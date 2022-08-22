ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Albany’s “good cause” eviction law reinstated

By Skylar Eagle
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3dqN_0hQpVo4U00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protections for tenants are back in Albany after “good cause” eviction was reinstated by a New York judge on Thursday.

Now, landlords must meet specific requirements to evict renters and they are prevented from annually raising rent more than five percent without proper cause. The law also increases protections for month-to-month tenants.

“When you are disrupting a person and forcing their eviction for no cause at all, it really can result in homelessness,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “It can result in many, many challenges and we want to level that playing field.”

The protections are only temporary until a final decision is made in the city’s appeal to permanently reinstate the law after it was overturned last month.

Albany’s “good cause” eviction law overturned

The New York Supreme Court judge ruled the law improperly attempts to regulate rental rates and tenants’ evictions at a local level already established by State law.

A decision on that appeal is expected to be made next year.

“Once that appeal decision is made, if the appeal is denied and the landlords case is sustained, all of the good causes in the state will be denied because of preemption law,” Canyon Ryan, Executive Director of the United Tenants of Albany, said.

Ryan said the United Tenants of Albany is working with state legislators and leaders from cities across New York State to implement a law similar to “good cause” nationwide.

Advocates say losing Albany eviction law hurts renters

“It’s a little different in terms of what rent increase we would be okay with, but it’s the same idea of tenants can stay where they belong without the fear of a no-cause eviction or an astronomical rent increase that would force them to leave,” Ryan said. “It’s really relevant downstate, it’s really relevant upstate and that’s why we have this statewide project trying to get it passed there.”

Ryan said that law will be introduced in the state legislature in 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
NEWS10 ABC

CDTA Montgomery County service begins Sunday

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Next stop Montgomery County. Come Sunday, CDTA will begin its long awaited service there; connecting Amsterdam with parts of the Capital Region. For nearly five years, Montgomery County has been without public transportation. “Now we’ve created that connection to Schenectady and Albany, really not only can people move around locally in Amsterdam […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Albany Restaurants | Best Places to Eat in Albany NY

Albany may be the capital city of New York, but it is also home to some great restaurants serving a variety of cuisine. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, Greek, eggs benedict, or classic diner food, Albany has got you covered. Table Of Contents. The Top 7 Albany...
ALBANY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

The head of NY’s Cannabis Control Board dropped some big news today

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. At an Albany cannabis conference on Friday, Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright provided NY Cannabis Insider with specifics on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evictions#Good Cause#Downstate New York#Legislature#Homelessness#Politics#State#Natio
WNYT

Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany

ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County man sentenced for tax evasion

ALBANY – A 75-year-old Elka Park man was sentenced in Albany federal court on Friday to three years of probation and to spend four consecutive weekends in jail as a condition of his probation for conspiring with others to evade taxes on income earned from stock sales. Joseph Radcliffe,...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady City Council approves ARPA funds

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady could soon see new improvements. City Council voted on Monday to approve $14.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds for city projects focused on food security, infrastructure and public resources. 11 projects are approved with the most funding going towards a new Central Park pool, irrigation system […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Canalway Water Trail added to national register

On Thursday, officials gathered by Mohawk Harbor to celebrate an important designation for the body of water that runs alongside it. The New York State Canalway Water Trail was recently designated as a National Water Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woodstock dentist sentenced for fraudulently acquiring oxycodone

ALBANY – Former Woodstock dentist Vivian Letizia was sentenced on Thursday in Albany federal court to one year of probation for acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge. Letizia, 64, was also ordered to undergo drug treatment and pay a $5,000 fine. She also...
WOODSTOCK, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list

Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy