Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

6-0-3, WB: 8

(six, zero, three; WB: eight)

