Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding
“My main issue is him taking money out of the donation jar. That’s money that people are giving us to give to the community,” said Sasquatch Trading Post manager Samantha Pospychala. |. Some of the things that will be reviewed include existing traffic signals and which intersections operate...
KTRE
Health and safety violations lead to shutdown of Woodville motel
WOODVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A motel that’s operated for over 70 years in Woodville is no longer open to business. It comes after it’s violated several health and safety codes. The problems were first brought to light after several fires broke out at the Willis Motel, and brought...
KTRE
Nacogdoches ISD raises bus driver wages by 19 percent
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Independent School District board of trustees approved have approved a 19-percent raise for district bus drivers. Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Les Linebarger says that this raise makes the district COMPETITIVE. “We raised the minimum rate from $13.40 an hour to $16 an hour...
KTRE
Boil Water notice rescinded for all Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 customers
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County residents who customers of Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 no longer need to boil water prior to personal consumption. Angelina County FWSD No. 1 has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Friday. Angelina County FWSD No. 1 serves water customers in the Cedar Grove Community, approximately 1 mile north of the City of Lufkin along FM 2251. A map of the District’s service area can be found at www.acfwater.org/district-map.html.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
Boil water notice rescinded for Swift Water Supply customers in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Swift Water Supply has rescinded the boil water notice for Nacogdoches County customers. The public water system has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Friday. Previous: Swift Water Supply gives boil water...
KTRE
City of Jacksonville receives funding for infrastructure projects
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 6 hours...
KTRE
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
KTRE
Nacogdoches City Council discuss renovating fire stations
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares says the city is proposing to use certificates of obligation (COs) for the first time in 20 years. He explains the use of COs is another financial resource that government entities can use on repairs in their city. This allows the city council to make a vote to incur debt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
Downtown Tyler traffic study to scrutinize intersections, traffic flow
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 3 hours...
KTRE
TXDOT expects to open one lane through FM 2497 in near future
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - People may expect to resume driving across the new bridges on FM 2497 sooner rather than later. Rhonda Oaks with TxDOT said, “the status right now (is) we are very close to opening up one lane of traffic. We’re going to be installing a temporary traffic signal.”
KTRE
Troup police say suspect shot after mass shooting threat
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, a shot was fired by police in an incident on South Railroad Street, leaving one man injured. Now, more information about what happened has been released. Officials with Troup Police Department say they received a credible report of a suspect with documented mental health...
KTRE
Tyler Legacy coach says team has to make Lufkin ‘one-dimensional’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Watch Tyler Legacy Head Coach Joe Willis’ reaction to his team’s practice on Tuesday. Willis also previews the Lufkin matchup and how Legacy needs to adapt to the Panthers’ two-quarterback system and their defensive line. Willis’ interview was featured on Red Zone Preview...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTRE
Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday night’s game against Kilgore, Carthage’s quarterback Connor Cuff throws to senior Montrel Hatten who makes the run and dives into the endzone for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
KTRE
Alto honors memory of basketball player before tonight’s game
ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Alto honored the memory of basketball player Devonte Mumphrey Friday. They held a balloon release in his memory before their game against Shelbyville. Caleb Beames spoke with Mumphrey’s cousin and brother about what this show of support means to them in helping keep Devonte’s memory alive.
Comments / 0