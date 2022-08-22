Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT
The driver was hospitalized after a log truck accident Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:10 a.m. a driver apparently fell asleep while driving the loaded vehicle down river on Tyee Road in the Umpqua area, causing his truck to leave the roadway. The truck...
kptv.com
Motorcycle crash leaves Lane County Woman dead
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman riding a motorcycle on High Prairie Road outside Oakridge died after losing control, skidding and crashing onto the roadway Wednesday evening, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The woman, 42-year-old Melissa Marie Shambley, suffered severe injuries. Medics arrived just after 7:30 and...
kezi.com
Motorcyclist deceased after crash outside Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on High Prairie Road near Oakridge on Wednesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on High Prairie Road near Dead Mountain Road at about 7:30 p.m. on August 24. They said they arrived to find a female motorcyclist had suffered severe injuries in a crash. The LCSO said medics immediately began performing life-saving measures, but the victim did not survive.
kqennewsradio.com
PEDESTRIAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER BEING HIT BY A VEHICLE
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just after 6:45 p.m. the victim was walking across Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and stopped in the median. The driver of a sedan was turning west onto the street from Northwest Ellan Avenue and struck the pedestrian. The driver said he never saw the victim until his vehicle hit the man.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER DRIVING WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION
A Roseburg man was jailed after he was seen driving with expired registration on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:00 p.m. officers observed the man driving an SUV near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Floed Street. The 44-year old was identified and found to have a failure to appear warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and held on $7,500 bail.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 24
On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 234 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Subaru Forrester, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hensley and his passenger, Maria Regalado (24) of Medford, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 234 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated by OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Department, AMR, Lifeflight and ODOT.
KDRV
Police investigation underway after crash leaves one person dead in Jackson County on Hwy 234
EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A police investigation is underway after a devastating 2 car crash resulted in the death of one person on Monday night. It happened on Hwy 234, north of Eagle Point. According to Oregon State Police, a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with an eastbound Subaru, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail.
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after Highway 234 car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured Monday night after a crash between two cars on Highway 234, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 16 just before 10 p.m. They determined that a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an eastbound Subaru Forrester.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVL
Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire
Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGEDLY DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
Roseburg Police jailed a man after he was allegedly seen driving while suspended, on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. an officer watched the 32-year old park a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street, knowing him to be suspended. The officer detained him and contacted his probation officer, who also wanted him detained.
kqennewsradio.com
RIDDLE MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Riddle man was jailed after an alleged assault incident Wednesday morning. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:30 a.m. 18-year old Elijah Ripley allegedly attacked the victim by striking him in the head multiple times, and forcing the victim to the ground, in the 300 block of East First Avenue in Riddle. Ripley reportedly continued to strike the victim in the head. The victim then grabbed a knife and started to swing and poke at Ripley in an attempt to get him to stop. The victim’s knife did nick Ripley on the upper left thigh, causing a small wound.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY AND THEFT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged burglary and theft incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said about 4:00 a.m. a victim called and said his bicycle had been stolen out of a garage in the 1000 block of Kendall Street in Roseburg. Earlier that morning a deputy had arrested a 39-year old man for multiple charges related to breaking into a vehicle on that street. The suspect was seen on camera pushing a bike in front of the residence. That bike matched the description provided by the victim and the bike was located nearby and returned to them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 234 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (August 23, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, OSPTroopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 234 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck Friday, eight miles west of Elkton. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 a.m. a sedan was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, struck a large rock and flipped onto its top, blocking the westbound lane of travel. The driver was the only occupant and was trapped. Fire and EMS crews were able to extricate her. She was flown to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield by a REACH helicopter and was listed in critical condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
kqennewsradio.com
CHARGES PENDING AFTER TRUCK STRIKES TREES
Charges are pending after a box truck wrecked Monday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 4:20 p.m. the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 38 near Paradise Creek Road in the Elkton area when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree. It continued on and hit another tree, causing extensive damage.
KDRV
Medford Police update fatal fentanyl case involving four arrests and 11,000 pills
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police today are updating information from a fatal summer fentanyl overdose by a teenager. His death led to discovery of more than 11,000 fentanyl pills. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today a 21-year-old drug dealer sold fake oxycodone to a family member of the 15-year-old boy...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged elude incident 0n Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 1:00 p.m. 69-year old Diane Baldwin was contacted at a business in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street and told not to drive due to her license being suspended. Baldwin allegedly drove anyway and a traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of that business. The suspect eluded police and later pulled the vehicle into a car wash on N.E. Stephens Street. Employees closed the business and Baldwin was eventually talked out of the vehicle. During the incident, she allegedly called 911 twice for non-emergent issues.
KDRV
California man succumbs to injuries after devastating crash on Hwy 199 in Josephine Co.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - A man has succumbed to his injuries on Monday following a devastating car crash one week ago on Highway 199 in Josephine County. On August 15th in the afternoon, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single car crash. According to police, 52 year...
KDRV
Man, boy missing from Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne Coley is a five-year-old boy with brown hair, blue eyes, weight of 60 pounds and three feet tall. It describes 48-year-old Jonathan Coley was a white man standing 5’08”...
mybasin.com
Anonymous Tip Leads to Arrest After Thieves Disable Early Fire Detection Cameras
PROSPECT, Ore. – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a thief who broke into an Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) lookout tower in the Prospect area last week. The suspect, Chad Allen McPherson, 30, of Prospect, was indicted today by a Grand Jury and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. McPherson is lodged in the Jackson County Jail and due to a parole violation for felon in possession of a firearm is not eligible for pre-trial release.
Comments / 0