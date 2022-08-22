DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
16-22-34-48-52, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Lucky For Life
06-07-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2
(six, seven, fifteen, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Multi-Win Lotto
11-16-17-22-24-34
(eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
Play 3 Day
2-8-6
(two, eight, six)
Play 3 Night
8-0-0
(eight, zero, zero)
Play 4 Day
9-5-7-6
(nine, five, seven, six)
Play 4 Night
9-4-7-3
(nine, four, seven, three)
Powerball
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
