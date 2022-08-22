Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Brew in the Village
The traditional work week is coming to a close, so that can only mean one thing: It’s Foodie Friday. This week, co-owner Tracy Cameron joined Local 4 News This Morning to tell us all about Brew in the Village. The eatery is located at 1104 Jersey Ridge Road in...
ourquadcities.com
QC natives moved by opening of new Ability Garden
Linda Litt has left a living legacy full of love that’s blooming in the middle of Rock Island. The Quad City Botanical Center on Friday morning hosted the opening of its new Ability Garden, outside the front entrance, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, made possible through the generosity of the Davenport native’s family.
ourquadcities.com
Riverpalooza presents MVBS with John Resch & Doggin’ Out
A cool vibe awaits you as you enjoy live local music Thursday evenings with food and drink at Quinlan Court, Davenport’s newest riverfront venue. Concerts begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 1: MVBS w/John Resch & Doggin’ Out. Thursday, September 8: Lewis Knudsen. Thursday, September 15: Mo&Co. Thursday,...
ourquadcities.com
QC airport to host 2nd Girls in Aviation Day
The Quad Cities International Airport is teaming up with John Deere and Elliott Aviation to host its second-annual Girls in Aviation Day next month. The next Girls in Aviation Day, Sept. 24, is part of a national movement started by Women in Aviation International to introduce young girls (recommended for students 5-17 years old) to aviation and STEM-related careers, according to a Friday airport release. The event will feature more than a dozen exhibitors with activities, simulators, planes, airfield equipment and more.
ourquadcities.com
New Moline landmark a special project for neighbor family
Felix Vallejo of Moline is especially proud of his spruced-up historic neighbor. The friendly 67-year-old, a longtime resident of the Floreciente neighborhood, got to see his father honored this week as part of the historic trolley tours that stopped at the former Skelly Service Station, 820 5th Ave. Felix and his wife Mary bought the property in 2018, and have lived across the street for over 40 years (where he still is at 501 8th St.).
ourquadcities.com
New Muscatine art exhibit to open Sept. 3
Starting on Sept. 3rd, visitors to the Muscatine Art Center (1314 Mulberry Ave.) can explore two very different stories from Muscatine’s past. On the main floor of the Stanley Gallery, the exhibit “Captivated by Japan: Laura Musser McColm & Her Era” considers some factors that may have sparked Laura Musser McColm’s installation of a Japanese-style garden in 1930, according to an Art Center release. On the middle floor of the Stanley Gallery, the graphic illustrations of Sean Fitzgibbon tell the story of Norman Baker, his time in Muscatine, and his cancer hospital in Eureka Springs, Ark.
ourquadcities.com
Playcrafters show gives taste of the holidays
The holiday season will be upon us before you know it, and you can drop in on a group of friends that come together every year to write their Christmas letters. Tom Akers and Madison Duling visited Local 4 to tell us more about ‘The Christmas Letter Writing Club‘ at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline.
ourquadcities.com
QC company celebrates National Toilet Paper Day on bridge
Today, Aug. 26, is National Toilet Paper Day, and one Quad Cities company did something special to commemorate the occasion in a four-ply way. Great Western Supply, a Davenport-based janitorial supply company, measured the new I-74 bridge in toilet paper. With a team of four people, they unrolled rolls of one of their most popular toilet papers across the 74 pedestrian bridge, end to end! Roll by roll, they made their way across the bridge, working their way from the Iowa side to the Illinois side and they used 37 rolls of one of their most popular Bedford toilet paper products, according to a company release.
ourquadcities.com
New dancers, choreographers part of Ballet QC season opener
It’s the start of a new season for Ballet Quad Cities this weekend, which includes two new dancers and new choreographers. The varied program “Ballet on the Lawn” is Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport, with three one-hour performances, at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
$150K donation leads to new QC school playground
On Friday, Aug. 26, Earl Hanson Elementary School in Rock Island held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new playground. Seeing the need for a new playground, local philanthropist Heidi Huiskamp Collins generously donated funds through the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation, so the school could buy equipment for the new playground. The donation was more than $150,000, according to a Friday release from the school district.
ourquadcities.com
Free smoke alarms installed
Some people in Moline got new smoke alarms installed in their homes today. Volunteers with the American Red Cross put in the alarms for free in the Floreciente neighborhood. They also talked about the importance of fire safety. Volunteers responded to two house fires in the Quad Cities and west central Illinois in recent weeks.
ourquadcities.com
Businesses weigh in on two-way streets downtown
Davenport’s 3rd and 4th streets — both one way since the 1950s — are closer to welcoming two-way traffic again, and downtown businesses are reacting. Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie is located on Main Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street. “It’s past due. It’s like c’mon…....
ourquadcities.com
Petition launched to derail the train merger
Some people in Davenport are now fighting to prevent a big railroad merger. This after Davenport City Council agreed to a $10 million deal with Canadian Pacific. Michelle Russell of Davenport launched a petition drive hoping to derail the merger. The petition is called “Stop the Train.”. Opponents are...
ourquadcities.com
Long-awaited new University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art opens
After 14 years, the University of Iowa finally has an art museum again, and the long-awaited $50-million facility will open Friday, Aug. 26. The University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art (at 160 W. Burlington St., Iowa City) overlooks Gibson Square Park, across from the UI Main Library. The facility was built on the former library parking lot, and that parking is now partially enclosed under the museum.
ourquadcities.com
Texas Tenors to kick off new Burlington Civic Music season
The Texas Tenors will start the Burlington Civic Music season on a high note. The three-time Emmy Award-winning trio will perform a unique blend of country, classical, Broadway and pop music with breathtaking vocals, humor and a touch of cowboy charm, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium, 200 N. Front St..
ourquadcities.com
Augie breaks fundraising record, pushes endowment past $200M
Augustana College has broken a new record for fundraising and pushed its endowment past $200 million for the first time in the college’s 162-year history. More than 18,000 gifts (from alumni, parents and friends) added up to more than $24 million in philanthropic support of Augustana’s mission during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, according to the website for the Rock Island private school.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island council to discuss how to spend $26.5M in federal funds
The Rock Island City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall August 24, at 6:00 p.m. Council members will discuss how to spend $26.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with guidance from the results of a public survey. The survey was active from July 1...
ourquadcities.com
Crews battle structure fire Friday evening
Crews battled a structure fire about 5:30 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of 34th Avenue, Rock Island. Smoke continued to billow from the house at least 20 minutes later, and the cloud of smoke could be seen throughout the neighborhood. We do not know the cause of the fire...
ourquadcities.com
School district residents to vote on levy option
Bettendorf Community School District residents will vote on support of a levy. Up for voting is the renewal of the voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy at $1.34 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The levy has been in place in the Bettendorf Community School District since 1975, and the current voter-approved levy is set to expire in June 2024. The question on the ballot will ask voters if they would support the voter-approved levy not to exceed $1.34 for 10 years, beginning July 1, 2024.
ourquadcities.com
Memorial grows 6 years after unsolved murder
A memorial in Rock Island on Tuesday pays tribute to a man murdered six years ago. De’mar Bester was shot to death in 2016. His murder remains unsolved. The case continues to motivate his family to help the neighbhoood. De’mar’s family builds on the memorial they created close to...
