Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Related
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
my40.tv
Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
my40.tv
Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
my40.tv
Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
3 arrested for breaking and entering, larceny at several west Asheville businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department arrested three people for breaking and entering incidents that happened at three west Asheville businesses Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 23-24. APD officers arrested Shannon Creasman, age 47, for two break-ins he committed at two businesses along the 1400 block of Patton Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 23 at around 2 a.m. Officers initially responded to business alarms at the locations and then during an investigation, worked closely with the business owner to identify the suspect.
my40.tv
Police make arrest in March Westville Pub, February smoke shop break-ins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police have arrested a man in connection to February and March break-ins at local businesses. Police say Jacob Nathaniel Bigwitch, age 26, is the man who broke into Westville Pub on March 8, 2022, stealing registers and cash from the business. Bigwitch has also...
my40.tv
Weaverville woman killed after truck went over Future I-26 bridge, troopers say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Weaverville woman is dead after troopers say the truck she was driving crashed and went over a bridge along US-19/Future Interstate 26. The wreck happened just after noon on Thursday, between mile markers 19 and 20. North Carolina Highway Patrol Officer Rohn Silvers...
my40.tv
2 men charged in Rutherford detention center overdoses
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Two men are facing charges for overdoses at Rutherford County Detention Center earlier this week. Authorities said Dennis Moore II was able to get six fentanyl pills into the detention center Monday. Investigators said Moore and Gary Terry Jr. traded the narcotics for commissary items.
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Asheville firefighters get 'real environment' training during controlled live burn
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Fire Department conducted a controlled live burn on Thursday, Aug. 25. It was a unique experience for the firefighters because they don't often get to use outdoor structures. Their training is usually facility-based, which means a structure is set up inside a building. They...
my40.tv
Social worker who counseled Buncombe Co. inmates arrested for drug possession, fired
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A social worker who counseled Buncombe County inmates has been fired after she was arrested last week for possession Schedule II drugs. Asheville Police Department said Timea Sarkozi Jones was arrested for possession of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia on Aug. 18. She worked...
my40.tv
Otters Olive and Obi a favorite at WNC Nature Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Olive was born in the wild in South Carolina, where she was orphaned as a pup and a family took her in. Now, Olive calls the Western North Carolina Nature Center home!. Olive and her friend, Obiwan, are two adorable North American River Otters who...
my40.tv
Man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to killing 9-month-old in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Waynesville man who admitted to killing a baby in his care will spend the rest of his life in prison. Dylan Brian Green, 25, pleaded guilty Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, to first-degree murder for the July 18, 2019, death of 9-month-old Chloe Evans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Traffic Alert: Overturned tractor trailer prompts road closure for I-40 East near Old Fort
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 40 Eastbound near Old Fort were closed off Wednesday evening after a tractor-trailer crash. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says the crash happened around 5:17 p.m. on Aug. 24, closing off both lanes of I-40 East at Mile Marker 70, one mile west of Exit 72 (US 70/West Main Street).
my40.tv
'It's never happened:' Edneyville residents react to widespread internet, cell outage
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A portion of Henderson County dealt with a widespread cell and internet outage for much of Tuesday evening, Aug. 25 and into early Wednesday morning. A Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said, “It appears that all major cellular carriers, as well as...
my40.tv
Haywood Co. boy passionate about WW2 history to make trip of lifetime through nonprofit
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit program wants to keep history alive for youngsters by taking them to the actual places where important events happened. For Haywood County fourth-grader Adam Boyd, Operation Meatball is a dream come true. Operation Meatball was created on Dec. 7, 2017, (Pearl Harbor...
my40.tv
New website measures E. coli in real-time at Pearson Bridge on French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new online safety tool for river enthusiasts in the Asheville area. It tracks E. coli in the French Broad River in real-time. At the Person River Bridge over the French Broad River, there is a new monitor system tracking water quality. A...
my40.tv
Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
my40.tv
Hendersonville fire officials discuss department's plans with community
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department held a public input meeting Wednesday night to update the community on plans for the future of the department. The goal was for fire officials to get feedback from the people they serve as they focus on what's needed in the...
my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
my40.tv
Updating birth certificates for transgender individuals just got easier in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County now has a much simpler process for people who are transgender to obtain birth certificates that are consistent with their gender identity. The move comes in the wake of a federal lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s policy requiring transgender people to have undergone sex reassignment surgery in order for them to obtain an accurate birth certificate reflecting who they are.
Comments / 0