What to Know About Actress Angelina Jolie’s Reported Lawsuit Against the FBI Over Investigation of Brad Pitt Plane Incident

By Elura Nanos
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Law & Crime

Former Prosecutor Fatally Beat Ex-Wife in Front of Their Five Children, Then Said He Didn’t ‘Feel Right’ When Cops Found Him in Just His Underwear: Reports

An attorney recently embroiled in a litigious “separation with children” is charged with fatally beating his ex-wife on Tuesday night in front of his children, multiple local news reports say. Anders Leland Odegaard, 31, was booked into the Marshall County, Minnesota Jail on an assault charge, according to...
Louisiana State
Law & Crime

Search Warrant Affidavit Says FBI Suspected Classified Documents Containing Trump’s ‘Handwritten Notes’ Were Kept in ‘Unauthorized’ Places at Mar-a-Lago

Portions of the affidavit filed by the FBI in connection with the Aug. 8, 2022 search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and home have been released pursuant to a magistrate judge’s order. On Friday, just before noon, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart ordered the document...
Law & Crime

Louisville Detective Takes Plea Agreement and Admits She Helped Falsify Parts of No-Knock Warrant that Led to Breonna Taylor’s Death

A former Kentucky police officer pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to her role in falsifying the search warrant that authorized the deadly raid that resulted in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. Onetime Louisville Metropolitan Police Department detective Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, was charged with one count of...
Barack Obama
Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Law & Crime

Maryland Man Who Served on Presidential Helicopter Squadron as a Marine Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Felony

A military veteran who once served on the Marine One squadron has pleaded guilty to felony obstruction in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. John Daniel Andries, 36, admitted to traveling to Washington from his home in Maryland on Jan. 6 in order to attend then-President Donald Trump‘s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, in which Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win. Andries admitted to entering the building through a broken window, confronting Capitol Police once inside, and refusing to leave Capitol grounds, forcing police to drag him away.
Law & Crime

‘We Were Hoping for a Different Outcome’: Minnesota Prosecutor Bemoans Man’s Acquittal Despite DNA Evidence in Cold Case Murder Trial

A cold case homicide will remain unsolved as the man police accused of the crime was acquitted by Minnesota jurors earlier this week. Annette Gail Seymour was 38 years old when she was stabbed to death during the early morning hours in early July 1992. A citizen happened upon the deceased woman’s mutilated body one morning and then contacted police, according to Saint Paul ABC affiliate KSTP.
Law & Crime

Prosecutors Drop Domestic Assault Charges Against Michelle Branch Following Accusation That She Slapped Estranged Husband

Authorities in Tennessee have dropped domestic assault charges against singer Michelle Branch some two weeks after she was charged with allegedly assaulting her husband. According to online court records, the charges against Branch were dismissed Wednesday at the request of the state. People reported that Branch had also appeared in court that day.
Law & Crime

‘His Brain Is Broken’: Parkland School Shooter’s Biological Mother Used Drugs and Alcohol While Pregnant, Lawyer Tells Jury

The Parkland school mass shooter was “damaged” since before birth, an attorney told jurors on Monday. Nikolas Cruz, 24, was exposed to intoxicants in the womb because his biological mother Brenda Woodard used drugs and alcohol while pregnant with him, lawyer Melisa Alice McNeill of the Broward Public Defender’s Office told Florida jurors in opening statements.
Law & Crime

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Attorneys Sue Client and Family for Nearly $1 Million After Repeatedly Complaining of ‘Ability to Meet Her Financial Obligations’

A Colorado law firm that represented convicted sex trafficker and onetime politically connected socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is suing their former high-profile client and some of her family members for nearly $1 million in allegedly unpaid legal fees. Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman, P.C. sued Maxwell, her brother, Kevin Maxwell, and...
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

