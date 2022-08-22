Read full article on original website
Crypto derivatives industry expects more pain, regulation, banks on DeFi – Acuiti report
More near term pain is expected, but a key takeaway from the report was long-term optimism about the market’s prospects. Acuiti, a provider of market intelligence for the global derivatives market, has released the Acuiti Crypto Derivatives Managers’ Insight Report, a quarterly report based on a survey of the Acuiti Crypto Derivatives Expert Network of senior executives operating within crypto derivatives markets.
Coinbase to launch ‘Nano’ ether futures contract via 6 brokers
Coinbase, the most popular US platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, is set to launch its second micro-sized cryptocurrency derivative product on August 29. Roughly two months after the launch of its ‘nano’ Bitcoin futures, Coinbase is bringing another level of diversification to cryptocurrency traders with a similar Ether futures contract. The move gives investors the opportunity to buy a contract linked to the price of one-tenth of ether.
TRON power consumption is 99.9% less than Bitcoin, emits the least carbon
TRON has the lowest electricity consumption, and consequently, the least carbon emission per year amongst all major blockchains and crypto projects, according to a report from the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute (CCRI). The research group, which is focused on lowering carbon emissions for crypto projects, looked at several networks that...
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
Gate.io Group launches Dubai-licensed OTC crypto block trading
Gate OTC has partnered with Cynopsis Solutions and Coinfirm to ensure security and regulatory compliance measures on the platform which features 24/7 one-on-one professional advisor support and on-demand customer service. Gate.io Group has launched an over-the-counter trading platform that provides fully-licensed OTC crypto trading services catered to institutions and high-net-worth...
Flare Network taps Pawnfi to help NFT collectors pawn, lease, or sell their assets
NFT collectors can leverage Pawnfi to draw collateralized loans against their assets or lend them for yield. Flare Network has announced a partnership with Pawnfi to unlock usage for Non-Standard Assets (NSA) on the network. Pawnfi is a DeFi product that facilitates the divestiture of asset ownership, use rights, and...
Iran seizes 10,000 cryptocurrency mining devices
Iranian authorities have announced the seizure of nearly 10,000 illegal cryptocurrency mining devices over the last five months. Kambiz Nazerian, head of Tehran Electricity Distribution Company, said that since the beginning of the Persian calendar year, which started on March 21, inspectors in different districts of the Iranian capital have shut down tens of illegal mining farms.
Digital yuan pilot expanded to cover public transport tickets
In another a major leap forward for the e-CNY – also known as the digital yuan, Chinese authorities have broadened the range of public services included in its pilot project. Two cities in Zhejiang province — Guanzhou and Ningbo — have begun experimenting with the digital RMB for paying...
Crypto.com completes SOC 2 Type II Compliance
Crypto.com, one of the longest-established crypto platforms, today announced that it has successfully completed Type ll Service Organization Control (SOC 2) certification audits for security and data privacy practices. A vital industry-standard, SOC 2 compliance measures the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data across solutions. The...
WakeUp Labs uses Rootstock for water savings NFT with Kilimo
“We are excited because Kilimo’s technology will allow farmers to receive income for saving water, and simultaneously companies can offset their water footprint.”. Rootstock-powered WakeUp Labs has partnered with agriculture specialist Kilimo in order to develop the technology infrastructure for generating water-saving certificates using non-fungible tokens (NFTs). NFTs represent...
