug and firearm charges in July and August of 2022. Two of those people, Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman, were arrested after a traffic stop where Jones County deputies seized more than 225 grams of methamphetamine, roughly two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash and a gun.
Suspects wanted for string of pickup, trailer and motorcycle thefts last week
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for the suspects in a string of thefts that include a pickup, a utility trailer and several motorcycles. According to officials, someone used a stolen Chevy Silverado to steal a utility trailer and motorcycles. Dennis Lucas woke up this morning to find...
Do you know her? Woman wanted for stealing items from adult store
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for a woman they say is wanted for stealing from an eastern North Carolina adult store. The Jacksonville Police Department is working to identify the woman who is a person of interest in a larceny that occurred at Priscilla McCall’s last Thursday.
Craven County police looking for breaking and entering suspect
ERNUL, Craven County — Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a breaking-and-entering of a residence that occurred on Hudnell Road in Ernul. Police said it happened at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 25, 2022. Anyone who knows...
Police warn parents not to post sensitive info online
ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina — Posting your child’s pictures online for the first day of school is a trend that helps mark the milestones of the first day of school, but police warn that sharing too much information could have consequences. Police warn parents that when posts that...
Lovely gentleman looking for a forever home
NEW BERN, Craven County — A lovely little gentleman is looking for a forever home. Sarah Hawthorne with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Rusty is about 10 months old. “He is a retriever mix,” she said, “He's probably about 35 pounds now. I think he's going to top out at maybe 45 or 50 pounds. They're not very big.”
Candlelit vigil held in Jacksonville to remember 13 service members killed one year ago
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An Eastern Carolina community came together to honor the service and sacrifice of 13 fallen service members, killed in the attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, one year ago today. A candlelight vigil was held Friday at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Jacksonville. The community came...
Facebook Live shows Mayor of small NC town organize toppling of Confederate monument
ENFIELD, Halifax County — The mayor of a small North Carolina town had a Confederate monument in his town bulldozed and removed while he broadcast it live on Facebook. Mondale Robinson is the mayor of Enfield, in Halifax County, which has a population of about 2,300 people. The 10-foot-tall...
Pitt County offers online tutoring option
Students who attend E. B. Aykcok Middle school and across Pitt County will have access to online tutoring this school year. The best news for parents is there is no cost to them. Over 23,000 Pitt County students will have access to online tutors this school year. The program is...
Martin County has school supply drive to equip students with classroom needs
WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — Inflation is hiking up the price of school supplies, making it harder for families in our area to get the materials they need as their children head to the classroom. Principal of South Creek Middle School, Gregory Lentine, said more families are in need of...
Candlelight vigil will honor service members killed in Kabul airport attack one year ago
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A candlelight vigil on Friday will honor the 13 U.S. service members and others killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport bomb attack, including Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, on the first anniversary of their deaths. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds outside the airport targeting...
Twin Rivers YMCA offering after-school care to parents in need
NEW BERN, Craven County — In just a few days, students will be returning to school in Craven County. But, as school returns to in session, there are some parents who are struggling to afford and find fully staffed after-school care. Community Impact Director at Twin Rivers YMCA Marissa...
Service members killed in Afghanistan bombing remembered on anniversary of attack
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A candlelight vigil at the Onslow Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Jacksonville will honor the 13 U.S. service members and others killed in the Kabul, Afghanistan airport bomb attack on the first anniversary of their deaths. People are already starting to gather for the vigil that...
Controversial school board member offers resignation
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An embattled member of an eastern North Carolina school board appears to be stepping down. Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson confirms that Eric Whitfield sent a letter to the board of education, executive staff and some media outlets, offering to resign from the Onslow County Board of Education.
80th anniversary of the enlistment of the first Montford Point Marines celebrated
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — People from across the country made their way to Jacksonville to celebrate Montford Point Marine Day. The actual holiday is Friday, August 26th, and marks the day the first African-American Marine recruit, Howard P. Perry, arrived at the segregated Camp Montford Point. Secretary of the...
Southwest Onslow plays Richlands, Richland's hasn't beat the Stallions since '88
North Carolina — At White Oak High School in Jacksonville, the Vikings have their first game of the season against rival Jacksonville High. Kickoff is at 7. Another big rivalry game is on tonight as neighbors Southwest Onslow and Richlands play for the first time in 3 years. When you talk about this long rivalry, you have to talk about the streak.
East Carteret Football looking for a rebound in 2022, Connor Norby hits 2 HR in minors
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — East Carteret will have its first road test of the year, playing at Ayden Grifton. The Mariners took down Swansboro 34-7 to start the season last week. It was an impressive win for head coach B.J. Frazier's squad, who are hoping for a bounce back...
