ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candler, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Man accused of setting Asheville church on fire

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a local church back in February. Lathan Lycurgus Smith, 42, is charged with one count of felony burning a church/religious building and two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
City
Candler, NC
Candler, NC
Crime & Safety
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
my40.tv

3 arrested for breaking and entering, larceny at several west Asheville businesses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department arrested three people for breaking and entering incidents that happened at three west Asheville businesses Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 23-24. APD officers arrested Shannon Creasman, age 47, for two break-ins he committed at two businesses along the 1400 block of Patton Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 23 at around 2 a.m. Officers initially responded to business alarms at the locations and then during an investigation, worked closely with the business owner to identify the suspect.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

2 men charged in Rutherford detention center overdoses

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Two men are facing charges for overdoses at Rutherford County Detention Center earlier this week. Authorities said Dennis Moore II was able to get six fentanyl pills into the detention center Monday. Investigators said Moore and Gary Terry Jr. traded the narcotics for commissary items.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pisgah View Apartments#Chevy#Apple
my40.tv

Otters Olive and Obi a favorite at WNC Nature Center

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Olive was born in the wild in South Carolina, where she was orphaned as a pup and a family took her in. Now, Olive calls the Western North Carolina Nature Center home!. Olive and her friend, Obiwan, are two adorable North American River Otters who...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
my40.tv

Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Updating birth certificates for transgender individuals just got easier in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County now has a much simpler process for people who are transgender to obtain birth certificates that are consistent with their gender identity. The move comes in the wake of a federal lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s policy requiring transgender people to have undergone sex reassignment surgery in order for them to obtain an accurate birth certificate reflecting who they are.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy