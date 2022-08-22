Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos
With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
sneakernews.com
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration
A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" Coming Soon: New Details
There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.
sneakernews.com
Chris Gibbs and his team have been dealing out coveted collaborations for as long as we can remember. Owned and operated by Chris Gibbs, Union LA is a name beloved by both newfound and longtime sneakerheads alike. And throughout their long running partnership with the Nike umbrella, the boutique has crafted a wide range of coveted collaborations. Most recently, they’ve brought their touch to iconic classics like the Air Jordan 2, the Cortez, and even the Dunk Low, weaving each a story as rich as the designs themselves are unique. In Sneaker 101, the works of Gibbs and his team are a required learning, and there’s no better way to brush up on your studies than with these very pairs, all of which can be found right now on eBay Sneakers.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey”
Ye’s publicized criticisms of the Three Stripes have led many to believe that his departure is just around the corner. adidas Yeezy has showed no signs of slowing down, however, as new releases, such as the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey,” are continuing to surface. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner "Sand" Restock Date Unveiled
One of the best sneakers to come out of the Yeezy camp as of late is the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner. This is a sneaker that a lot of fans have been able to get behind thanks to the fact that it has a very unique look to it, and is also extremely comfy. Not to mention, it is also one of the cheaper Yeezy offerings, which ultimately makes these accessible to more fans.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Starfish" Coming Soon: Best Look Yet
Arguably the greatest sneaker of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a shoe that introduced Michael Jordan into the wide world of sneakers, and over the last five decades, it has received a plethora of amazing colorways. In just three years from now, this shoe will celebrate its 40th anniversary, and we're sure it's going to lead to some amazing offerings.
Notable Jordan shoe collaborations: A timeline
Air Jordan Brand collaborations might just be the most universally popular shoe in the Northern Hemisphere. Despite once being rare, new versions of the shoes are now everywhere, all the time. The kicks started their empire back in 2005 when the Undefeated Air Jordan 4 was released, and since then,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid "Rookie Season" Pays Homage To Michael Jordan: Photos
Michael Jordan is the most legendary basketball player ever, and his sneaker legacy certainly matches what he was able to do on the court. Over the years, there have been plenty of shoes that have paid homage to him, and now, another is set to come out onto the market.
Jordan's sample Air Jordan 9 cleats to appear in auction
Sneakerheads all over the country can't wait for the latest pair of Air Jordans to drop, and one rare pair of cleats created for Michael Jordan himself will be the newest item coveted by the ultimate shoe collectors. On Wednesday, Sotheby's announced that an autographed pair of Air Jordan 9...
hotnewhiphop.com
Thousands Of Yeezys, Adidas, & Nike Sneakers To Be Sold After Ponzi-Scheme Bust
If you are a sneakerhead who follows reselling drama closely, then you have probably heard of Zadeh Kicks. The company was owned by a man named Michael Malekzadeh who is set to go to trial over a federal investigation into his business. Malekzadeh is accused of running a Ponzi scheme that stole millions of dollars from prospective clients who never actually got the shoes they ordered.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Files Odd New Logo Trademark For Yeezy Brand
Kanye West is switching things up with his infamous Yeezy clothing line. Although the brand is known for its neutral tone look, Ye opted to file two trademarks for a random, blue design which consists of a solid blue circle encased by another blue circle with jagged edges. The award winning rapper and clothing designer initially filed a trademark back in July for a similar design, a colorless encased circle, but ultimately, he decided on the blue.
Nearly 60,000 Pairs of Nike, Adidas & Yeezy Sneakers to be Sold from $85 Million Zadeh Kicks Ponzi Scheme
Just weeks after a former sneaker resale business owner was charged with orchestrating a multimillion-dollar wire and bank fraud Ponzi scheme, a court-appointed receiver is looking to unload nearly 60,000 pairs of shoes to raise funds for victims. Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon corporation that sold limited-edition and collectible sneakers online, was criminally charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering on Aug. 3, accused of swindling $85 million out of customers and financial institutions. Now, according to court documents viewed by Bloomberg, 59,780 pairs of shoes tucked away in a...
sneakernews.com
Pharrell Debuts Upcoming adidas Maubs NMD Collaboration At Subway Series
Keep an eye on the adidas NMD_S1 from here on out, because the Three Stripes brand will place heavy emphasis on “Sneaker Number 1” moving forward. Already dropping in a select assortment of inline drops, and already expected to drop in collaboration with Phillip Leyesa aka @phillllllthy, the NMD_S1 has landed in the hands of Pharrell.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Flexes New Gold Crown On His Teeth
LeBron James is easily one of the most recognizable faces in the entire sports world. Over the last 20 years, he has built a nice empire for himself that has even turned him into a billionaire. One of the big reasons for his billionaire status is the fact that he has a lifetime deal with Nike. This deal has given him numerous signature sneakers, which carry his very own logo.
