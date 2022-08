Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox stopped Tampa Bay’s six-game win streak with a 9-8 victory over the Rays on Friday night. Kevin Plawecki had three hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, who had dropped four in a row. Michael Wacha (9-1) struck out six in six innings, settling down after a shaky start. “Definitely didn’t the start the way I had planned but was able to make some minor adjustments with the mechanics,” said Wacha, who improved to 3-0 since returning from the injured list. “With those changes, it helped make the off-speed pitches sharper and the fastball command got a lot better after that.” Tampa Bay (69-56) began the day on top of the AL wild-card standings. Yandy Díaz, Jose Siri and Ji-Man Choi homered, but the Rays blew an early 4-1 lead.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO