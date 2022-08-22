ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

Midland 101 aims to educate citizens on city operations

MIDLAND, Texas — A new city program aims to teach Midland citizens about the inner working of Midland city operations. Dubbed Midland 101, the program is aimed towards people who wish to take a leadership role in the Midland community. Over a seven course period beginning on Oct. 19,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Rankin ISD school board proposes $123M bond

RANKIN, Texas — The Rankin ISD school board met for a special session towards the end of August and decided to propose four separate propositions for consideration in the next election. Prop A will be worth $105 million and will go toward new sites for school buildings, new buses,...
RANKIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!

Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Lamar donates billboard to Permian Basin icons

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you are driving around in Odessa you may notice a billboard dedicated to Buddy Hale and coach Gary Gaines. Lamar outdoor advertising created this billboard to honor both Permian icons. The billboards are electronic and will run in three locations right now. I -20 at...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa College students commit to Ford ASSET Program

ODESSA, Texas — Demand for automotive mechanics is on the rise, but thankfully some Odessa College students are answering the call. Nineteen new automotive technology students from OC signed their commitment letters for the Ford Automotive Student Service Education Training program on Thursday. For the next two years, they'll...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa holds meeting on tourism

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero, hotel managers and people who work at local attractions came together Thursday to discuss updates on city projects. They also talked about how businesses can help in the city’s growth. "This gave us an opportunity to thank those individuals who...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!

Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
MIDLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Juvenile found in possession of firearm at Texas high school

ODESSA, Texas - A juvenile male has been detained after he attempted to enter an Odessa, Texas high school with a firearm, police say. The Odessa Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. August 26, a call went out about a subject with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midlander’s construction trailer recovered

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland College votes 9-0 to reopen Aviation Maintenance Tech program

MIDLAND, Texas — All eyes were on the Midland College board today as they all agreed to reopen the Aviation Maintenance Technology program. "It was a 9 to 0 vote, so that to me indicates a great deal of confidence from the board that not only should the program be restarted but the community will get the back of it and will make the program the success that it will be," said Ed Anderson, a supporter and graduate of the program.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Dahlia, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Dahlia, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Dahlia is a three year old pit bull/terrier mix. The poor girl was found wandering the streets of Midland before she was taken in. She can be a little shy around new...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OHS student stabbed during campus fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police are investigating a fight between two Odessa High School students that ended when one of the students was stabbed, the District said in a release Wednesday afternoon. ECISD said two boys, who have not been identified, agreed to a fight near the end of the school day. The student who was […]
ODESSA, TX
