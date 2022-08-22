Today, Aug. 26, is National Toilet Paper Day, and one Quad Cities company did something special to commemorate the occasion in a four-ply way. Great Western Supply, a Davenport-based janitorial supply company, measured the new I-74 bridge in toilet paper. With a team of four people, they unrolled rolls of one of their most popular toilet papers across the 74 pedestrian bridge, end to end! Roll by roll, they made their way across the bridge, working their way from the Iowa side to the Illinois side and they used 37 rolls of one of their most popular Bedford toilet paper products, according to a company release.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO