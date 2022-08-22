FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash4Life
05-14-48-51-57, Cash Ball: 1
(five, fourteen, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
Fantasy 5
15-20-29-31-32
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
3-6, FB: 9
(three, six; FB: nine)
Pick 2 Midday
9-1, FB: 5
(nine, one; FB: five)
Pick 3 Evening
1-4-9, FB: 9
(one, four, nine; FB: nine)
Pick 3 Midday
3-3-9, FB: 5
(three, three, nine; FB: five)
Pick 4 Evening
0-0-6-6, FB: 9
(zero, zero, six, six; FB: nine)
Pick 4 Midday
4-7-9-2, FB: 5
(four, seven, nine, two; FB: five)
Pick 5 Evening
7-6-2-3-7, FB: 9
(seven, six, two, three, seven; FB: nine)
Pick 5 Midday
0-1-1-5-1, FB: 5
(zero, one, one, five, one; FB: five)
Powerball
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
