BILL VITALIE, 93
William “Bill” Vitalie, Sr., 93, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 in Indiana, PA. He was the beloved husband of Betty D. Vitalie, deceased, whom he married May 23, 1953. Born February 12, 1929 in South Fork, PA., son of the late James and Rosalie (Pugliese) Vitalie (both...
RUTH ILENE (ROWE) CAMPBELL, 84
Ruth Ilene (Rowe) Campbell, 84, of Indiana, died at her home on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Born June 13, 1938 in Indiana. She was the daughter of the late C. Monroe Rowe and Ruth M. (Hildebrand) Rowe. Ilene grew up in Indiana and graduated from Indiana Joint High School in...
REV. WAYNE L. PLYLER, 89
On August 18th, Reverend Wayne L. Plyler, 89, of Indiana, PA, was carried on to his heavenly reward, peacefully in his home, with his loving wife and family by his side. He will be remembered as a faithful preacher, a wise builder, a ready helper, a friendly conversationalist, and a man who was greatly loved by family and friends alike.
INDIANA MAN CHARGED WITH DUI IN ARMSTRONG COUNTY
An Indiana man was charged by state police with DUI-Controlled substance for an incident in July in Armstrong County. State troopers say that on July 13th at 7:44 AM, officers from the Kittanning barracks were called out to a location in the 11,000 block of Route 422 in Plumcreek Township for a pickup truck that was blocking the driveway. Troopers found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Jeffrey Peternay, slumped over the wheel of the truck passed out. It was determined that he was driving under the influence of a controlled substance. During a search of Peternay, police found a small amount of suspected marijuana in his pocket. The vehicle was towed to the Kittanning barracks and a search warrant for the vehicle was obtained.
GARY E. BAIN, 76
Gary E. Bain, 76, of Indiana, born to John and Gevenva (Muckle) Bain on July 27, 1946 passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Gary served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and was stationed in Germany. In his early years he was employed by Penn Dot and FMC later retiring after many years as a coalminer.
PENNDOT ANNOUNCES WEEKEND RAMP CLOSURE IN ARMSTRONG COUNTY
PennDOT has announced that there will be some ramp closures in effect over the weekend in Armstrong County. For the weekend closure, Route 422 West to the Route 28 South ramp and the 28 Northbound ramp to 422 will be closed starting at 7:00 tomorrow night and will reopen in time for the morning commute on Monday. The closure is necessary to complete milling and paving operations of the ramps being done by Eruovia Atlantic Coast LLC. The project costs $15.9 million, and is expected to be completed in Fall of 2022.
PRELIMINARY HEARING SCHEDULE INCLUDES THREE CHARGED WITH ASSAULT
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for today for three different individuals who face assault-related charges. All three hearings are scheduled to go before District Judge Guy Haberl this afternoon. One hearing is for Caleb James Sitman of Monroeville, who is charged with two counts each of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and disorderly conduct-fighting for an incident on March 17th of this year. Another person facing a hearing today is Austin Konopka of Bethel Park who faces one count of those same charges. Those charges were also filed on March 17th.
SIAS TO SERVE IN STATE CORRECTIONAL FACILITY FOR MULTIPLE CHARGES
An Indiana man was sentenced today to serve in jail for charges of theft and DUI across four different cases. Court documents say that 34-year-old Wayne Michael Sias, Jr. will serve three months to a year in a state correctional facility for one count of theft of secondary metal. Sias was also sentenced to serve six months to five years for one misdemeanor count of DUI, and he will serve 18 months to seven years for three felony counts of DUI. For two counts related to drug paraphernalia, Sias had his probation revoked and will serve six months to one year for each.
HOMER-CENTER, PENNS MANOR OPEN 2022 CAMPAIGN WITH WINS
Homer-Center and Penns Manor began the 2022 Heritage Conference football season with wins on Friday night. Homer-Center, favored by rival coaches to win the conference in the Renda Media Preseason Coaches Poll, defeated United Valley, 28-6, on WCCS and Renda Digital TV. Here’s Mark Bertig with the recap. The...
