ATHENS, N.Y. -- A van carrying a church group from Queens crashed and overturned in Upstate New York, leaving four people with life-threatening injuries.Police say it happened on the New York State Thruway in the town of Athens in Greene County.A group from the Church of God of Prophecy in South Ozone Park was returning home from a trip to Niagara Falls.Police say the 73-year-old driver tried to avoid another vehicle changing lanes when he over-corrected and lost control of the van, causing it to overturn several times.The driver was not injured.Nine passengers, between the ages of 37-84, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Four others remain in critical condition.Police say no charges are pending and no tickets were issued.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO