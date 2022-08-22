A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged burglary and theft incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said about 4:00 a.m. a victim called and said his bicycle had been stolen out of a garage in the 1000 block of Kendall Street in Roseburg. Earlier that morning a deputy had arrested a 39-year old man for multiple charges related to breaking into a vehicle on that street. The suspect was seen on camera pushing a bike in front of the residence. That bike matched the description provided by the victim and the bike was located nearby and returned to them.

MYRTLE CREEK, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO