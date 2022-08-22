ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Worcester Caribbean American Carnival parade returns to the city Sunday

Downtown Worcester’s streets will fill with people clad in colorful costumes dancing to Soca and Dancehall for the first time in three years. The Worcester Caribbean American Carnival Association is bringing its annual parade and celebration back to the city on Sunday, Aug. 28, after having to put the parade on hold for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Amherst Town Rotary Fair underway; other events on tap

AMHERST — A tradition begun in 1926, the Amherst Town Rotary Fair got underway Friday on the Town Common. The fair with its carnival rides, games, and food continues Saturday, 1 to 10 p.m., and concludes Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Amherst Rotary Club’s scholarship fund, and...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)

Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Salute#Comic Book Movies#Td Bank#The Library Of Congress#Marvel
MassLive.com

MGM Springfield celebrates 4 years, COVID comeback with $75k in donation

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield is, in the words of casino president and Chief operating officer Chris Kelley, short in years but long in experience. MGM celebrated four years of operation Friday with a party for its employees and by ceremonially handing out a total of $75,000 in grants to seven local nonprofits: YWCA of Western Massachusetts for its food kit program and a separate grant for its food card gift program , Holyoke Health Center, Open Pantry Community Services, Dress for Success of Western Mass and Link to Libraries.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Dustin Wilson and Tasheana Flannery of Leominster accused of beating, raping woman at New York hotel

A Massachusetts couple was arrested on Tuesday after New York deputies said they beat and raped a woman in front of children at a New York hotel, according to Syracuse.com. Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, of Leominster were both charged with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the news outlet reported.
LEOMINSTER, MA
MassLive.com

New food at The Big E food: The Place 2 Be will be serving up Cotton Candy Milkshakes, variety of mini pancakes

After its recent opening in Springfield, The Place 2 Be — an Instagramable brunch spot — is headed to a spot at The Big E. “The Place 2 Be is a millennial food concept founded in 2015. It’s inspired by a true love for brunch, Instagram, and our customers. The menu is a balance of comfort and innovation, celebrating food that appeals to both novice and extreme foodies with a twist, all encompassing our key mantra: Go Bottomless,” Place 2 Be said on their website.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Community Preservation Committee tours new walking path at Springfield’s Venture Pond; Sixteen Acres hidden fishing hole eyed for more recreational uses

SPRINGFIELD -- If you’ve never seen Venture Pond in Sixteen Acres, you are probably not alone. “It’s probably something that’s not well known in Springfield,” said Robert McCarroll of the Community Preservation Committee. The pond is tucked in just off Wilbraham Road just east of Western...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield petition drive for referendum on retail marijuana sales falls short; Councilor Daniel O’Brien says battle may not be over yet

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The effort to gather enough signatures for a November ballot question seeking to restore the ban on retail marijuana sales fell short, but Town Councilor Daniel M. O’Brien says he is heartened by residents’ response. “Although we did not get enough signatures, it has...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon

The Amherst College emergency AC alert system malfunctioned on Friday afternoon and sent out emergency notices to multiple members of the Amherst College community. “Please note there is no emergency,” Amherst College posted on its Twitter account. “Members of our community may have received an AC alert. Please be advised that this was a system malfunction. There is no event occurring.”
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield offers funds for public murals

SPRINGFIELD — Art organizations looking for financial assistance for mural art projects, are in luck. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Timothy Sheehan, city development officer, has issued a request for proposals for these organizations, who can receive a total award amount of $100,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy