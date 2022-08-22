Cybersecurity becomes vital to Granby Public School curriculum

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby Public Schools are increasing their resilience to become less targetable to cyber attacks.

Cybersecurity has become more prevalent within the school systems as schools want to take binary precautions and teach students how to be safe when using the internet.

Number of cyber attacks reported amongst U.S. schools

The most recent 2022 Second Annual State of K-12 Cybersecurity Report indicates that since 2016, a total of 1,331 publicly disclosed school cyber incidents affect U.S. school districts.

According to the report, the following are incident types that have strayed amongst schools:

Student data breaches

Data breaches involving teachers and school community members

Ransomware attacks

Business email compromise (BEC) scams

Denial of service (DoS) attacks

Website and social media defacement

Online class and school meeting invasions

Other incidents

Ransomware and data breach incidents have become the most common cyber incidents as of the year 2021. A total of 62 incidents of U.S. public K-12 school districts were victimized, according to the K-12 report.

Over the last six years it has generated a rate of more than one K-12 cyber incident per school day amongst U.S. public schools.

Granby Public Schools adds cybersecurity course

Granby Public Schools is adding a new cybersecurity course to their high school curriculum to help reduce the chances of cyber attacks. Students are to learn how to navigate the web safely and protect their privacy to avoid those phishing scam traps.

Granby Public School’s Superintendent, Stephen Sullivan explains how this class will benefit students. “I think cybersecurity is just another opportunity to explore that space and how they can protect themselves, how protections are set up, and I also think that leads to skills that should lead them to be competitive in the job market,” said Sullivan.

22News spoke with Stephen Sullivan about the new cybersecurity course.

In addition to cybersecurity courses, Granby Public Schools is also expected to add a 3D printing class, ‘ Wonders ‘ curriculum grades 1-5, including a new early literacy curriculum that is funded through a $110,000 Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) grant.

These classes are to provide students with transferrable skills outside the classroom as well. “The information students get, we want to make sure they are carrying it with them beyond that singular experience in the classroom,” added Sullivan.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.