New Bedford, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
HANOVER, MA
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) Back to School 2022- Fall River Public Schools

FRCMedia is preparing parents for the new school year by looking at what’s new in our local schools. Today we spotlight the Fall River Public Schools where classes will begin Wednesday, August 31. Students in the Fall River Public Schools will begin returning to the classroom on Wednesday, August...
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theweektoday.com

New Covid-19 guidelines for schools announced ahead of fall semester

New Covid-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year reduce isolation time for positive cases and remove school-wide mask mandates. A memo sent by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Monday, Aug. 15 reads, “The Commonwealth is not recommending universal mask requirements, surveillance testing of asymptomatic individuals, contact tracing, or test-to-stay testing in schools.”
ROCHESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Local woman helping kids in need get clothes in time for the school year

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – As you get set to send your kids back to the classroom, one Smithfield woman has stepped up to help dozens of families make sure their kids are comfortable as they head back to the classroom, by putting together a back-to-school “shopping spree” for some families working with family services.
Boston

Amazon to close 5 delivery warehouses in Mass.

The company said workers can transfer to another local warehouse. Amazon plans to close five delivery warehouses in Massachusetts to help cope with overgrowth during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Boston Globe reported Thursday. The five delivery warehouses are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. The Globe reported that a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

Auditor Candidate Dempsey: I Will Audit and Ride the MBTA in Office

At a time when systemic deficiencies in the MBTA are derailing morning commutes and putting its riders' safety in jeopardy, Massachusetts State Auditor candidate Chris Dempsey says he will put his experience reforming Mass Transit as both a high-ranking government official and an advocate in the private sector to work and correct the systemic deficiencies in the MBTA to make it a safe and accessible once again.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Valley Breeze

Homeowners on Quaker Highway have been receiving violations for years

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A home at 282 Quaker Highway sits across the street from North Smithfield’s Department of Public Works. The home, originally build in 1932, rests on 2.19 acres of land, covering 2,926 square feet, with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It’s owned by Donald and Dorothy Desper, who bought it back in 1992 and have lived in it since.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Whale’s Tooth Lot: Ferry or South Coast Rail Parking?

With South Coast Rail all but certain to chug into New Bedford next year, there are several questions in search of answers. We are doing our best to find those answers. I recently wrote an article explaining the current status of the rail project and the various phases of bringing commuter rail to New Bedford from Boston. The piece is complete with photos and diagrams to make it easy to imagine how all of this will work.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Three New Bedford Elementary Schools Get New Principals

NEW BEDFORD — Three new principals have been appointed to Hayden McFadden, Renaissance and Rodman Schools for the upcoming academic year. New Bedford Superintendent of Schools Thomas Anderson announced in a release that Kim Marshall, Amy Huston, and Katelyn O'Donoghue have started in their new roles at Hayden McFadden, Rodman, and Renaissance schools over the summer.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

