Chris Gibbs and his team have been dealing out coveted collaborations for as long as we can remember. Owned and operated by Chris Gibbs, Union LA is a name beloved by both newfound and longtime sneakerheads alike. And throughout their long running partnership with the Nike umbrella, the boutique has crafted a wide range of coveted collaborations. Most recently, they’ve brought their touch to iconic classics like the Air Jordan 2, the Cortez, and even the Dunk Low, weaving each a story as rich as the designs themselves are unique. In Sneaker 101, the works of Gibbs and his team are a required learning, and there’s no better way to brush up on your studies than with these very pairs, all of which can be found right now on eBay Sneakers.

