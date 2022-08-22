ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Welder Injured In Hopkins County Accident

A welding contractor was seriously injured while repairing a leaking crude oil tank near the Hopkins County Precinct 4 barn. The tank exploded, giving the worker severe burns and non-life threatening head and neck injuries. Precinct workers cleaned up debris and sprayed oil caused by the explosion. They expect the worker to recover fully, but he will need skin graft surgery.
Greenville, Commerce Middle Schools Receive Threats

Middle Schools in Commerce and Greenville received threats of violence this week, but thorough investigations and searches of the campuses found nothing that would indicate they were viable. In Commerce, a student pulled the fire alarm and told officers he had a gun in his backpack. There were no weapons in the bag. In Greenville, a staff member in a restroom found threats to shoot up the school.
Greenville and Commerce schools deal with gun threats this week

Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials were able to thwart a disaster. Both Greenville Middle School and Commerce High School experienced gun violence threats from students earlier this week. In both cases, district officials...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

5 Incredible Reasons Why People Are Buying Real Estate in Hopkins County

If you talked to someone who moved to Hopkins County from Germany, Europe, or Iowa, you might ask, “What exactly brought you here? How or why?” There are so many choices out there. So you’d wonder, maybe with amazement, what precisely drew them to this area. Of course, there is always a bigger picture and richer story behind each decision but below are some basic reasons why people have chosen to move here.
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

On Wednesday, Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Truman Leon Pope, Jr. on a Hopkins County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. They did not set a new bond. Deputies arrested Chelsea Debra Lynn Wortham for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She’s in the Hopkins...
easttexasradio.com

Events For Hopkins County Fall Festival 2022

Here’s the Fall Festival’s schedule of planned funtivities this year:. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during the month of October. October 15: Fall Festival Parade. Line up at 9 a.m., parade starts at 10 a.m. Parade travels from Buford Park to Brookshires Grocery Store. October...
KSLA

Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
easttexasradio.com

Some East Texas Counties Named In Disaster Declaration

Governor Greg Abbott signed a Disaster Declaration Tuesday in the aftermath of storm damage, which includes nine East Texas counties. The nine counties named in the declaration were Hopkins, Rains, Wood, Camp, Henderson, Marion, Upshur, Smith, and Van Zandt.
easttexasradio.com

Some Counties Are Lifting Burn Bans

Some counties are lifting burn bans after the heavy rain. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Hopkins, Marion, Rusk, Panola, Titus, and Upshur are listed. The state had not posted Hopkins and Titus when we captured this image.
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County Sets Budget, Tax Rate

By a unanimous vote, Lamar County Commissioners approved a $27.2 million combined budget for the general and road and bridge funds. They set the proposed tax rate at 34.48 cents per $100 valuation. That’s the highest tax rate the court could establish without voter approval. During the hearing, commissioners added $106,000 to the budget to fund a mental health deputy, a part-time janitorial position, and salary increases for some district court employees.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

PJC holding open house events

To accommodate working students, Paris Junior College will be open for special open houses at each location from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to introduce students to workforce program faculty. This is an opportunity to ask one-on-one questions about PJC’s 75 programs and what students may expect from their training.
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Tornado reported near Winona High School

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
countylinemagazine.com

Treasure Hunting Cypress Creek Square

Big Cypress Creek in the Upper East Side of Texas was dammed in two places in the 1940s, creating a series of beautiful recreational lakes: Lake Cypress Springs, Lake Monticello, and Lake Bob Sandlin. These water wonderlands forever connected the four surrounding towns of Mount Vernon, Winnsboro, Pittsburg, and Mount Pleasant.
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 25, 2022

WILLIAMS, TYRIC DASHUN – INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQ FOR ASSISTANC; ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEM. WIDENER, MINDY MARIE – POSS DANGEROUS DRUG; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – VIOL OF PAROLE. REASNO, KENDARRIUS ZITWAN – BOND SURR // POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G; BOND SURR //...
