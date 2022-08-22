ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

DE Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lotto America

16-22-34-48-52, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

Lucky For Life

06-07-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2

(six, seven, fifteen, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Multi-Win Lotto

11-16-17-22-24-34

(eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $61,000

Play 3 Day

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

Play 3 Night

8-0-0

(eight, zero, zero)

Play 4 Day

9-5-7-6

(nine, five, seven, six)

Play 4 Night

9-4-7-3

(nine, four, seven, three)

Powerball

12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000

