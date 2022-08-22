Read full article on original website
Kalkaska County man arrested for murder; issued $5 million bond
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Clearwater Township man has been arrested for homicide, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office. James Watrous, 51, is currently in custody with a $5,000,000 cash/surety bond. At 11:09 p.m. on August 23, authorities received a 911 call from Watrous stating that he had...
Elderly woman dead after hit and run; MSP investigate
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Isabella County. The hit and run occurred Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Nottawa Township, MSP said. A local resident saw an elderly woman...
Blair Township man arrested after selling stolen hand tools
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Blair Township man has been arrested for stealing several expensive hand tools during a breaking and entering, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Brent Lee Diehl, 39, was arrested on August 2 after search warrants were executed at two residences in...
Michigan State Police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed this week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. Another story: Budding business opportunity could...
US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
AG Nessel warning Michiganders to watch out for student loan scams
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders to be on the lookout for potential scammers seeking to take advantage of the new student loan debt relief. “The opportunity for debt forgiveness is also an opportunity for scammers to try and gain access to your personal...
Oxford students return to school for new year with new safety measures in place
OXFORD, Mich. - After the tragic shooting at Oxford High School last year that claimed the lives of four students and left six other students and one teacher injured the district and families both wanted to implement several new safety measures. Students returned to class on Thursday for the start...
Long-term victims of car crashes win key insurance decision
DETROIT (AP) — Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were severely injured before summer 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. In a 2-1 opinion, the court said lawmakers...
MDOT asking for input for road projects
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking the public for feedback on future road projects. Each year, MDOT creates a five-year transportation plan that breaks down projects across the state. These projects include bridge replacements, traffic and safety programs as well as road reconstruction. To help...
Michigan DNR prepares for Coho Salmon season on the Platte River
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The end of August marks the beginning of Coho Salmon fishing season and there are plenty of places to find them in northern Michigan. "Behind me, we stopped fish as they migrate in from Lake Michigan. This weir allows us to only pass a certain number of fish into the watershed. So what we do is we actually have a gate right here in the middle of the weir that we open and close and when we do that, we actually stand above the structure and count fish as they go through with tally counters, " said Paul Stowe, manager at Platte River State Fish Hatchery.
Man swims across Lake Michigan's Manitou Passage for non-profits
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A New York man with northern Michigan ties has completed the first official swim across Lake Michigan's Manitou Passage. Jake Bright started his morning from Sleeping Bear Point and swam 6.9 miles to South Manitou Island. The swim took him just under four hours and...
Sanderson Field looks to rejoin National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One of Michigan's oldest airports is looking to be nationally recognized. Sanderson Field in Sault Ste. Marie is taking steps to get back in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems. The airport received its funding through the state and the City of Sault Ste....
Seeing a bobcat in Northern Michigan is more common than you think
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, a viewer sent us a video of a bobcat near her home in Williamsburg. On Friday, we talked to the woman who rehabilitated the cat, along with dozens of other animals. Another story: Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements. Jyl Gaskin...
Paying it off: Michigan legislation would give companies incentive to pay student loans
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the past week, there has been a lot of talk about student loan debt. The president made a long-awaited announcement Wednesday, a student loan forgiveness program he says will help 43 million people. It forgives $10,000 in federal student loans for those making less than...
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
Gov. Whitmer highlights how student debt forgiveness can help Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. - Friday, Gov. Whitmer highlighted how Michiganders could benefit from the recent announcement on student loan forgiveness. Officials say in addition to the $10,000 in forgiveness for those earning less than $125,000 and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, there are other benefits Michiganders should be aware of, including an extension of the pause on payments for all borrowers through the end of the year, a new rule that could cut monthly payments in half, and enhanced eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
Friday should be a great day to get outside
Today...get outside! The clouds are breaking. Much of the day will be sunny. The humidity is falling. A breeze from the north up to 20 miles per hour will be noticeable anywhere. Along the Great Lakes the gusts could be over 25 mph. It'll come from the north. Highs will average 72 degrees north of the bridge and 75 degrees across the northern Lower.
Mostly sunny, some stray showers expected Wednesday
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wednesday will be partly sunny in the Upper Peninsula and mostly sunny in the Lower Peninsula. A few stray showers are expected, but most of us in northern Michigan stay dry. Highs will be in the middle 70s in the U.P. and near the Great Lakes. Inland in the Lower Peninsula, look for highs from the upper 70s to middle 80s. Wind from the north or northwest 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Thursday expected to be a wet one
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rain in the forecast for Thursday. For many this will be passing showers with thunder and lightning are expected at times. High temperatures from the middle 60s to upper 70s. Not much sunshine. Light wind 5-15 mph and turning to the south. There could be strong gusts near thunderstorms.
