Midland, TX

Midlander accused of threatening to kill wife amid argument

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he held a gun to his wife’s head and threatened to kill her. Jon Douglas Horsburgh, 55, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to court records, on August 20, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a home on Midkiff Road to investigate a disturbance with weapons after a woman called 911 and reported that her husband threatened to kill her and was refusing to leave the home.

At the scene, officers found Horsburgh with a weapon and a visibly “shaken” victim. The victim told investigators that she and Horsburgh had been arguing in the car and that when they arrived home Horsburgh locked her out of their room. She said he eventually opened the door and allowed her inside and that is when he reportedly grabbed her by the throat and threw her on the bed. She said he then held her down with one hand and held a gun to her temple with the other hand and said, “I’ll blow your…brains out.”

Officers then spoke with Horsburgh, and he reportedly admitted they had been arguing but denied that the argument escalated to a physical one- he also denied pulling a gun on the victim. He stated he was simply trying to pack his things so he could leave the home.

Investigators stated that both the victim and suspect showed signs of intoxication during questioning- both reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol and were slurring their words. To prevent further escalation, Horsburgh was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $75,000.