LATROBE SQUEEZES BY INDIANA IN SECTION GOLF MATCH
Indiana battled Latrobe to the wire yesterday but suffered a three-stroke loss to the Wildcats, 202-205. Latrobe’s PJ Germano and Jack Sacriponte shared medalist honors with matching 38s, a stroke ahead of Indiana’s Trevor Todd and Harrison Martineau. Indiana’s Ash Lockard shot a career-low 41 and Caden Force and Philip Bell each shot 43.
SCHOOL YEAR BEGINS FOR INDIANA COUNTY DISTRICTS
The school buses are rolling today for students in three Indiana County-based district, with the other four scheduled to start tomorrow. Indiana Area, Purchase Line, and United all start classes today. Homer-Center, Marion Center, Penns Manor, and River Valley all start tomorrow. In a letter published on the district’s website,...
ROAD CLOSURE COMING FRIDAY IN INDIANA BOROUGH
Indiana Borough is issuing a heads up for drivers that normally use North 4th street. The 200 block of North 4th between Oak and Chestnut will be closed off on Friday, August 26th as crews work to remove a large tree in the area. Traffic will be directed by the on-site crew as the work goes on.
SHETLER TRIAL NOW SET FOR OCTOBER
Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio has rescheduled the Ray Shetler Jr. trial for October 25th. Shetler is the former New Florence man, now listed as being from Bolivar, who was acquitted of murder charges in the 2015 slaying of Saint Clair Township police officer Lloyd Reed Jr., but convicted in the same case on charges related to his attempt to escape police after the shooting. Last fall, he skipped a probation hearing, prompting as manhunt that led to a confrontation in December at his girlfriend’s mobile home outside of Seward. He fought with sheriff’s deputies and state police but was eventually subdued after inflicting serious injuries to one deputy and suffering serious injuries himself.
MAN TO BE SENTENCED FOR DUI, THEFT CASES
Several sentencing hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court, including four for an Indiana man who faces charges of theft and DUI across four different cases. Court documents show that 34-year-old Wayne Michael Sias, Jr. is charged with DUI and related crimes in three different cases that go back to October, August and May of last year, and a case where he was charged with theft of secondary metal, defiant trespass and harassment in another case from May of 2021. He pleaded guilty to DUI-Controlled Substance in three of the cases, and to the metal theft in the fourth case. The other charges were not prosecuted.
POLICE REPORTS: SHOPLIFTING, HARASSMENT
Blairsville police have charged a man with retail theft at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits Store in the downtown district. Police say that Matthew Oberhaus of Johnstown was in the store on August 22nd when he was seen trying to pocket a bottle of vodka in his hooded sweatshirt. Charges of retail theft were filed before District Judge Robert Bell.
COUNTY COVID-19 NUMBERS ON THE RISE
The County’s Covid-19 numbers were discussed during this morning’s Indiana County Commissioners meeting. County Emergency Management Director Tom Stutzman said that the numbers are going up, and that Indiana County is out of the lower levels when it comes to the CDC’s community rating. Stutzman did say...
PRELIMINARY HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MAN WHO RAN FROM POLICE THIS MONTH
An Indiana man is due in district court today for preliminary hearings in two cases, including one where he tried to run away from police earlier this month. Court documents show that 38-year-old Dennis Dale Lewis, Jr. will go before District Judge Guy Haberl this afternoon to answer to charges in two un-related cases. One case involves a recent incident in Indiana Borough where police found him at 12:34 AM on August 11th in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street. It was discovered at the time that he had warrants out for his arrest in both Indiana and Cambria Counties. Police asked him to stop, but he started to flee on foot. When officers caught up to him, he resisted arrest, and was eventually taken into custody. In this case, he faces a felony charge of flight to avoid apprehension and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct-fighting. Since then, he has been in Indiana County Jail as he was unable to post a $10,000 cash bail.
TEC TO RECEIVE COMPUTERS FROM S&T BANK DONATION
A technology non-profit organization has received a donation from S&T Bank to help with its goal to assist tech startup companies. The new Technology and Entrepreneurship Center in Downtown Indiana has received a donation from the Indiana-based bank. The funds will go towards computers for the facility’s education and technology exploration rooms. In a statement, S&T Bank President Dave Antolik said that the bank is proud to support projects that have a goal of community empowerment. TEC Executive Director Erick Lauber said the computers will allow the facility to deliver its first workshops on interactive digital media, 3-D modeling and scanning, and information technology certifications.
