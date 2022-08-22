Read full article on original website
Related
SSISD board briefs for Aug 22, 2022
A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 22, 2022. No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting. A public hearing was held on the Sulphur Springs ISD’s 2022 proposed tax rate. No one was present...
easttexasradio.com
Welder Injured In Hopkins County Accident
A welding contractor was seriously injured while repairing a leaking crude oil tank near the Hopkins County Precinct 4 barn. The tank exploded, giving the worker severe burns and non-life threatening head and neck injuries. Precinct workers cleaned up debris and sprayed oil caused by the explosion. They expect the worker to recover fully, but he will need skin graft surgery.
easttexasradio.com
Greenville, Commerce Middle Schools Receive Threats
Middle Schools in Commerce and Greenville received threats of violence this week, but thorough investigations and searches of the campuses found nothing that would indicate they were viable. In Commerce, a student pulled the fire alarm and told officers he had a gun in his backpack. There were no weapons in the bag. In Greenville, a staff member in a restroom found threats to shoot up the school.
eparisextra.com
Greenville and Commerce schools deal with gun threats this week
Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials were able to thwart a disaster. Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County
If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
On Wednesday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Truman Leon Pope, Jr. on a Hopkins County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. They did not set a new bond. Deputies arrested Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She’s in the Hopkins...
easttexasradio.com
Events For Hopkins County Fall Festival 2022
Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during the month of October. October 15: Fall Festival Parade. Line up at 9 a.m., parade starts at 10 a.m. Parade travels from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. October...
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
easttexasradio.com
Some East Texas Counties Named In Disaster Declaration
Governor Greg Abbott signed a Disaster Declaration Tuesday in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties. The nine counties named in the declaration were Hopkins, Rains, Wood, Camp, Henderson, Marion, Upshur, Smith, and Van Zandt.
easttexasradio.com
Some Counties Are Lifting Burn Bans
Some counties are lifting burn bans after the heavy rain. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Hopkins, Marion, Rusk, Panola, Titus, and Upshur are listed. The state had not posted Hopkins and Titus when we captured this image.
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County Sets Budget, Tax Rate
By a unanimous vote, Lamar County Commissioners approved a $27.2 million combined budget for the general and road and bridge funds. They set the proposed tax rate at 34.48 cents per $100 valuation. That’s the highest tax rate the court could establish without voter approval. During the hearing, commissioners added $106,000 to the budget to fund a mental health deputy, a part-time janitorial position, and salary increases for some district court employees.
KTRE
After massive Upshur County fire, environmental dangers of scrap tire fires explained
The city council approved the rezoning of the property, as they believe it’s in the best interest of the city. The mayor says the best way to prevent a property from being rezoned is to purchase it yourself. |. The Job Expo is being held Thursday from 12 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PJC holding open house events
To accommodate working students, Paris Junior College will be open for special open houses at each location from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to introduce students to workforce program faculty. This is an opportunity to ask one-on-one questions about PJC’s 75 programs and what students may expect from their training.
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
Tornado reported near Winona High School
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
countylinemagazine.com
Treasure Hunting Cypress Creek Square
Big Cypress Creek in the Upper East Side of Texas was dammed in two places in the 1940s, creating a series of beautiful recreational lakes: Lake Cypress Springs, Lake Monticello, and Lake Bob Sandlin. These water wonderlands forever connected the four surrounding towns of Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, Pittsburg, and Mount Pleasant.
Texoma Gospel Music Association to host annual conference in Sulphur Springs
The Texoma Gospel Music Association is holding its annual gathering at The Roc in Sulphur Springs on October 7 and 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. We are very excited to have this 2 day event in our beautiful town and are hoping for a great turn out of locals to enjoy the music of some great award winning and charting artists from several states.
KLTV
Electric provider offers Texas customers options to manage high utility bills
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many people are dealing with rising electric bills this summer due to increased demand and rising fuel costs. Tyler home owner Kathy Wesselink is one of the many residents who are facing this issue. “I don’t understand it. I mean, I looked at the bills from...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 25, 2022
WILLIAMS, TYRIC DASHUN – INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANC; ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEM. WIDENER, MINDY MARIE – POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – VIOL OF PAROLE. REASNO, KENDARRIUS ZITWAN – BOND SURR // POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G; BOND SURR //...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0