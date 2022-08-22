Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Midday’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:
0-1-1-5-1, FB: 5
(zero, one, one, five, one; FB: five)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 5 Midday” game were:
0-1-1-5-1, FB: 5
(zero, one, one, five, one; FB: five)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0