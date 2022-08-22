Read full article on original website
NWS: Flooding becoming more likely Today
JACKSON — National Weather Service’s office in Jackson announced there is a likely chance of flooding in Southwest Mississippi as heavy rainfall continues in the state. Natchez is on the border of elevated and significant threat from the flood waters. Precipitation is expected to be two to four inches with local amounts possibly being higher.
Now that’s a melon! Natchez grower produces 109-pounder
NATCHEZ — Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try.
Christening of American Symphony Tuesday at Ferry Street Landing; pre-event begins at 10:30 a.m. at Natchez Convention Center
NATCHEZ — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann will be in Natchez Tuesday for the christening of the American Symphony. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson made that announcement at this week’s meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. American Symphony is the newest ship in the American Cruise Lines...
No one does fall like Natchez
Football, food, music and more await in the coming months and we can’t wait. After Hallmark Christmas movies were filmed here, some have boasted of Natchez being one of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in America. We would venture to say that Natchez might be the Number One place to be in the fall.
Lightning strike damages equipment inside St. Mary Basilica
NATCHEZ — Lightning apparently struck several places throughout Natchez during a thunderstorm last week, including the historic St. Mary Basilica. The Rev. Aaron Williams, rector, said the church has nine lightning rods around it to prevent such a phenomenon from happening. It’s unclear if the lightning was directed through the church from a strike somewhere around it, such as one of the structures in Memorial Park, or if one of the rods failed, he said.
New steakhouse stamps brand on Carter Street business block
VIDALIA, La. — Few restaurants can make their patrons feel they should both dress up in their Sunday best or dress down to boots and jeans at the same time. Leslie and Brenda Floyd are no strangers to the restaurant business but are branching out their business ventures in a stretch of Carter Street in Vidalia, Louisiana.
Billy Joe Overby
Billy Joe Overby, 86, was born on March 27, 1936, in Quentin, Mississippi, and died on Aug. 19, 2022, in Natchez, Mississippi. He graduated from Meadville High School in 1954. He then went on to join the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1967 which gave him the opportunity to work on his beloved airplanes. He became a Bomb Navigator Technician on B-52 Bombers.
Cathedral, AC return to Natchez for home openers
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School (1-0) and Cathedral (0-1) enter Friday night with the same goal in mind, win their home opener. Both schools were on the road last Friday night. MRA put away the Green Wave with a 50-7 win and ACCS overcame a 7-0 deficit to...
Gloria J. Cameron Calcote
Services for Gloria J. Cameron Calcote, 67, of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS were held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Pentecostal Explosion Ministry at 2130 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180 with Pastors Paula and Leonard Calcote officiating. Burial was followed at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.
Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker
MANCHESTER, TN – Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker, age 60, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Teresa was born in Natchez, Mississippi on April 16, 1962, to her late parents Pernell and Flora Mae Flowers. She relocated to Manchester in 2013. Teresa was the cornerstone of a blended family. She could comfort a grumpy grandchild, find deductions on your taxes that you didn’t even know existed, and make the best fettuccine Alfredo you’ve ever had and still have daylight left to put on her floppy straw hat and cruise around the yard on the mower. Teresa had a love for all animals, especially horses and dogs. You never knew what furry friend she was going to rescue and bring home next. She was a serial shopper and could spot a markdown tag at 50 yards. She used that talent to excel at being the most thoughtful gift-giver.
Promoting Natchez’s rich cultural heritage
A local man asked me about Visit Natchez and my work as the cultural heritage tourism manager. Specifically, he wanted to know what my job entailed. In a nutshell, I told him, I do a little bit of everything that’s related to the city’s cultural history. Then I gave him three things to consider, which I summarized as follows:
Claiborne could make immediate impact for Jefferson County
FAYETTE — Jefferson County opens its 2022 season with a home game against Amite County Friday night. Amite went 3-6 last season and lost its season opener to the Tigers 34-8. The Trojans might be looking to spoil the home opener in Fayette but they will have to slow down JJ Claiborne who transferred from Adams County Christian School this year. Claiborne was a tank for the Rebels last season.
NAPAC museum awarded mini-grant for map of civil rights sites in Natchez
NATCHEZ – The Mississippi Humanities Council recently awarded $1,450.00 through a mini-grant to the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture for the creation of a map of the civil rights movement in Natchez. The map will be a joint project between the museum and the Natchez Civil...
Louis Henderson Sr.
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Louis Henderson, Sr., 93, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Word of Faith Ambassador Outreach Church in Ferriday, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to service time at the church.
James W. Bragg, Sr.
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for James W. Bragg, Sr., 84, of Frogmore, LA will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday at 12 p.m. with Casey Young officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Mary Saul Green
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Saul Green, 55, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church with Rev. Walter Sago officiating. Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction...
Crime Reports: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022
Kylie Daniel Arceneaux, 33, 403 Welch Road, Rayne, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Bond set at $1,000. Andre Jacques Perrin, 60, 529 Duncan Avenue, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied and DUI – 1st offense. No bond set on accident: hit and run charge. Bond set at $750.00 on DUI – 1st offense charge.
NEW LIFE: $3 million secured by Williams Dumas Building Foundation for revitalization project
NATCHEZ — On the side of the buildings addressed 707 and 709 Franklin St, faded paint on the decaying mortar reads “Dumas Drug Store.”. This is what the building is known as to the community. Rosalind Williams, who has owned 707 and 709 since the Dumas family had...
Mildred Lee Wheeler
NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Mildred Lee Wheeler, 89, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with D.W. Daniels, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Mrs. Wheeler...
Taking Aim: Dream Hunt holds annual fundraiser at Honey Brake
JONESVILLE — Last year the Dream Hunt Foundation Miss-Lou Chapter took 12 kids on a hunt at Rifle Point Hunting Club. All 12 enjoyed the hunt of a lifetime and harvested a deer, providing meat for their families. In order to raise funds for another hunt, the foundation is...
