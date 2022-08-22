Read full article on original website
A UMass Dartmouth Degree Can Result In Deep Student Debt
With all the talk about student debt forgiveness these days, it was inevitable that someone would compile a list of some of the Massachusetts colleges and universities and how much it might cost to earn a degree at one of them. I'm glad someone else did it because it saves...
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts
BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
245 BPS teacher vacancies with two weeks until first day of school
BOSTON — The state’s largest school district is working down to the wire to fill 245 teacher vacancies. Boston Public School students in grades 1 through 12 report to class in just two weeks on September 8th. According to the district, there’s particular need for middle school science...
Seekonk Public Schools to Open Newly Renovated Sports Complex Sept. 1
SEEKONK — As kids get ready to head back to school in Seekonk, they might find some improvements when they get there: the high school's athletic complex has just gotten renovated, and officials are cutting the ribbon on Sept. 1. District officials announced in a release Tuesday that Connelly...
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) Back to School 2022- Fall River Public Schools
FRCMedia is preparing parents for the new school year by looking at what’s new in our local schools. Today we spotlight the Fall River Public Schools where classes will begin Wednesday, August 31. Students in the Fall River Public Schools will begin returning to the classroom on Wednesday, August...
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
theweektoday.com
New Covid-19 guidelines for schools announced ahead of fall semester
New Covid-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year reduce isolation time for positive cases and remove school-wide mask mandates. A memo sent by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Monday, Aug. 15 reads, “The Commonwealth is not recommending universal mask requirements, surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals, contact tracing, or test-to-stay testing in schools.”
ABC6.com
Local woman helping kids in need get clothes in time for the school year
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – As you get set to send your kids back to the classroom, one Smithfield woman has stepped up to help dozens of families make sure their kids are comfortable as they head back to the classroom, by putting together a back-to-school “shopping spree” for some families working with family services.
Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.
The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
Barnstable Patriot
Fighting cancer one purchase at a time at West Barnstable thrift shop
WEST BARNTABLE — When does shopping for a coffee table or set of dishes for one’s home become a double positive – for the purchaser as well as another, often anonymous beneficiary?. This double-good effect can be the happy result of a purchase from the Cape Cancer...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4 million prize winner only known as ‘Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett’
A Massachusetts State Lottery winner claimed their $4 million prize on Aug. 18. However, their name wasn’t publicly released. Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett claimed the $4 million prize. It was the first jackpot prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket game.
Auditor Candidate Dempsey: I Will Audit and Ride the MBTA in Office
At a time when systemic deficiencies in the MBTA are derailing morning commutes and putting its riders' safety in jeopardy, Massachusetts State Auditor candidate Chris Dempsey says he will put his experience reforming Mass Transit as both a high-ranking government official and an advocate in the private sector to work and correct the systemic deficiencies in the MBTA to make it a safe and accessible once again.
Fall Massachusetts fairs: The Big E, Marshfield Fair, Topsfield Fair and more bring fair foods, fun to the commonwealth
As summer draws to a close and fall begins to ramp up, several beloved annual fairs are returning across Massachusetts. The Big E and other agricultural fairs return to Massachusetts with entertainment, games and food, including chocolate covered bacon, deep-fried Oreos and “German fries.”. See below to learn more...
Roche Bros. announces ‘price lock’ to mark 70 years in business
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Local grocer Roche Bros. is marking its 70th anniversary in business by temporarily locking in prices on some of its most popular items. Roche Bros. says grocery prices are up 13 percent from a year ago and the company is “extending a hand to the communities that have welcomed its stores over the past seven decades.”
Valley Breeze
Homeowners on Quaker Highway have been receiving violations for years
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A home at 282 Quaker Highway sits across the street from North Smithfield’s Department of Public Works. The home, originally build in 1932, rests on 2.19 acres of land, covering 2,926 square feet, with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It’s owned by Donald and Dorothy Desper, who bought it back in 1992 and have lived in it since.
Solar Panels ‘Played a Role’ in New Bedford House Fire
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's fire department says no one was injured in a house fire that displaced one person and a dog in the city's far North End on Sunday evening — but officials say solar panels "played a role" in the fire. Firefighters were sent to...
New Bedford Whale’s Tooth Lot: Ferry or South Coast Rail Parking?
With South Coast Rail all but certain to chug into New Bedford next year, there are several questions in search of answers. We are doing our best to find those answers. I recently wrote an article explaining the current status of the rail project and the various phases of bringing commuter rail to New Bedford from Boston. The piece is complete with photos and diagrams to make it easy to imagine how all of this will work.
NECN
‘I Don't Think It's Fair': Gov. Baker Reacts to Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and local lawmakers shared their thoughts Wednesday on President Joe Biden's plan to deliver college student loan relief to low- and middle-income residents. The Republican governor told reporters during a visit to Plainville that he doesn't think Biden's approach is fair or "the right thing to do."
Three New Bedford Elementary Schools Get New Principals
NEW BEDFORD — Three new principals have been appointed to Hayden McFadden, Renaissance and Rodman Schools for the upcoming academic year. New Bedford Superintendent of Schools Thomas Anderson announced in a release that Kim Marshall, Amy Huston, and Katelyn O'Donoghue have started in their new roles at Hayden McFadden, Rodman, and Renaissance schools over the summer.
1420 WBSM
