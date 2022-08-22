ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Public Library receives grant from Texas Book Festival

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMegn_0hQpTsHk00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library (APL) announced on Monday that it had received a grant from the Texas Book Festival, which supports “collection enhancement” for Texas public libraries.

The funding, according to representatives with the Amarillo library, aids libraries to “share the diversity and breadth of literature with their communities,” with the funding coming from book sales at the Texas Book Festival and additional donors.

Texas Book Festival School & Community Programs Coordinator Michelle Hernandez stated, “We applaud the work you are doing to help foster a love of reading in your community and to best serve your library patrons with books that meet their needs and interests.”

Representatives detailed that the library will use the funding to purchase additional “interactive read along titles,” which allows readers to turn the pages like a traditional book, follow along with an audio book, or switch to learning mode.

APL Youth Services Coordinator Melody Boren said, “Audiobooks are a great tool for teaching kids to love literature. Interactive titles take that tool and integrate it into a physical book with pages to turn and sentences to read. Kids experience a deeper level of learning because more senses are involved in the reading process.”

“Studies show that rereading helps kids become stronger readers by building vocabulary and improving comprehension. These interactive books let kids read and hear a book as many times as they want, and parents and children love them. We can`t keep them on the shelf,” added Boren.

Visit the Amarillo Public Library website for more information on library programs along with additional research and services assistance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT to host faculty-centered art exhibition

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Art faculty members at West Texas A&M University recently released information regarding the department’s upcoming “How We Spent Our Summer” exhibition, which is scheduled to open Thursday. According to a news release from the university, the exhibition displays various art pieces from faculty members, including experimental video art, ephemeral sculpture, painting, […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The Amarillo Zoo introduces Fury the Duck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo has a few events to keep your children in tune with nature this back-to-school season. There is a new preschool program for kids ages 3-5 called AEPP (Animal & Environmental Preschool Program). It is a nature-based program designed to connect children to nature through hands-on activities, animal encounters, […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Mixed reactions to updated playground equipment at Amarillo parks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s Parks and Recreation Department is replacing and updating playground equipment at parks across the city, but some parents are unhappy with some of the changes. Parks and Rec is investing $1.6 million to replace playground equipment at 14 parks. Six parks are already completed, and one is currently under construction. […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sales#Audio Book#Public Libraries
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pantex gives 14 nonprofits more than $107,000 in grants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A number of nonprofit organizations throughout the Texas Panhandle recently received a grant from Consolidated Nuclear Security’s Community Investment Fund, according to a news release. According to a news release, the fund, which is a partnership between CNS, the managing and operating contractor of the Pantex Plant and the Amarillo Area […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo landmarks: Herring Hotel

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Herring Hotel is an iconic building located on the corner of Polk and 3rd Avenue in downtown Amarillo. It has been abandoned for several decades, until a recent announcement from the Herring Hotel Project website, which stated that Sandvick Architects has been chosen to renovate and revitalize this historic building. MyHighPlains.com got […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Paramount Theater sign to receive glowing upgrade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Historical Preservation Foundation (AHPF) announced on Thursday that the downtown Paramount Theater Building is set to receive a “retrofit” upgrade with LED bulbs in celebration of the 90th birthday of the historic building. Officials detailed that Center City of Amarillo will match the grant, through its façade […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 78 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,900 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from the Amarillo Police Department announced that they will host their annual 9/11 remembrance Ceremony at 8:45 a.m. at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial. Officials stated that the ceremony will mark the 21st year since the attack on the World Trade Center in New York, as well as the Pentagon and […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy