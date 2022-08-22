Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
KXAN
Austin restaurant could take the throne for ‘Best Restroom’ in the nation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is looking to take the throne in a competition for America’s Best Bathroom. It could give Buc-ee’s bathroom a run for its money. Eberly, which serves American cuisine and drinks in south Austin, is one of 10 finalists for the contest by Cintas, a business supplies company.
ACL drops Fest Nights lineup — check out who’s playing
The Austin City Limits Music Festivals announced Wednesday its ACL Fest Nights lineup, with performances scheduled Oct. 5-9 and Oct. 13-15.
KXAN
Help Clear The Shelters With Bluebonnet Animal Hospital
Every year, we ask our community to help us Clear The Shelters. Bluebonnet Animal Hospital is a proud partner in helping us find pets their forever homes. They are also a great resource for new pet parents to keep their loved ones happy and healthy. Neil Leinen, CVPM, the director...
Elgin ISD welcomes teachers from Spain
There are five teachers in all that made the journey, traveling from all over Spain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How falling chicken wing prices impact an Austin restaurant
Robert Reed, owner of Wicked Wings in south Austin and Kyle, was pleasantly surprised two weeks ago when he saw the price of a 40-pound case of chicken wings fall from $104 to $76.
Lakeway cookie maker wins $20,000 H-E-B prize
A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas' largest grocery store chain.
Another round of soaking rain expected next week
Expect hot, humid weather this weekend with just a few isolated showers. Another change in the weather pattern brings occasionally stormy weather next week. -- David Yeomans
An extinct volcano is right here in Austin — here’s how to find it
While the age of dinosaurs is long past us, Pilot Knob remains as an extinct volcano in southeast Austin, described by local geologists as a window into history.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
Homeless encampment near The Drag draws safety concerns
Several students and their parents are concerned about safety at a popular place to walk near West Campus.
New changes to the I-35 expansion plan through downtown
For Austin's Corridor Program Office Director Mike Trimble, there is a personal connection, so he wants to make sure they get it right.
Skybox, Prologis buy 200-plus acres outside Austin for data center campus
Giants of real estate, tech pulled to Hutto by 'strong workforce, prime location and pro-growth mindset'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Lottery to move claim center to Capitol complex
The building in the Texas Capitol Complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.
Uvalde families to rally in Austin to demand raise in minimum age to buy AR-15s
The Uvalde community will gather in Austin Saturday morning for a march and rally to demand that Gov. Greg Abbott take action toward gun safety.
New UT research shows Austin’s creeks do more than just control floods
New research from the University of Texas showed Austin’s creeks have more benefits for our area than just controlling floods.
Severe weather response team launched after Shoal Creek floods in record-breaking rainfall
In response to Monday's flash flooding, Shoal Creek Conservancy and Pease Park Conservancy launched a unified severe weather response team on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Millions of gallons of drinking water used to irrigate new Driftwood golf course
The PUA said their records show that the golf club started drawing water in July of 2020, and has used 190 million gallons of water over the past two years.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
Victim identified in Barton Springs Pool homicide
Police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning after they said they found a man's body near Barton Springs Pool.
Lanes closed on William Cannon in south Austin due to ‘partial road cave-in’
The department said crews are shutting down two of the three eastbound lanes of West William Cannon Drive from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive. The lanes may remain closed through next week, the city warned.
Comments / 0