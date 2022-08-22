ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Pitt County pair charged in theft of guns from Greenville house

PITT COUNTY — Two people from Pitt County were charged with possessing stolen guns, larceny of guns, safecracking and felony conspiracy stemming from earlier arrests. Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, and Justin Scott Strader, 33, were identified in suspects of stolen guns from a home on Staton House Road in Greenville that happened July 29, 2022.
PITT COUNTY, NC
Midday murder under investigation in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A midday murder is under investigation in Greenville. Just before noon on Friday, deputies from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded after a 911 call reported that someone had been shot on Van Ness Ave. near the intersection with Lombard Ave. in Greenville. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood

NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
NEW BERN, NC
Five arrested on methamphetamine, drug, firearm charges in Jones County

JONES COUNTY — Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office arrested five people on illegal drug and firearm charges in July and August of 2022. Two of those people, Michael Price and Jeremy Pittman, were arrested after a traffic stop where Jones County deputies seized more than 225 grams of methamphetamine, roughly two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 cash and a gun.
JONES COUNTY, NC
Pitt County, NC
Crime & Safety
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
City
Winterville, NC
Do you know her? Woman wanted for stealing items from adult store

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Police are looking for a woman they say is wanted for stealing from an eastern North Carolina adult store. The Jacksonville Police Department is working to identify the woman who is a person of interest in a larceny that occurred at Priscilla McCall’s last Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Craven County police looking for breaking and entering suspect

ERNUL, Craven County — Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a breaking-and-entering of a residence that occurred on Hudnell Road in Ernul. Police said it happened at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday Aug. 25, 2022. Anyone who knows...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Police warn parents not to post sensitive info online

ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina — Posting your child’s pictures online for the first day of school is a trend that helps mark the milestones of the first day of school, but police warn that sharing too much information could have consequences. Police warn parents that when posts that...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Lovely gentleman looking for a forever home

NEW BERN, Craven County — A lovely little gentleman is looking for a forever home. Sarah Hawthorne with Colonial Capital Humane Society said Rusty is about 10 months old. “He is a retriever mix,” she said, “He's probably about 35 pounds now. I think he's going to top out at maybe 45 or 50 pounds. They're not very big.”
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Pitt County offers online tutoring option

Students who attend E. B. Aykcok Middle school and across Pitt County will have access to online tutoring this school year. The best news for parents is there is no cost to them. Over 23,000 Pitt County students will have access to online tutors this school year. The program is...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Twin Rivers YMCA offering after-school care to parents in need

NEW BERN, Craven County — In just a few days, students will be returning to school in Craven County. But, as school returns to in session, there are some parents who are struggling to afford and find fully staffed after-school care. Community Impact Director at Twin Rivers YMCA Marissa...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Controversial school board member offers resignation

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An embattled member of an eastern North Carolina school board appears to be stepping down. Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson confirms that Eric Whitfield sent a letter to the board of education, executive staff and some media outlets, offering to resign from the Onslow County Board of Education.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Southwest Onslow plays Richlands, Richland's hasn't beat the Stallions since '88

North Carolina — At White Oak High School in Jacksonville, the Vikings have their first game of the season against rival Jacksonville High. Kickoff is at 7. Another big rivalry game is on tonight as neighbors Southwest Onslow and Richlands play for the first time in 3 years. When you talk about this long rivalry, you have to talk about the streak.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

