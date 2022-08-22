CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
03-12-13-25-27
(three, twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Lucky For Life
06-07-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2
(six, seven, fifteen, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Play3 Day
6-0-3, WB: 8
(six, zero, three; WB: eight)
Play3 Night
1-7-5, WB: 8
(one, seven, five; WB: eight)
Play4 Day
0-8-3-8, WB: 5
(zero, eight, three, eight; WB: five)
Play4 Night
5-8-0-1, WB:
(five, eight, zero, one; WB: zero)
Powerball
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
