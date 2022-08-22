Read full article on original website
Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
Woman arrested in high school burglary
A 29 year old woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary at Hillsboro High School early last Saturday. Several tools and items were taken. Hillsboro Police Department began investigating the theft using security camera footage. While making contact with the suspect stolen property was seen in plain sight.
Out of State Man Injured in Wednesday Motorcycle Crash
One man was injured on Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle attempting to make a turn onto a side street in the southern portion of Jacksonville. According to South Jacksonville Police reports, an off-duty officer came upon a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Hardin and Michigan Avenues at 4:15PM.
Hardin Man Sentenced to Prison For Drugs, Explosives Charges
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department has announced a guilty plea of a man arrested last month on several drugs and weapons charges. On Tuesday, 35 year old Jonathan E. Myers of Hardin, pled guilty to theft, possession of methamphetamine, and attempted possession of an explosive or incendiary device. The charges stem from 3 separate incidents that occurred in Hardin between June and July.
Crack cocaine, loaded pistol found in narcotics bust
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing charges after police found drugs and a weapon inside his home. Springfield Police say a narcotics investigation led them to the home in the 2200 block of East Cook Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers searched 42-year-old Joseph Meachum's home...
Menard Sheriff’s Department Dispel Rumors After FBI/U.S. Marshal’s Presence in Petersburg Yesterday
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office hoped to dispel rumors yesterday afternoon. In a post to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page around 4PM yesterday afternoon, officials reported deputies from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Petersburg Police Department, assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals in an ongoing investigation at a location in Petersburg.
Totally Normal Looking Illinois Man Arrested For Meth Distribution
Two men from South Roxana, Illinois are facing drug charges after the area's third drug raid in two weeks. South Roxana Police say 33-year-old Adam Roberts is charged with intent to deliver five or more grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine. His bond has been set at $75,000.
JPD Seeking Information on Laundromat Theft
Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft at a laundromat. Police were called to the Stonebridge Apartment complex in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue at 8:04AM yesterday in reference to criminal damage to property and an alleged theft. Upon arrival, police determined that some time between Friday and Sunday unknown...
Man dies in apparent shooting incident in Quincy
The death of a man is being looked into, the Quincy Police Department stated on Sunday. According to a press statement from the Quincy Police Department, the Quincy Police Department received a report of gunfire about 1:46 a.m. on Sunday between South Jackson Street and US Highway 90. When QPD...
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
Multiple Fire Departments Called to Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs
Multiple Fire Departments in the area are en route to a fire alarm call at the new warehouse on the campus of Westermeyer Industries on Illinois Route 100 south of Bluffs. Initial calls came into West Central Illinois Dispatch just after 2PM. Scanner chatter says that employees have made it...
Scammers pose as police calling to demand money
Sheriff's departments from Missouri and Illinois warned the public about scam artists pretending to be deputy sheriffs.
Granite City woman convicted of murdering Macoupin County man
A 31-year-old Granite City woman was convicted of first-degree murder by a Macoupin County jury on Wednesday, August 24. The conviction stems from a 2015 home invasion in Woodburn that left 34-year-old Cody Adams dead. Chancey Hutson was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation of less...
QPD Blotter for Aug. 22, 2022
Timothy W Gicson (48) 7113 Timber Ridge Ctr for Fleeing to Elude and Disregard Traffic Control Device at 4th & Spring NTA 122. Jermaine Q Harper Jr (22) Homeless for FTA Possession of Meth and Driving While License Suspended at 1525 S 5th Lodged 130. David Levison reported the Kreepy...
Third Illinois Prison Guard Convicted In Inmate’s Death
A third guard at an Illinois prison has been convicted of charges stemming from the death of an inmate. A federal jury this week returned the guilty verdict against 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in his second trial on charges of deprivation of rights and obstruction in the 2018 death of Larry Earvin at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.
Two people killed in Morgan County accident identified
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A married couple died in a single vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday night. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. on Old Rt. 36 East at Orleans Road in Alexander, Illinois. Troopers said the preliminary traffic investigation reveals the car was eastbound on Old...
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
DAILY MUDDY: Three now convicted in prison inmate death
Ashley Conrad and David Adam discuss the tragic situation at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling, and Ashley talks about millions of new road money wanted to transform those who enter Quincy from the west and the south. Liquor Booth, Utopia, The Abbey, Quincy Warehouse Bargains, Instant Replay...
Wanted Montgomery County man captured
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WICS) — On Monday, Montgomery County deputies conducted a traffic stop and were able to capture a wanted man. Mitchell R. Hancock, 36, was arrested for having an outstanding Montgomery County warrant, an outstanding Sangamon County warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.
Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in Illinois manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Two young men who died last week after they entered a southern Illinois manhole where toxic gases were present have been identified by a coroner. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto died Friday at a construction site […]
