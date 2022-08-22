Read full article on original website
Midlander Lori Blong endorsed by Mayor Peyton in her bid for the office
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, Midland mayoral candidate Lori Blong released an early endorsement list that includes the current and former mayors and more than 150 Midland families. Blong, who has served on the Midland City Council since 2019, made the decision to run after current Mayor Patrick Payton announced he would not seek re-election. If […]
marfapublicradio.org
With Payton passing on second term, three candidates contend to be Midland’s next mayor
After Midland’s current mayor Patrick Payton announced he wouldn’t seek reelection, the race for fall election was left wide open. Now, three candidates are set to compete for the city’s top position. Midlanders will go to the polls this fall to decide who will lead them for...
Midland 101 aims to educate citizens on city operations
MIDLAND, Texas — A new city program aims to teach Midland citizens about the inner working of Midland city operations. Dubbed Midland 101, the program is aimed towards people who wish to take a leadership role in the Midland community. Over a seven course period beginning on Oct. 19,...
Robert Allen Dickson files to run for Midland Mayor
MIDLAND, Texas — Robert Allen Dickson has filed to run for Midland Mayor. Dickson will be competing against City Councilwoman Lori Blong who will be leaving her District 4 seat. The deadline to apply for the office is August 22.
Rankin ISD school board proposes $123M bond
RANKIN, Texas — The Rankin ISD school board met for a special session towards the end of August and decided to propose four separate propositions for consideration in the next election. Prop A will be worth $105 million and will go toward new sites for school buildings, new buses,...
5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!
Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
New McDonald’s Building In Odessa Going Up…Opening When?
The construction of the NEW McDonald's on Faudree in Odessa is well underway. When you drive by you can see that the main building construction gives us a good feel for how this NEW Mcdonald'sis going to be laid out at this address. • McDonald's UNDER CONSTRUCTION ON FAUDREE IN...
Shooting suspects from Mississippi back in Midland on $1M bond
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men arrested earlier this month in Mississippi for their role in a July shooting that left a teen seriously injured have been extradited to Texas and are now in custody in Midland County. Ricky Slocum, 25, and Christopher Sumrall, 24, both of Mississippi, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery. Now an […]
cbs7.com
Lamar donates billboard to Permian Basin icons
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you are driving around in Odessa you may notice a billboard dedicated to Buddy Hale and coach Gary Gaines. Lamar outdoor advertising created this billboard to honor both Permian icons. The billboards are electronic and will run in three locations right now. I -20 at...
Odessa College students commit to Ford ASSET Program
ODESSA, Texas — Demand for automotive mechanics is on the rise, but thankfully some Odessa College students are answering the call. Nineteen new automotive technology students from OC signed their commitment letters for the Ford Automotive Student Service Education Training program on Thursday. For the next two years, they'll...
City of Odessa holds meeting on tourism
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero, hotel managers and people who work at local attractions came together Thursday to discuss updates on city projects. They also talked about how businesses can help in the city’s growth. "This gave us an opportunity to thank those individuals who...
Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!
Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
Unsafe situations at MISD, ECISD prompt disciplinary action against students
MIDLAND, Texas — A fire alarm pulled, a fight breaking out, a stabbing and threats of a gun on campus. The day after these incidents, Midland ISD, Ector County ISD and the police are taking the necessary disciplinary actions. An investigation is ongoing at Odessa High School following the...
fox26houston.com
Juvenile found in possession of firearm at Texas high school
ODESSA, Texas - A juvenile male has been detained after he attempted to enter an Odessa, Texas high school with a firearm, police say. The Odessa Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. August 26, a call went out about a subject with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School.
cbs7.com
Midlander’s construction trailer recovered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
Permian Basin Rehab Center gearing up for Great American Steakout
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Rehab Center is getting ready for its annual Great American Steakout fundraiser on September 29. This year's theme is "Jurassic Grill". The event will begin at 6 p.m. Tables are available for purchase by clicking or tapping here. The PBRC and UTPB are...
Midland College votes 9-0 to reopen Aviation Maintenance Tech program
MIDLAND, Texas — All eyes were on the Midland College board today as they all agreed to reopen the Aviation Maintenance Technology program. "It was a 9 to 0 vote, so that to me indicates a great deal of confidence from the board that not only should the program be restarted but the community will get the back of it and will make the program the success that it will be," said Ed Anderson, a supporter and graduate of the program.
Meet Dahlia, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Dahlia, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Dahlia is a three year old pit bull/terrier mix. The poor girl was found wandering the streets of Midland before she was taken in. She can be a little shy around new...
OHS student stabbed during campus fight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police are investigating a fight between two Odessa High School students that ended when one of the students was stabbed, the District said in a release Wednesday afternoon. ECISD said two boys, who have not been identified, agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. The student who was […]
Third Installment of Authors @ The Ector to be called Literary Death Match
ODESSA, Texas — The third installment of Authors @ The Ector is set to be hosted at the Odessa Marriot Hotel and Convention Center. The event has been dubbed Literary Death Match. Literary Death Match is set to be held on Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m.. Co-created by Adrian...
