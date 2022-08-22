What to Know About Actress Angelina Jolie’s Reported Lawsuit Against the FBI Over Investigation of Brad Pitt Plane Incident

Read full article on original website
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Former Prosecutor Fatally Beat Ex-Wife in Front of Their Five Children, Then Said He Didn’t ‘Feel Right’ When Cops Found Him in Just His Underwear: Reports
An attorney recently embroiled in a litigious “separation with children” is charged with fatally beating his ex-wife on Tuesday night in front of his children, multiple local news reports say. Anders Leland Odegaard, 31, was booked into the Marshall County, Minnesota Jail on an assault charge, according to...
Former Prosecutor Pleads Guilty to Kissing Defendant in Courthouse Office and Having Her Remove a ‘Portion of Her Clothing’
A now-former eastern Missouri prosecutor has pleaded guilty to federal charges for “admitted sexual contact with a defendant” in his courthouse office and then lying about it during an FBI probe, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday. James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, 40, pleaded guilty to two...
Search Warrant Affidavit Says FBI Suspected Classified Documents Containing Trump’s ‘Handwritten Notes’ Were Kept in ‘Unauthorized’ Places at Mar-a-Lago
Portions of the affidavit filed by the FBI in connection with the Aug. 8, 2022 search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and home have been released pursuant to a magistrate judge’s order. On Friday, just before noon, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart ordered the document...
Victim of Alleged Kidnapping Testifies that Her Then-Husband Ambushed Her in Bed in the Middle of the Night
The victim of an alleged kidnapping testified at her accused kidnapper’s trial, detailing the days-long horror she experienced at the hands of her alleged assailant. Alisa Mathewson testified Tuesday that her estranged husband Trevor Steven Summers, 45, ambushed her in bed at her home in the early morning hours of March 11, 2017.
Louisville Detective Takes Plea Agreement and Admits She Helped Falsify Parts of No-Knock Warrant that Led to Breonna Taylor’s Death
A former Kentucky police officer pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to her role in falsifying the search warrant that authorized the deadly raid that resulted in the police killing of Breonna Taylor. Onetime Louisville Metropolitan Police Department detective Kelly Hannah Goodlett, 35, was charged with one count of...
After a Few Hours of Deliberations, Ohio Man Acquitted of Murdering Wife and Staging Her Death as Suicide
Jurors in Ohio needed just under three hours of deliberations to find Matheau Moore, 51, not guilty of murdering his wife Emily Noble, 52. Prosecutors had accused Moore of strangling Noble to death on the night of her birthday May 24, 2020. Noble was found the following Sept. 16, hanging from a tree in the woods near her home.
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Maryland Man Who Served on Presidential Helicopter Squadron as a Marine Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Felony
A military veteran who once served on the Marine One squadron has pleaded guilty to felony obstruction in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. John Daniel Andries, 36, admitted to traveling to Washington from his home in Maryland on Jan. 6 in order to attend then-President Donald Trump‘s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, in which Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win. Andries admitted to entering the building through a broken window, confronting Capitol Police once inside, and refusing to leave Capitol grounds, forcing police to drag him away.
‘We Were Hoping for a Different Outcome’: Minnesota Prosecutor Bemoans Man’s Acquittal Despite DNA Evidence in Cold Case Murder Trial
A cold case homicide will remain unsolved as the man police accused of the crime was acquitted by Minnesota jurors earlier this week. Annette Gail Seymour was 38 years old when she was stabbed to death during the early morning hours in early July 1992. A citizen happened upon the deceased woman’s mutilated body one morning and then contacted police, according to Saint Paul ABC affiliate KSTP.
Prosecutors Drop Domestic Assault Charges Against Michelle Branch Following Accusation That She Slapped Estranged Husband
Authorities in Tennessee have dropped domestic assault charges against singer Michelle Branch some two weeks after she was charged with allegedly assaulting her husband. According to online court records, the charges against Branch were dismissed Wednesday at the request of the state. People reported that Branch had also appeared in court that day.
Judge Finally Gives Trump Lawyers Permission to Appear in Mar-a-Lago Warrant Dispute After Days of Failed Attempts
A federal judge in Florida has approved the appearances of two out-of-state Donald Trump attorneys in a court skirmish connected to a search warrant executed on Aug. 8 at the ex-president’s palatial Mar-a-Lago club and residence. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump appointee to the Southern District...
FBI Arrests Members of Right-Wing Militia ‘B Squad’ Who Allegedly Faced Off Against Police in Violent Capitol Tunnel Confrontation on Jan. 6
Members of a so-called “B Squad” subgroup of a right-wing militia showed up at the U.S. Capitol ready for violence on Jan. 6 before facing off against police and ultimately breaching the building, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Department of Justice on Wednesday. In a...
Florida Man Convicted of Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived
A white Florida man has been convicted of a federal hate crime over a highly dangerous and racially motivated road rage attack on a Black man who was driving with his girlfriend and daughter last summer. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, was found guilty by federal jurors in Tampa on Wednesday...
‘His Brain Is Broken’: Parkland School Shooter’s Biological Mother Used Drugs and Alcohol While Pregnant, Lawyer Tells Jury
The Parkland school mass shooter was “damaged” since before birth, an attorney told jurors on Monday. Nikolas Cruz, 24, was exposed to intoxicants in the womb because his biological mother Brenda Woodard used drugs and alcohol while pregnant with him, lawyer Melisa Alice McNeill of the Broward Public Defender’s Office told Florida jurors in opening statements.
Federal Judge Has Several Questions for Trump’s Lawyers in Court Fight Over Mar-a-Lago Warrant
A federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s litigation against the United States government has several questions for counsel regarding the FBI’s search and seizure of what are purported to be secret executive branch documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. “The Court is in receipt of . ....
Former Prosecutor Charged with Murdering Ex-Wife in Front of Their Children Claims He’s Not a Risk to His Kids
A onetime prosecutor charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal beating of his ex-wife reportedly told a northwestern Minnesota judge on Thursday that he “objected” to a move by prosecutors that could result in a tougher sentence if he’s convicted. Anders Odegaard is charged with...
Lawyer Who Drafted Memo for Jan. 6 Legal Strategy Says Trump Campaign Work Bars Him from Complying with Subpoena in Georgia Probe
One of the lawyers believed to be behind the effort to send a slate of “false electors” to Washington, D.C., to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election says that the subpoena from a Georgia district attorney investigating the matter would require him to violate his client’s confidentiality.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Attorneys Sue Client and Family for Nearly $1 Million After Repeatedly Complaining of ‘Ability to Meet Her Financial Obligations’
A Colorado law firm that represented convicted sex trafficker and onetime politically connected socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is suing their former high-profile client and some of her family members for nearly $1 million in allegedly unpaid legal fees. Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman, P.C. sued Maxwell, her brother, Kevin Maxwell, and...
